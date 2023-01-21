ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

No injuries reported in Tuesday fire at Huntsville home

No injuries were reported in a Huntsville house fire that caused damage throughout the residence Tuesday morning, according to officials. Huntsville Fire & Rescue said four units responded to the scene. Firefighters found no one inside the home, which was in the 3600 block of Seventh Avenue. It was not...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Jackson County woman killed in Tuesday morning crash

A 60-year-old Higdon woman was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash. Angela J. Nayadley was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving collided head-on with a Jeep, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Nayadley was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened about 10:50 a.m....
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Two injured in cutting incident in Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department says two people are recovering after a cutting incident. It happened just before three Sunday afternoon on Holiday Drive. Police say one victim was hurt in the cutting, another was injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Multiple agencies respond to Morgan Co. structure fire

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the structure fire is located in the 1100 block of Gravel Ridge Rd. in Somerville. Drivers are urged to use...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in fatal Huntsville shooting

Huntsville Police have arrested a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man on Jan. 13. Police said Anfernee Bradley, 24, of Huntsville shot Joshua Turney, 33, in the 3900 block of Newson Road. Turney was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day. Investigators believe the shooting was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County teen reported missing, last seen Friday

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find 17-year-old Nadalie Faith Griffin. Griffin left her home Friday and has not been seen since. She has no cell phone that family members are aware of, the sheriff's office said. Griffin is described as being 5 feet tall...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 24, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 24, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 18• theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $138′ Jan. 22• criminal trespass; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW Jan. 23• burglary-3rd degree; criminal mischief-3rd degree; person; 13th St. SW; miscellaneous• burglary-3rd degree; criminal mischief-3rd degree; person; 13th St. SW; miscellaneous• burglary-3rd degree; Hospital Discount Pharmacy; 4th St. SW Arrests Jan. 23 England, Gaberalle L.; 29• FTA- insurance violation Miller, Holli D.; 29• FTA- domestic violence-3rd degree Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Teen from Arab on road to recovery after accidental shooting

A teenager from Arab is starting his new year on the right foot as he makes remarkable leaps toward recovering from a life-threatening injury. Mason Harris accidentally shot himself with a pistol in December 2022. He was rushed to UAB Hospital, where doctors removed bone from his skull to relieve pressure on his brain.
ARAB, AL

