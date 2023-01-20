Read full article on original website
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
Business Insider
US-trained Afghan commandos are fighting in Ukraine. Some are there for the pay. Others are there for revenge.
Afghan commandos who fled the Taliban are being recruited to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine. Afghan volunteers because they lack stable incomes and are being offerred high salaries. Many of these US-trained fighters see joining Russia's war in Ukraine as the least bad option. This fall, rumors began circulating that...
Japan Has One of the Lowest Ages of Conset at 13 Years Old
Because Japan's age of consent is based on the Napoleonic Code, which was adopted to the country in the late 19th century, it is 13 years old. The age of consent for sexual behavior under this legislation is 13 for females and 14 for boys, and it has been that way ever since.
msn.com
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Russian President Vladimir Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically wound up creating one by proxy through his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, a former US Army general said. Putin, who first ascended to the presidency in 1999, has had a long-standing "fear" about a...
No need for German, U.S. tanks to be sent to Ukraine simultaneously -defence minister
BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Germany's new Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said he did not know of any requirement that Ukraine receive U.S. and German tanks simultaneously, before a meeting on Friday at which future supplies to Kyiv will be discussed.
America is not powerful enough to stand up to China and Russia alone, says Putin's foreign minister
Speaking on Wednesday, Lavrov said the US was attempting to 'contain' both Russia and China with the help of other countries, but they were alert to its 'games'.
Russians Fear They’ll Soon Be Starving ‘Like North Koreans’
Russia rang in the new year with gaudy excess, patriotic fervor and echoes of a Soviet past. In studios filled with visiting servicemen, brought in from the front lines to film the New Year’s extravaganza, hosts and performers toasted victory and mocked the West for the side effects of Russian sanctions. Comedian Yevgeny Petrosyan cheered for the troops, assuring them that the entire country was behind them. He taunted Ukraine and its Western allies: "Like it or not, Russia is enlarging!"Noisy bravado couldn’t hide the fact that no one was drinking from the champagne glasses seemingly filled with sparkling water,...
Former Russian Commander Pours Cold Water on Putin's Success in Soledar
"The capture of the center and most of Soledar by Wagner units is an undoubted tactical success. However, the enemy's front was NOT broken," Igor Girkin said.
Breaking Defense
UK reveals capture of Russian equipment, instructs industry to develop new countermeasures
LONDON — The UK has recovered Russian military equipment lost to Ukrainian forces and handed it over to national intelligence agencies and industry partners in order to identify weaknesses and develop new defensive aids and countermeasures. The approach is part of a much wider effort by London to support...
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
"If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
How Russia's Su-57 Felon Jets Compare to U.S. F-35, F-22 Fighters
Military analyst Harry Kazianis told Newsweek that if an Su-57 jet were to be shot down in Ukraine "it would prove the plane is not truly a top-tier fighter."
navalnews.com
Sudden Surge In Russian Navy Ships And Submarines In Black Sea
This morning Russian Navy ships and submarines left their base at Novorossiysk, in the Black Sea, en-masse. This is highly unusual and may indicate ongoing operations. Sources seen by Naval News confirm the exodus. The group included the Project 11711 Ivan Gren class landing ship, Pyotr Morgunov, the largest amphibious ship in the Black Sea.
Russia says their troops were killed in a devastating HIMARS strike because some soldiers were using cell phones and gave their location away
The Russian Defense Ministry said the use of cell phones allowed Ukrainian forces to "track and determine the coordinates" of Russian soldiers.
NBC Philadelphia
Russians Are Angry Over Deadly Ukrainian Strike; Zelenskyy Says Moscow Aims to ‘Exhaust' Ukraine With Attacks
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on January 3, 2023. See here for the latest updates. Russian anger is rising over a deadly Ukrainian strike that killed dozens and perhaps hundreds of Moscow's soldiers, and some lawmakers are demanding punishment for commanders they say put troops in danger.
msn.com
Russian fighter discovers German spy plane in Baltic Sea near Russian border
Russia's National Defense Control Center reported Monday that one of its fighters has detected a German Armed Forces spy plane over Baltic Sea waters and near the Russian border. According to the Russian agency, after detecting that the German aircraft "was approaching the state border of the Russian Federation" it...
Ukraine missile strike on Russian-held city of Makiivka kills scores of troops
Moscow says 89 of its soldiers died in attack on school building used as barracks amid claims death toll could be higher
Russia's troops are tied down in Ukraine, but some of its best subs are still holding the US 'at risk,' top US commanders say
With Russia's Severodvinsk-class subs in the Atlantic and Pacific, "there'll be a dual-flank challenge for the United States," a US Navy admiral said.
