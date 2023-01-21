Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Quincy Community Supper is this Wednesday, Jan. 25
Quincy Community Supper invites all in the community to a hearty winter supper on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Quincy United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. There is no charge for this meal although donations are welcome. The supper is held every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. A variety of community businesses, offices, churches and civic groups generously host the suppers. Guests may choose to sit down and enjoy their meal or select take-out.
Plumas County News
Volunteer open house at High Sierra Animal Rescue on Saturday, February 4
Do you have a love for dogs and want to make a difference in your local community? If so, join in on a volunteer open house at High Sierra Animal Rescue in Portola on Saturday, February 4 at 10 a.m. The open house will give an introduction to the various...
Plumas County News
PCS teens experience Broadway musical with important message
On Jan. 21, Plumas Charter School students and staff traveled to the Pioneer Center in Reno to attend the matinee performance of “Dear Evan Hansen” – a first-time Broadway musical experience for most of the teens. “Dear Evan Hansen” is described as a deeply personal and profoundly...
Plumas County News
Communities Rising Jan. 23: Dixie Fire Collaborative gets new leaders
The changing of the guard—for this column too, soon. I came across this photo of a beautiful red tailed hawk on Jan Davies Facebook page. Solitary in the cold morning. I liked that. I like this time of year as days begin to grow longer and we find ourselves contemplative and hopeful for spring, and hopeful for positive change.
Plumas County News
CPUD to meet Jan. 24
The Chester Public Utility District will hold its next meeting this Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 p.m. in its office at 251 Airpark Road in Chester. The agenda is attached below:
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Jan. 20-23: Stormy moods mimic weather patterns
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 20-23 January 20. Let’s not...
Plumas County News
Feather River College welcomes students for spring semester
The spring semester at Feather River College gets underway today, Jan. 23, with day and evening classes set to begin, along with some welcome back activities. Coffees and pastries were offered to students this morning along with a free college travel mug. Then on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 4 to...
Plumas County News
New fire hazard severity maps topic of Quincy Firewise meeting
The first meeting of the 2023 Quincy Firewise Community speaker series will convene Wednesday evening Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. at the West End Theatre inside Quintopia. This month’s speaker is Tracey Ferguson. She currently serves as the Plumas County Planning Director and is a member of the Quincy Firewise Community Core Planning Group. We encourage all Quincy and county-wide Firewise Community members to join us for this particular gathering as Tracey will recap the salient points from the recent Public Hearing conducted by CAL FIRE representatives on the State Responsibility Area (SRA) Fire Hazard Severity Zones.
Plumas County News
Terrell Swofford “Bubba”
Terrell Swofford “Bubba” – November 23, 1946 – January 21, 2023. Terry Swofford passed away suddenly Saturday, January 21, 2023, at his home in Portola. He was 76 years old. Terry was born on November 23, 1946, to Harry and Betty Swofford in Redding California. Terry...
Plumas County News
Louise E. Hammar
On Friday, December 15, 2022, Louise E. Hammar passed away peacefully in her sleep in Quincy, CA. She was 88 yrs old. She was born in Concord, Massachusetts, to Helena and Gerry Lawrence. She was preceded in death by her husband James Hammar, who passed away in 1998, and her...
