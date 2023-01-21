Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped objectRoger MarshHolly Hill, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
Positive Story: South Carolina Woman Overcomes Illnesses and Surgeries to Earn High School Diploma 22 Years Later, at 42Zack LoveSummerton, SC
Bowman pharmacy celebrates three decades in the community
BOWMAN, S.C. — Randy Boland has lived in Bowman for 68 years. He owns the Boland pharmacy in Bowman. This year, the pharmacy celebrates its 30th anniversary and Boland says it's one of few businesses in town that's stood the test of time. “Population-wise we decreased. I think a...
wach.com
Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
Columbia ordinance benefits a tattoo shop
COLUMBIA, S.C. — From illegal to restricted, tattoos have an interesting history in Columbia. More recently, a City of Columbia zoning ordinance worked in one tattoo shop's favor. “All I know is this protects my business now," Born Again Tattoo Shop owner Sushil Patel said. South Carolina has quite...
Two bodies recovered in Lake Moultrie, officials confirm
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bodies were recovered in Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the bodies of two men were found in the water near Wampee in the Pinopolis area. It is believed the men drowned while out fishing, but autopsies have been scheduled […]
Jan. 24 public meeting to show details of SCDOT bridge replacement on Lakeshore Drive in Richland County
FOREST ACRES, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will be hosting a public meeting to discuss a proposed replacement of a bridge over Unnamed Creek on Lakeshore Drive in Richland County. The meeting -- 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Bethel United Methodist Church at 4600 Daniel...
Even Midlands residents are talking about the Murdaugh trial
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In 2021 a mother and son were found dead at their country home in Colleton county. The accused--Alex Murdaugh--was the husband and father, a high profile lawyer who's family handled the legal needs of the county for three generations. In Walterboro, jury selection for Murdaugh's double...
live5news.com
Mt. Pleasant woman claims she was taken advantage of by pine straw company
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - With warmer weather just around the corner, a Lowcountry woman is warning people to remain cautious before accepting any offers for yard work. Mount Pleasant resident Sheryl Frost says she was at home when a group of men in an unmarked car showed up to offer yard work.
abcnews4.com
SC State to hold Passport fair on Thursday
ORANGEBURG, S.C. ( WCIV) — South Carolina State University is encouraging students to be ready for opportunities to study abroad. On Thursday, the SC State's Office of International Student Exchange Programs is partnering with the U.S. Department of State Passport Agency to host a Passport Fair on SC State’s campus.
Up to 1,500 more visitors are expected to visit Walterboro during the Murdaugh murder trial. Here's what hotels are expecting.
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Day two of the Murdaugh double murder trial has ended. Jury selection will be wrapping up soon, which means that more visitors are expected to come to Walterboro. With more people coming in from out of town, we checked in with nearby hotels to see how locals were preparing.
Local restaurants in Walterboro expecting new wave of customers during Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. — While jury selection is underway in the Murdaugh double murder trial, Walterboro locals say they haven’t seen much more business than usual, although that might change soon. Many locals say it's a little bit busier here than normal, who tell News 19 that because jury...
Bowman library to open in February
BOWMAN, S.C. — A new library is scheduled to open in Bowman in less than two weeks. The new library will be located off Charleston Highway, the town's busiest street. Community members have been waiting to have a library all to their own, it's been a long time coming say locals.
carolinapanorama.com
Orangeburg County County sells land once planned for high school; development will be priority
Orangeburg County has sold property it previously swapped with Orangeburg County School District for potential use as a site for a new high school. County Council gave unanimous first reading by title only at its Jan. 17 meeting to sell about 95 acres of county-owned property near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard to Mixon Holdings LLC. The property is to be used for economic development.
WIS-TV
Homeowner’s association under scrutiny by Columbia residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of the Brookhaven neighborhood in Northeast Columbia tell WIS their homeowners association (HOA) is growing increasingly worse. The Brookhaven Association holds 1,055 homes under the purview of an HOA managed by Cedar Management Group. The Charlotte-based company was hired to manage Brookhaven in 2019. WIS...
'I think it’s gonna be like a circus': Walterboro community prepares for visitors as Murdaugh murder trial begins
WALTERBORO, S.C. — It’s day one of the Murdaugh murder trial. People are headed into Colleton County as Walterboro residents prepare for increased foot traffic from the trial, which has gained international attention. "I think it’s gonna be like a circus," Walterboro resident Teresa Davis explained. Davis...
Missing man last seen leaving work found safe in Charleston
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said that Shawn Ray was located safely in the Charleston area.
live5news.com
Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd.
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 78 Monday night in which two of them caught fire. South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye says the crash happened at the intersection of College Park Road and Highway 78 at around 11:15 p.m. Battalion Chief...
multifamilybiz.com
Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Community in South Carolina with 394-Unit Aventon Bees Ferry
CHARLESTON, SC - Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Richland County shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person killed in a homicide in Ridgeville on Highway 78 on Jan. 19. D'Angelo Smith, 46, of Ridgeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 7:02 p.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the...
abcnews4.com
Drunk driver travels on opposite side of Rivers Ave striking a car: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police arrested a man that allegedly drove impaired on Rivers Avenue and struck a car on Monday afternoon. NCPD reports that an officer saw Floyed Jaleel Woods, 29, speed by them traveling east on Rivers Avenue. Police say Woods lost control of...
Carriage company to offer free rides for locals
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local horse-drawn carriage company will offer free tours to Charleston-area residents on January 29. Palmetto Carriage Works will host its annual ‘Locals Ride Free’ day on January 29. The purpose of the day is to show appreciation for the community support the company has received during its 51 years in […]
