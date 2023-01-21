ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

wjhl.com

Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim speaks out

A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week's double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Roundball Round Up: Science Hill shocks Daniel Boone on the hardwood

Roundball Round Up: Science Hill shocks Daniel Boone on the hardwood.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Bristol, Va. council advances speed camera proposal

Bristol, Va. council advances speed camera proposal.
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting

Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Stabbing at Johnson City tobacco store sends one to hospital

Johnson City Police are withholding the identities of two people involved in an altercation Sunday night that resulted in one person being stabbed. A report says the incident happened at around 9:45 Monday night at a tobacco store on South Broadway Street in the Keystone community. A male victim was...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Accused Monarch shooter appears in court, investigator takes stand

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of firing the shots that killed a 19-year-old Kingsport man on New Year’s Day at the Monarch Apartments complex appeared in court Tuesday, and new witnesses shared details in the alleged crime. Dae’Vo Amir Jennings Worrell arrived in Washington County General Sessions Court around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Limestone Bitcoin mine trial expected before fall

Washington County's lawsuit against utility BrightRidge and Bitcoin mine operator Red Dog Technologies will likely go to trial before this fall, the county attorney told county commissioners Monday night.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Carter County is looking for solutions to food insecurity

Carter County has applied for the Community Development Block Grant, through the state of Tennessee. They need extra funding to support for their local food pantry's to help people in need.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Update: Watauga man arrested in Furnace Road shooting

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office charged Allen England, 47 of Watauga, with Aggravated Assault in a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Furnace Road. Deputies responded to a 911 call at 2:25 p.m. Monday and found England standing in the road with a firearm on...
WATAUGA, TN
WJHL

Sheriff: 2 dead after homicide-suicide in Smyth Co., Va.

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Two people are dead after what the Smyth County Sheriff is calling a homicide-suicide in Chilhowie, Virginia. According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Betty E. Call, 62, from Chilhowie and Randall C. Rouse, 58, also from Chilhowie were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home on Saturday. The […]
CHILHOWIE, VA
WJHL

Erwin board denies rafting outfit’s beer permit request

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A whitewater rafting business’s request for a beer permit should be handled based on rules and regulations, not personal opinion, an Erwin alderman said Monday before the town considered the request. Even though Michael Baker’s opinion matched that of the town’s attorney, a few hours later the Board of Mayor and […]
ERWIN, TN
WJHL

JCPD investigating alleged stabbing that left man injured

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) is investigating after an alleged stabbing injured a man on Sunday night. According to the department, officers responded to the 400 Block of South Broadway Street around 9:45 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. A man was reported to be stabbed once and received […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

4 finalists selected for Bristol, Tenn. city manager

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The field of candidates vying for Bristol, Tennessee city manager has been narrowed to four. During a called work session Monday morning, the City Council selected Seth Sumner of Athens, Tennessee; Joseph Neeb of Roswell, New Mexico; Josh Suddath of Gallatin, Tennessee; and Kelli Bourgeois of Elk River, Minnesota as finalists […]
BRISTOL, TN
wjhl.com

Travel Club to feature VIKING

(WJHL) Travel expert Kathy Kennedy and Tracie Mosley Young who is a Business Development Leader with VIKING tell us about the upcoming travel show on Thursday, January 26th at 1pm at the Press Room in Kingsport where they will be discussing VIKING trips and deals!. For more information visit Exclusive...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

THP report details crash that led to Donald Britt capture

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt. Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds. According to the THP, Britt was driving […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bays Mountain wolf Takoda euthanized

KINGSPORT — One of the wolves at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium was euthanized following an ear injury and subsequent infection, according to a news release issued Friday by the city of Kingsport. Takoda was euthanized last week under the care of the veterinary staff at the University of...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Varner family, pets safe after Saturday night fire

WISE — Russell Varner said he is thankful his family and pets survived Saturday’s fire that destroyed their home and most of their belongings. For Varner, that loss included memorabilia from one of the high points in Wise County pop culture. He said that losing photos and souvenirs from his role in the Loretta Lynn biopic “Coal Miner’s Daughter” paled in comparison to losing the family’s home.
WISE COUNTY, VA

