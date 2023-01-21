The first meeting of the 2023 Quincy Firewise Community speaker series will convene Wednesday evening Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. at the West End Theatre inside Quintopia. This month’s speaker is Tracey Ferguson. She currently serves as the Plumas County Planning Director and is a member of the Quincy Firewise Community Core Planning Group. We encourage all Quincy and county-wide Firewise Community members to join us for this particular gathering as Tracey will recap the salient points from the recent Public Hearing conducted by CAL FIRE representatives on the State Responsibility Area (SRA) Fire Hazard Severity Zones.

