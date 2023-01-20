Read full article on original website
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Matt Patricia reportedly ‘might be on his way out’ of New England amid contract uncertainty
Patricia originally signed a five-year deal with the Lions after taking over as head coach in 2018. With Bill Belichick and the Patriots interviewing Bill O’Brien and other candidates for the vacant offensive coordinator position, New England’s coaching staff is due for an overhaul. In turn, Matt Patricia’s...
Braves play-by-play announcer leaving team after nearly 20 seasons, heading to Cardinals, report says
ATLANTA — A man who has been the voice of the Atlanta Braves for nearly 20 years is reportedly leaving the team. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to a report from The Athletic, Chip Caray will join the St. Louis Cardinals broadcast team this upcoming season.
