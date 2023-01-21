ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Georgia FIVE Evening” game were:

9-9-1-0-9

(nine, nine, one, zero, nine)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Judge weighs release of Fulton probe report; Poll shows were Georgians stand

Fred Smith, @fredosmithjr, professor of constitutional law, Emory University. Karen Owen, @ProfKarenOwen, professor of political science, University of West Georgia. Kurt Young, professor of political science, Clark Atlanta University. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. Judge Robert McBurney will hear arguments over whether to publicly release...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia WR Rara Thomas arrested on felony false imprisonment charge

Rara Thomas, a wide receiver who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State, was arrested early Monday morning. According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Thomas is facing a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence. He was arrested by University of Georgia police and then booked into Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m. Monday.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Buford man among 11 sentenced in federal fraud case

Eleven men, eight from metro Atlanta, and three from South Carolina, have been sentenced for their roles in a Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, the men obtained approximately $3 million in PPP loans on behalf of ten businesses based in Georgia and South Carolina.
BUFORD, GA
The Veracity Report - Georgia Edition

Former Georgia Chief Justice: Sports Betting Can be Legalized Without a State Constitutional Amendment – Take Our Poll

While there are still some that disagree, this, and Gov. Kemp’s change of heart on the topic, could mean that legalized sports betting in Georgia is a matter of when, not if. That’s right, according to the opinion of former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton, a constitutional amendment is not needed for the state to allow legal online sports betting and should be considered an extension of the lottery.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Michigan referendum won’t give inmates voting rights

CLAIM: A proposal on the ballot in Michigan at the 2022 midterm election would give inmates the right to vote from prison. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Proposal 2 would make significant changes to the state’s voting laws, but it doesn’t propose making any changes to the voting rights of felons, experts told The Associated Press. Under Michigan law, inmates will still be banned from casting ballots and those who have completed their sentences and have been released will be eligible to vote. Some opponents argue the measure, if approved, could lead to future legal challenges over inmate voting rights, though a majority opinion from the state’s supreme court said lawmakers would still be able to determine whether inmates can vote.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

