Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
Related
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police announce murder arrest, now only 2 remain unsolved this year
Of the four murders in the City of Huntsville so far this year, now only two remain unsolved. U.S. Marshals arrested 24-year-old Anfernee Bradley Tuesday afternoon in connection to one of the shootings. Bradley is accused of shooting 33-year-old Joshua Turney on Newson Road. Turney died at the hospital a...
WAAY-TV
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in fatal Huntsville shooting
Huntsville Police have arrested a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man on Jan. 13. Police said Anfernee Bradley, 24, of Huntsville shot Joshua Turney, 33, in the 3900 block of Newson Road. Turney was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day. Investigators believe the shooting was...
Woman arrested in after allegedly shooting at relative in north Alabama
Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired call in a Center Star subdivision Monday morning.
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
WAAY-TV
Sheriff’s Office investigating after teen hurt in shooting at Madison apartment complex
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving a teenager. A 15-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the hand when deputies responded to FarmHaus Apartments, 1260 Balch Road in Madison, late Sunday. Investigators are following up on leads, according to Brent Patterson, sheriff’s office spokesman....
Fatal shooting of Hazel Green man by MCSO deputies still being investigated
It's been nearly three weeks since a Hazel Green man was shot and killed in his home by Madison County Sheriff's deputies.
Decatur Police investigate shooting involving juvenile
A shooting involving a juvenile is under investigation in Decatur, according to local law enforcement officials.
WAFF
Decatur Police investigating Sunday morning shooting
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday morning. According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, a juvenile male was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers were...
WAAY-TV
Two injured in cutting incident in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department says two people are recovering after a cutting incident. It happened just before three Sunday afternoon on Holiday Drive. Police say one victim was hurt in the cutting, another was injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
WAAY-TV
Madison Co. bank robbery suspect recently sentenced to community corrections program, records show
A Madison man arrested Tuesday on multiple bank robbery charges had been sentenced just last month to Madison County Community Corrections for a felony drug charge, court records show. Lawrence Smith Jones, 55, is charged with four counts of first-degree robbery involving a banking institution and one count of violating...
WAAY-TV
No injuries reported in Tuesday fire at Huntsville home
No injuries were reported in a Huntsville house fire that caused damage throughout the residence Tuesday morning, according to officials. Huntsville Fire & Rescue said four units responded to the scene. Firefighters found no one inside the home, which was in the 3600 block of Seventh Avenue. It was not...
Madison County Sheriff looking for missing teen
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
Huntsville man faces four bank robbery charges
A Huntsville man sentenced to community corrections in December is now facing multiple bank robbery charges.
One in custody after one cut, one struck in Huntsville incident
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says one person is in custody after an incident on Holiday Drive that sent two to the hospital.
MCSO: 1 injured in apartment shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at FarmHaus apartment in Madison.
WHNT-TV
FULL VIDEO: Lawrence County D.A. Gives Update on 2020 Fatal Shooting
Tariq Steward was 21 years old when he died from a gunshot wound in a gas station parking lot on December 12, 2020. FULL VIDEO: Lawrence County D.A. Gives Update on …. Tariq Steward was 21 years old when he died from a gunshot wound in a gas station parking lot on December 12, 2020.
WAAY-TV
Multiple units responding to Huntsville structure fire
Huntsville Fire & Rescue has four units on the scene of a structure fire at 117 Sandy Hollow Drive. Please avoid this area. Use caution if you cannot. Stick with WAAY for updates.
Governor Kay Ivey offers $5,000 reward in fatal Lawrence County shooting
Tariq Steward was 21 years old when he died from a gunshot wound in a gas station parking lot on December 12, 2020.
WAAY-TV
Madison County teen reported missing, last seen Friday
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find 17-year-old Nadalie Faith Griffin. Griffin left her home Friday and has not been seen since. She has no cell phone that family members are aware of, the sheriff's office said. Griffin is described as being 5 feet tall...
After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers
Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
Comments / 2