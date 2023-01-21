ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

Daily Voice

Police ID Woman Killed In New Haven Crash

A woman struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a New Haven roadway has been identified by police. Judith Williams, age 42, of New Haven, was killed around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22 on Whalley Avenue near Hudson Street in New Haven. Capt. Rose Bell of the New Haven...
NEW HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Robbery at gunpoint, Milford police make arrest

On December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:01 pm, Milford Police were dispatched to 3 Maple Street, on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. The victim stated that they listed a vehicle on Offer Up and was scheduled to show the vehicle to a potential buyer. A male arrived on foot and the victim accompanied him on a test drive of the vehicle.
MILFORD, CT
News 12

Monsey man charged in New Hempstead school bus accident that injured children

A Monsey man who was driving a school bus that crashed into a house and injured children in the Village of New Hempstead last year was arrested and charged on Tuesday. Police say Chiam Feder, 37, is charged with three counts of assault, one count of reckless endangerment, and 21 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of reckless driving, and 31 traffic infractions.
MONSEY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Injured In Fight Outside Stop & Shop In Trumbull

Two men outside a supermarket store were arrested after allegedly getting into a fight and causing a disturbance. The incident took place in Fairfield County at the Stop & Shop on Quality Street in Trumbull on Friday, Jan. 20. Robert Zacchia, age 55, of Trumbull, and Emmanuel Andriotis, age 19,...
TRUMBULL, CT
New Haven Independent

Shelton Police Release Body Camera Footage In Connection To Arrest

SHELTON — The Shelton Police Department on Friday released body camera footage in connection to the Dec. 29, 2022 arrest of a 27-year-old man. About 30 minutes of footage is included, along with two news stories, in the latest episode of ​‘Navel Gazing: The Valley Indy Podcast.’
SHELTON, CT
News 12

Suffolk officers save choking baby in Coram

Two Suffolk County police officers saved a choking baby at a Coram home on Monday. They say when they arrived at the scene, the 1-month-old infant was choking on a piece of candy and having difficulty breathing. Officers Peter Laub and Patrick Hanley say they applied back slaps and used...
CORAM, NY
trumbulltimes.com

Police: Men charged in fight outside Trumbull grocery store

TRUMBULL — Police say two men involved in a fight outside a local supermarket late Friday afternoon have been arrested. A 55-year-old Trumbull man was charged with two counts of second-degree breach of peace, and a 19-year-old Bridgeport man was charged with one count of second-degree breach of peace, Trumbull Police Lt. Brian Weir said Monday.
TRUMBULL, CT
NBC Connecticut

5 Vehicles Involved in Crash on Route 15 in Hamden

Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Route 15 South in Hamden Tuesday, according to state police. The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. and traffic was getting by on the shoulder. State police said no injuries were immediately reported.
HAMDEN, CT

