Read full article on original website
Related
Harrison Ford 'Confronted' Anne Heche On Movie Set Over Rumors She & Ellen DeGeneres Were Having A Child Together, Posthumous Memoir Reveals
Anne Heche’s posthumous memoir is set to share a number of surprising revelations, including one incident where actor Harrison Ford “confronted” her regarding a rumor about the actress and Ellen DeGeneres, RadarOnline.com has learned.Heche’s upcoming posthumous memoir, titled Call Me Anne, focuses extensively on her relationships as she was making a name for herself in Hollywood in the 1990s – particularly her relationship with DeGeneres between 1997 and 2000.But in 1997, after Heche and DeGeneres officially started dating, the late actress was allegedly confronted by both Ford and movie director Ivan Reitman on the set of Six Days, Seven Nights...
‘He’s Broken My Heart’: Brendan Fraser’s Estranged Brother Accused Actor Of Refusing To Help Him When He Was Broke & Homeless Years Before ‘The Whale’ Success
Oscar hopeful Brendan Fraser has been riding high with his career resurgence after a critically acclaimed performance in The Whale — but years before the actor was haunted by family drama including a homeless brother who said the A-list star refused to help him, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fraser’s estranged brother Regan spoke out in 1999 as the actor was riding high on the success of The Mummy. In an interview, Regan said he was homeless while his brother was making millions. “I’ve hit rock bottom and my brother is a superstar, yet he acts like I’m not even alive,” Regan...
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Richard Gere Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Wife Alejandra Silva
Richard Gere‘s filmography is quite prolific but when it comes to attending public events with family members, his schedule has been less so. But with the impending debut of his new film, Maybe I Do, Gere broke tradition and stepped out onto the red carpet, joined this time by his wife, Alejandra Silva.
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos
Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
Beverly D’Angelo Is Mom Of Twins, Anton And Olivia, With Acting Legend Al Pacino
Beverly D’Angelo and Al Pacino had a romantic relationship that led to the birth of their twins, Anton and Olivia. The couple started dating in 1997, two years after D’Angelo’s divorce from her ex-husband, Lorenzo Salviati. However, the celebrity ex-lovers were convinced that they wanted kids with...
2023 Oscar nomination predictions: Who will take the top spots?
Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be unveiled Tuesday, beginning the countdown to Hollywood's most talked-about night of the year. The anticipated list of nominees will come on the heels of two high-profile award shows, the Golden Globe Awards and the Critics Choice Awards, and closely follow a spectrum of nominations recently announced by the Screen Actors Guild, Producers Guild, Directors Guild and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts — all of which, with particular attention to the artist guilds, are known to provide reasonable hints about the subsequent Oscar nods.With a number of films and performers...
Oscar Nominations: The Complete List Of Nominees
When Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams dropped the nominations for the 95th Oscars on Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had for the first time in awhile the most wide open and competitive race in years. There is something for everyone here. There are two billion-dollar-grossing films in the Best Picture mix in Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water. Both are sequels. This might well help the Oscarcast that have been in steady decline over the past pandemic-plagued years. Also helping is the chance to see Rihanna and Lady Gaga perform their nominated tunes for Wakanda...
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell to star opposite each other in untitled, R-rated romantic comedy
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell have been tapped to star opposite each other in a new romantic comedy from Sony Pictures. The 25-year-old star, best known for her role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria, and actor, 34, will portray love interests in the currently untitled movie, which will be directed by Will Gluck, according to Deadline.
2023 Oscars Predictions: Surprise Nominations That Could Actually Happen
By now, on the eve of Oscars nominations, there are many prospective nominees that read as sure bets. For example, given all the recognition they have received from awards bodies that include Academy voters, it would truly be a shock not to see “TÁR” star Cate Blanchett or “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh nominated for Best Actress. Prognosticators may not be able to predict what the second half of the Best Picture nominees will be, but all feel comfortable saying “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “The Fabelmans” will get in there. To get a better gauge on what will...
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded crime thriller that couldn’t have failed much harder corrupts the upper echelons of streaming
The star-studded crime thriller is one of the most reliable subgenres Hollywood has to offer, because few things draw in an audience quite like an ensemble stuffed full of big names playing both sides of the law to root out corruption at the highest levels. On paper, then, Broken City should have been anything other than the unmitigated disaster it turned out to be.
Jennifer Lopez is pretty as a petal in pink frock as she does press for her upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding
Jennifer Lopez was pretty in pink while doing press for her upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding with her onscreen husband Josh Duhamel. The Bronx-born 53-year-old - who boasts 367.9M social media followers - quoted the 2004 movie Mean Girls while captioning her Instagram slideshow: "On Wednesdays we wear pink!" Jennifer looked...
Henry Fonda Was A Dad Of 3: Meet His Children Including Daughter Jane And Late Son Peter
Broadway shows and screen films will be incomplete without mentioning the name of the star, Henry Fonda. The Academy Award winner was known for his soft-spoken, subtle, natural, and remarkable acting style, which gained him grand momentum in his career. During his lifetime, the actor welcomed three children from his five marriages. Fonda’s marriage to Margaret Brooke Sullivan in 1931 ended in divorce in 1933. In 1936, he wedded Frances Ford Seymour and they had their eldest child, Jane in 1937 then Peter in 1940.
Golden Globes: Full List of Winners: Who took an award home?
The Golden Globes were handed out Tuesday night, with The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin taking top honors on the film side and Abbott Elementary, House of the Dragon and The White Lotus among the big TV winners. To see who went home with an award, check out the full list of winners below!
Trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies promises a Rydell High origin story
In the first teaser for the upcoming Paramount+ Grease prequel series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, the origin story of the iconic girl clique is put front and center. Set in 1954, four years before the events of the original Grease movie, Rise of the Pink Ladies shows what happens when "four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms," according to the streamer, "sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever."
Floor8
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!https://www.floor8.com/
Comments / 0