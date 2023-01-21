Read full article on original website
Erie Land Bank sells two properties, tackling blight build-up
The Erie Land Bank continues to tackle blight in the City of Erie. Just last week, a former restaurant and bar were demolished on West 5th Street thanks to the work of the Erie Land Bank. Members of the bank met on Monday and announced that two properties have been sold to neighboring owners. One […]
Erie County Council holds first meeting of the year
Boil Water Advisory in Effect for Portion of Seneca Street in Oil City
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A boil water advisory is in effect for a portion of Seneca Street in Oil City following a water main break on Friday, January 20. Director of the Oil City Water Department Jason Herman told exploreVenango.com that the “precautionary” advisory remains in place on Tuesday, January 24, for residences and businesses in Seneca Square.
Presque Isle Downs & Casino Halts Gaming and Dining Operations Due to System Upgrades
Presque Isle Downs & Casino's is halting all gaming and dining operations Tuesday evening until 10 a.m. Wednesday due to player card system upgrades taking longer than expected. The Casino's player card system was upgraded early Tuesday morning, and was taking longer to complete than the Casino originally expected. Table...
PennDOT offers update on Bayfront Parkway Project
Tonight, we learned more about plans for the Bayfront Parkway Project. Representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said they aren’t ready to start construction yet. However, when they do start the project, the pedestrian bridge will be the first step. One spokesperson said they ask for drivers’ patience when construction begins. She said the […]
Talks on Hold for Erie County Prison Corrections Officers as They Consider New Union Representation
The last 4-year labor contract for corrections officers at the Erie County Prison expired at the end of the year, and any new contract talks with Erie County Government are on hold for now. That's because some corrections officers want a change in union representation from the current SEIU social...
Tony Bowers running for district judge in west Erie County
A man whose family has worked in law enforcement for years is hoping to move to the bench in the west county. Deputy Sheriff Tony Bowers is running to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of District Judge Chris Mackendrick. Bowers’ father, Chuck Bowers, served as Erie Police Chief in Erie for years, as […]
Erie businesses struggling with rising egg prices
Hammock saves life as massive North Shore surf surges
Erie County Democrats censure County Council member
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Erie County Democratic Party has voted unanimously to censure County Councilman James (Jim) Winarski Saturday, January 21 for failing to vote in the best interests of the party. Councilman Winarski was elected to the 4th District County Council seat in 2021 as a Democrat and is part...
Police Seeking Information on Theft of Pokémon Card from Venango County Co-Op
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa.(EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating the theft of a Pokémon card from Venango County Co-op. Franklin-based State Police are attempting to identify the suspect who allegedly stole the card from the co-op on Saturday, January 21, around 4:32 p.m. The card is valued...
PSP Meadville investigating Dollar General theft in Crawford Co.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Meadville are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole from a Crawford County store. According to a release, police responded to a retail theft at Dollar General (533 Main St. in Saegertown Borough) around 12:51 p.m. on Jan. 21. The store manager reportedly caught a woman concealing items in […]
Erie community leaders creating plan to turn recent tragedies to triumphs
Erie Police continue to investigate, and community leaders are working on a plan for revitalization of a local neighborhood. After two recent eastside Erie shootings, we are taking a closer look at plans to improve one Erie neighborhood. There have been two fatal shootings just off of Buffalo Road in the last three weeks. Now, […]
OC water main break wreaks havoc downtown
A water main burst under Seneca Street in Oil City late Friday afternoon, turning a portion of the street into a torrent and snarling traffic. The water bubbled up into the street a little before 4:30 p.m. from the breech filling the street and spilled a little bit onto the nearby sidewalk as city workers sought to turn off the water.
Issues, possible solutions outlined at forum to address EMS crisis
The current ambulance service crisis in the region was the focus of discussion during a forum Wednesday at Grove City High School that drew a crowd of about 60 people. Dan Basnak of the Emergency Care Ambulance Service said “we have a limited number of providers and that number has only gotten worse since the pandemic. It has gotten to the point that help may not always be there.”
Jury selection, motions hearings in day two of Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Police, FBI investigating North East bank robbery
North East Police and the FBI continue their search for the man who robbed a bank in North East. That robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. Monday at the Key Bank on East Main Road in North East. Police said the suspect entered the bank, passed the teller a note, then took off running with an […]
WATCH: Presque Isle State Park confirms presence of river otters
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It has long been rumored that North American river otters call Presque Isle State Park home. Sights from visitors have been plentiful. Park staff have noted otter signs throughout the park. But until New Year’s Eve, there had been no photographic evidence of the animals. Presque Isle State Park has announced that otters […]
One person hospitalized after shooting at West 20th Street
