Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Planning Your Garden in January is a Smart Move Amid Inflation and Economic UncertaintyJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
New Duckpin Bowling Alley and Restaurant Opens on State StreetJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in FebruaryJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Community Heroes Wanted: Bluff City Rescue Squad Recruits New MembersJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For ReopeningMadocKingsport, TN
Related
wjhl.com
Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim speaks out
A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week's double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death. Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim …. A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week's double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death.
wjhl.com
Roundball Round Up: Science Hill shocks Daniel Boone on the hardwood
Roundball Round Up: Science Hill shocks Daniel Boone on the hardwood. Roundball Round Up: Science Hill shocks Daniel Boone …. Roundball Round Up: Science Hill shocks Daniel Boone on the hardwood. Accused Monarch shooter appears in court, investigator …. Accused Monarch shooter appears in court, investigator takes stand. Grundy gas...
wjhl.com
Bristol, Va. council advances speed camera proposal
Bristol, Va. council advances speed camera proposal. Bristol, Va. council advances speed camera proposal. Roundball Round Up: Science Hill shocks Daniel Boone …. Roundball Round Up: Science Hill shocks Daniel Boone on the hardwood. Accused Monarch shooter appears in court, investigator …. Accused Monarch shooter appears in court, investigator takes...
wjhl.com
Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting
Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon. Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting. Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon. Roundball Round Up: Science Hill...
supertalk929.com
Stabbing at Johnson City tobacco store sends one to hospital
Johnson City Police are withholding the identities of two people involved in an altercation Sunday night that resulted in one person being stabbed. A report says the incident happened at around 9:45 Monday night at a tobacco store on South Broadway Street in the Keystone community. A male victim was...
Accused Monarch shooter appears in court, investigator takes stand
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of firing the shots that killed a 19-year-old Kingsport man on New Year’s Day at the Monarch Apartments complex appeared in court Tuesday, and new witnesses shared details in the alleged crime. Dae’Vo Amir Jennings Worrell arrived in Washington County General Sessions Court around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday […]
wjhl.com
Limestone Bitcoin mine trial expected before fall
Washington County's lawsuit against utility BrightRidge and Bitcoin mine operator Red Dog Technologies will likely go to trial before this fall, the county attorney told county commissioners Monday night. Limestone Bitcoin mine trial expected before fall. Washington County's lawsuit against utility BrightRidge and Bitcoin mine operator Red Dog Technologies will...
wjhl.com
Carter County is looking for solutions to food insecurity
Carter County has applied for the Community Development Block Grant, through the state of Tennessee. They need extra funding to support for their local food pantry's to help people in need. Carter County is looking for solutions to food insecurity. Carter County has applied for the Community Development Block Grant,...
Kingsport Times-News
Update: Watauga man arrested in Furnace Road shooting
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office charged Allen England, 47 of Watauga, with Aggravated Assault in a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Furnace Road. Deputies responded to a 911 call at 2:25 p.m. Monday and found England standing in the road with a firearm on...
Sheriff: 2 dead after homicide-suicide in Smyth Co., Va.
CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Two people are dead after what the Smyth County Sheriff is calling a homicide-suicide in Chilhowie, Virginia. According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Betty E. Call, 62, from Chilhowie and Randall C. Rouse, 58, also from Chilhowie were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home on Saturday. The […]
Erwin board denies rafting outfit’s beer permit request
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A whitewater rafting business’s request for a beer permit should be handled based on rules and regulations, not personal opinion, an Erwin alderman said Monday before the town considered the request. Even though Michael Baker’s opinion matched that of the town’s attorney, a few hours later the Board of Mayor and […]
JCPD investigating alleged stabbing that left man injured
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) is investigating after an alleged stabbing injured a man on Sunday night. According to the department, officers responded to the 400 Block of South Broadway Street around 9:45 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. A man was reported to be stabbed once and received […]
4 finalists selected for Bristol, Tenn. city manager
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The field of candidates vying for Bristol, Tennessee city manager has been narrowed to four. During a called work session Monday morning, the City Council selected Seth Sumner of Athens, Tennessee; Joseph Neeb of Roswell, New Mexico; Josh Suddath of Gallatin, Tennessee; and Kelli Bourgeois of Elk River, Minnesota as finalists […]
wjhl.com
Travel Club to feature VIKING
(WJHL) Travel expert Kathy Kennedy and Tracie Mosley Young who is a Business Development Leader with VIKING tell us about the upcoming travel show on Thursday, January 26th at 1pm at the Press Room in Kingsport where they will be discussing VIKING trips and deals!. For more information visit Exclusive...
Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
THP report details crash that led to Donald Britt capture
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt. Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds. According to the THP, Britt was driving […]
Washington County meat-packing plant location set as commissioners vote on $2 million in support
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local agriculture cooperative’s quest to build a local meat-packing plant will get a major boost Monday if the Washington County Commission finalizes approval of $2 million in federal ARPA funds for the project. The Appalachian Producers Cooperative (APC) has a plan, a board, bylaws and a selected location for a […]
Kingsport Times-News
Bays Mountain wolf Takoda euthanized
KINGSPORT — One of the wolves at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium was euthanized following an ear injury and subsequent infection, according to a news release issued Friday by the city of Kingsport. Takoda was euthanized last week under the care of the veterinary staff at the University of...
Kingsport Times-News
Varner family, pets safe after Saturday night fire
WISE — Russell Varner said he is thankful his family and pets survived Saturday’s fire that destroyed their home and most of their belongings. For Varner, that loss included memorabilia from one of the high points in Wise County pop culture. He said that losing photos and souvenirs from his role in the Loretta Lynn biopic “Coal Miner’s Daughter” paled in comparison to losing the family’s home.
Johnson City Press
Gov. Lee signs lease to Roan Mountain drug treatment facility, to open with 45 inmates in April.
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The proposed long-term drug treatment center for the region came a little closer to opening last Friday. That was when Gov. Bill Lee signed the lease on the facility which will house the center. Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, was present when Lee signed the lease. Hicks...
Comments / 0