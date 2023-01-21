A Monsey man who was driving a school bus that crashed into a house and injured children in the Village of New Hempstead last year was arrested and charged on Tuesday. Police say Chiam Feder, 37, is charged with three counts of assault, one count of reckless endangerment, and 21 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of reckless driving, and 31 traffic infractions.

