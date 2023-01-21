ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Cash 4 Evening” game were:

3-1-6-6

(three, one, six, six)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

