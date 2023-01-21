ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in fatal Huntsville shooting

Huntsville Police have arrested a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man on Jan. 13. Police said Anfernee Bradley, 24, of Huntsville shot Joshua Turney, 33, in the 3900 block of Newson Road. Turney was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day. Investigators believe the shooting was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Decatur Police investigating Sunday morning shooting

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday morning. According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, a juvenile male was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers were...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Two injured in cutting incident in Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department says two people are recovering after a cutting incident. It happened just before three Sunday afternoon on Holiday Drive. Police say one victim was hurt in the cutting, another was injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

No injuries reported in Tuesday fire at Huntsville home

No injuries were reported in a Huntsville house fire that caused damage throughout the residence Tuesday morning, according to officials. Huntsville Fire & Rescue said four units responded to the scene. Firefighters found no one inside the home, which was in the 3600 block of Seventh Avenue. It was not...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County teen reported missing, last seen Friday

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find 17-year-old Nadalie Faith Griffin. Griffin left her home Friday and has not been seen since. She has no cell phone that family members are aware of, the sheriff's office said. Griffin is described as being 5 feet tall...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers

Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
GADSDEN, AL

