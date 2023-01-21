ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

1-2-9, Wild:

(one, two, nine; Wild: zero)

