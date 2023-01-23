ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Trump Told Mike Pompeo To 'Shut The Hell Up' About China After COVID Outbreak: Book

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25kKyo_0kM5F2Op00

Donald Trump told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to “shut the hell up” about China and COVID in order not to anger Chinese President Xi Jinping , Pompeo reportedly recounts in an upcoming book about his time in the Trump administration.

It’s a startling revelation about Trump, who typically appears to take every opportunity to criticize China.

But the then-president wasn’t happy after Pompeo told leaders of the Group of Seven summit in March 2020 that China was to blame for COVID-19 and that the disease should be called the “Wuhan virus ,” Pompeo reportedly writes in his memoir, “Never Give an Inch,” due out next week. He believed China “repeatedly delayed” sharing data and spread disinformation about the disease, according to excerpts of the book obtained by Semafor .

Trump was apparently worried because Xi warned him on a phone call the following day that Pompeo’s attack was jeopardizing the “phase one” trade agreement between China and the U.S., according to Semafor’s excerpts of the book.

“My Mike, that fucking guy hates you!” Trump said of Xi, Pompeo recounts.

Trump was also reportedly concerned because the U.S. depended on China for medical supplies. He accused Pompeo of “putting us all at risk” by antagonizing Xi, according to the published excerpts.

“Stop, for God’s sake!” Trump told Pompeo, according to the book excerpts.

Pompeo said he kept his mouth shut about China after that.

“We needed health equipment and were at the CCP’s [Chinese Communist Party’s] mercy for it,” Pompeo said in his book. “I worked for the president, and would bide my time.”

In fact, though, the U.S. State Department shipped 17.8 tons of donated coronavirus medical supplies to China in February 2020 when health experts and some American lawmakers were already seeking federal action to prepare the U.S. for the growing pandemic. The massive shipment to China included medical masks, gowns and respirators, which were in desperately short supply across America by the end of March.

Trump spent months thanking Xi for the dictator’s transparency and cooperation during the pandemic. But he then switched to vilifying Xi and China over the disease — and was soon calling COVID the “Wuhan virus,” the “Chinese virus” or the racist “Kung flu.”

The former president continues to rail against China over its surging power. He told media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post earlier this week that if he becomes president again he would enact “ aggressive new restrictions on Chinese ownership of any vital infrastructure in the United States.”

Comments / 28

John Hancock
5d ago

Now republicans blame Biden for dealing with China and want to investigate about Covid 19 when they said nothing when Trump was president at the time Covid broke out!

Reply(3)
24
Pamela Melton
2d ago

This is why you lost the 2020 election. Yes, you did lose the election. You didn't care about telling the truth about corvid, and millions died because of your lack of action.

Reply
2
Guest
3d ago

When China made Xi dictator for life in 2018, trump stated, and I quote, “we should try that someday!”

Reply
3
Related
msn.com

Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney

Donald Trump may have severely damaged his case in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by a woman who accused him of rape by expressing "repeated lies" during his deposition, according to an attorney. Katie Phang, legal analyst and MSNBC host, was reacting to the unsealed transcripts of the testimony...
NEW YORK STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
brytfmonline.com

Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell

The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
NEW YORK STATE
msn.com

Trump Says Biden 'Convinced' Putin To Bomb Ukraine In Mar-a-Lago Campaign Speech

Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin to “go into Ukraine” in a mini campaign speech to a Mar-a-Lago audience over the weekend. He falsely insisted that Biden encourage Putin when he said it would be “no problem” if Putin took “some...
New York Post

Mike Pompeo says Nikki Haley plotted with Ivanka, Jared to become vice president

​Nikki Haley schemed with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to become then-President Donald Trump’s No. 2 — even while she was serving as the 45th president’s ambassador to the United Nations, ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo relates in his forthcoming book. ​​ Pompeo writes in “Never Give an Inch,” an excerpt of which was obtained by the Guardian, that Haley “played” John Kelly — then the White House chief of staff — by showing up to a supposed one-on-one Oval Office meeting with Trump with the president’s daughter and son-in-law in tow. “As best Kelly could tel​l, ​they were presenting a possible...
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘Are you done?’ Attorney responds to Trump’s threats to sue rape accuser and lawyers during deposition

Donald Trump threatened to sue the lawyer representing the woman who has accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s during his deposition in a federal lawsuit accusing him of defamation, according to an unsealed transcript of his interview in the case.A federal judge has unsealed portions of the former president’s transcript from a taped deposition at his Mar-a-Lago compound in October of 2022 following E Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him, revealing Mr Trump lashing out at his accuser as a “wack job”, “mentally sick” and a “nut job”.At issue in the transcript is a...
msn.com

Trump’s Stained Wallpaper and Gilded Eagles: White House Secrets Uncovered

Slide 1 of 42: It's fair to say that Donald Trump's time in office was nothing if not eventful. As well as hitting headlines for his controversial policies and divisive rhetoric, his tenure at the White House saw a number of key changes to the presidential property, while more than a few curious habits came to light too, from his creative 'filing system' to the notorious Diet Coke button. Click or scroll through to find out why Trump confined himself to the Oval Office and which renovations he—or, to be more accurate, Melania—made during their term in power.
Benzinga

Donald Trump, As President, Wanted To Nuke North Korea And Blame It On Another Country: Report

Former President Donald Trump, during his tenure in the White House, reportedly wanted to strike Kim Jong Un's North Korea. What Happened: Trump floated the idea of striking Kim's isolated nation with a nuclear weapon and blaming the attack on another country, according to excerpts of New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt's book "Donald Trump v. the United States" shared by NBC News.
WASHINGTON STATE
Salon

Proud Boys are right about one thing: It's ridiculous that Trump's not in prison

"President Trump told these people that the election was stolen," declared the lawyer for Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio last week, during opening remarks for his client's trial on charges of seditious conspiracy. Tarrio and other Proud Boys who believed they were acting on Trump's wishes when they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are merely "scapegoats" for the government, he continued, because it would be too hard to put the ex-president on the witness stand, "with his army of lawyers."
HuffPost

HuffPost

255K+
Followers
14K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy