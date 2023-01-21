Read full article on original website
Cramer's Lighting Round: Teck Resources Is a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Paysafe Ltd: "It is a good company. ... I bless that for a trade to $25." Teck Resources Ltd: "I am going to...
Jim Cramer Says to Consider an Analyst's Call Timeframe When Investing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. He used recent notes on Advanced Micro Devices to illustrate his point. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. "In the...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One & More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Microsoft — The tech giant saw shares rise 4% in extended trading after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates, driven by the strong growth in its cloud unit. Microsoft's total revenue increased by 2% year over year in the quarter, marking the slowest rate since 2016, however.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. Boeing – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. News Corporation, Fox News — Shares...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Wayfair, Salesforce, Paypal and More
Check out the companies making the biggest premarket moves:. Advanced Micro Devices — The semiconductor maker rallied nearly 3% after being upgraded by Barclays to overweight from equal weight. Barclays said it sees potential upside from direct-current and generative artificial intelligence. The firm also upgraded Qualcomm and Seagate Technology to overweight from equal weight. Qualcomm and Seagate both gained more than 2%.
Many New York Stock Exchange-Listed Stocks Halted for a Technical Issue
Trading in dozens of stocks on the New York Stock Exchange was halted shortly after the market opened on Monday due to an apparent technical issue. The major stocks impacted included Morgan Stanley, Verizon, AT&T, Nike and McDonald's, according to the NYSE's website. Many stocks were shown to have abnormally large moves when the market opened, which may have triggered volatility halts.
Stock Futures Dip After Back-To-Back Gains on Wall Street
Stock futures dipped slightly Tuesday as investors struggled to continue a strong start to the week during a busy stretch of corporate earnings. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 57 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2%, and Nasdaq-100 futures pulled back by 0.4%. The moves...
Are Digital Wallets Safe? Here's What to Know as the Battle Between Big Banks and Apple Pay Heats Up
Several of the large banks behind Zelle are teaming up to create their own digital wallet that will take aim at Apple Pay and PayPal. For consumers, increased competition over digital payments could be a benefit, but there are still risks to consider. In the face of inflation, rising interest...
Bank of America, JPMorgan and Other Banks Reportedly Team Up on Digital Wallet to Rival Apple Pay
Several banks are reportedly working on a digital wallet that links with debit and credit cards, in a bid to compete with Apple Pay and PayPal. According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, according to the report.
Inflation Is Cooling, But Prices on Many Items Are Going to Stay High for Months
Slowing inflation hasn't brought relief for consumers yet because prices are still well above where they were a year ago. Commodity and freight costs are falling, but won't immediately trickle down to consumers in part due to supplier contracts and some companies' desire to boost profit margins. But retailers are...
Rupert Murdoch Calls Off Proposed Fox-News Corp Merger
Rupert Murdoch withdrew his proposal to explore a reunion of Fox News' parent and Wall Street Journal owner News Corp. Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch "determined that a combination is not optimal" at this time. The proposal has been withdrawn as News Corp is in advanced discussions to sell...
