Read full article on original website
Related
KWCH.com
Some refunds issued, questions remain with Maize speed limit discrepancy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following up on Sunday’s FactFinder 12 investigation unveiling discrepancies in some Maize speed limits, more information comes to light as we’re asking more questions. FactFinder 12 investigator Hailey Tucker found 70 people were ticketed for speeding on the roads, but some weren’t technically speeding as the posted limit didn’t match what’s in the city’s ordinance.
KWCH.com
FF 12 investigation finds some drivers wrongfully ticketed for speeding
KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect’s death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. Updated: 19 hours ago. A woman who lives in the home said she's glad her family...
KWCH.com
Youth Educational Empowerment Program receives Helping Hand
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local youth mentoring program teaches teens the importance of setting goals and reaching them. As its name indicates, the Youth Educational Empowerment Program is designed to empower youth to be successful in all aspects of life. In recognition of the efforts, KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers lent the program a $1,200 Helping Hand.
McPherson County woman killed, family member arrested
Law enforcement officers are calling her death a homicide, and they have made an arrest in the case.
Fentanyl-laced Percocet pill killed Wichita mother. Man admits he sold it to her.
Javyn F. Johnson, 24, admitted that he sold Chanelle Pratt two pills for $50 on Aug. 17, 2019, but claims he didn’t know they contained the deadly narcotic.
KWCH.com
KBI: 3 deputies injuried, suspect dead in SW Kansas shootout
KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect’s death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. Updated: 5 hours ago. A woman who lives in the home said she's glad her family...
Homeless trash could take weeks to be picked up, WPD says
According to WPD Policy 503, 72-hours-notice to vacate must be given to those in violation of the city's no camping ordinance. After 72 hours have passed, the city can then start the clean-up process of picking up trash at homeless/abandoned camp sites.
KVOE
Salvation Army Thrift Store asking residents to donate during business hours as theft investigations continue
The Salvation Army of Emporia says it is investigating several thefts at its thrift store, and local leadership is asking residents to change their donation habits for the foreseeable future. The Salvation Army hasn’t specified the time period involved, but it has posted several photos of alleged thefts on the...
KWCH.com
Wichita police investigating suspicious death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating the death of 63-year-old Loyd Alexander of Wichita on Monday. At around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of N. New York. Police spoke with a 53-year-old woman who said she found Alexander dead in the living room of his home.
kfdi.com
Man arrested for mom’s death near McPherson
An 18-year-old man has been arrested for the death of his mother at a home near McPherson. Canton police were called to a home Monday afternoon, where they found 52-year-old Briana Lance dead in the back yard. The KBI, McPherson County Sheriff’s Office and the McPherson Police Department joined the investigation. They were able to locate the suspect, who has been arrested for second-degree murder. Formal charges are pending.
CDC puts 12 Kansas counties at medium COVID-19 community level, 1 at high this week
Sedgwick County remains at low. Here’s the latest on new cases and more.
KWCH.com
Fatal officer-involved shooting in Wellington under KBI investigation
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Wellington Saturday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 1111 E. 7th St. in Wellington, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Sunday in a statement. The Wellington Police Department responded to a disturbance reported at...
KAKE TV
Police identify Kansas hunter who died after dog stepped on rifle in backseat of pickup truck
GEUDA SPRINGS, Kan. (KAKE) - The man killed over the weekend after his dog stepped on a rifle was Joseph Smith. Smith was 30 years old and was from Wichita. The Sumner County Sheriff's Office says a man died over the weekend after his dog stepped on a rifle, causing the firearm to discharge.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Ca’Mara Callarman
Family is concerned for a young Kansas teenager last seen in early January. Ca’Mara Callarman, 14, was last seen on Jan. 2, 2023, in Derby. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she may be in Topeka. CA’MARA CALLARMAN. Missing from: Derby, Kan. Missing since: Jan. 2, 2023.
KWCH.com
KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting
Law enforcement confirmed that the suspect is connected to a double homicide out of Arizona. WSU Shockers celebrate Lunar New Year of the Rabbit and Cat. Students and community members gathered at the Rhatigan Student Center as the Office of Diversity and Inclusion hosted the annual Lunar New Year celebration.
Oklahoman involved in dispute over monkeys in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. — On Jan. 16, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to a dispute over several monkeys, according to WPD. WPD said the dispute was between a person from Oklahoma and a person from Missouri. According to WPD, there was a disagreement between the two and police were...
Man charged after stealing car with Wichita girl in it, driving to Oklahoma, says he is glad she is safe
Benjamin Brady, 34, arrested and charged with kidnapping and theft, said he is glad the girl in the back seat of the car he stole is safe.
Restaurant inspections: Decomposing mice, bug in alcohol bottle, leaky sink in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
WIBW
Newton man fined $50K after alleged illegal dumping in Kansas streams
LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Newton man has been fined $50,000 after he allegedly illegally dumped debris into two Kansas streams. The Environmental Protection Agency says a landowner in Newton, Stan Jost, will pay $50,000 in civil penalties to resolve allegations that he violated the federal Clean Water Act. According...
Comments / 0