Teen Duo Who Stole SUV May Be Involved In Pair Of Shootings, Danbury Police Say
Two Danbury teens have been arrested for allegedly stealing a Honda CRV that may have been involved with two shootings in the area and taking police on a high-speed pursuit. The incidents began in Danbury around 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 when officers responded to Mill Ridge Road for two separate shots fired complaints, police said.
Police: 2 Danbury teens facing multiple charges for 2 shootings, stealing car
Police say a 15 and 17-year-old drove through the area in a stolen car shooting at homes.
News 12
CAUGHT: 28-year-old man arrested for stealing from cars while owners were in New City church
A 28-year-old man is facing a number of charges after police say they caught him trying to steal people's belongings out of their cars while they were in church. Police say it happened at Gracepoint Gospel Fellowship Church in New City. It happened Sunday, but it wasn't the first time.
Police: Hairless cat, designer bags worth $8,500 stolen from hotel room in Shelton
Police say the feline and bags estimated to be $8,500, were stolen from a room at the Hilton Garden Inn on Sunday.
News 12
Authorities arrest school bus driver who crashed into New Hempstead home last year
The driver of a school bus who crashed into a house and injured children in the Village of New Hempstead last year was arrested and charged on Tuesday. The bus crash occurred on Dec. 1, 2022, and resulted in extensive property damage. Multiple children between the ages of 4 and 10 were hurt, according to officials.
Police ID Woman Killed In New Haven Crash
A woman struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a New Haven roadway has been identified by police. Judith Williams, age 42, of New Haven, was killed around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22 on Whalley Avenue near Hudson Street in New Haven. Capt. Rose Bell of the New Haven...
Drunk Driver Was Going 127 MPH Before Seaford Crash That Killed Half-Brother, DA Says
A 23-year-old drunk driver was going more than twice the speed limit moments before a deadly crash on a busy Long Island roadway that killed his half-brother, prosecutors allege. Joshua Pena, of Valley Stream, was formally arraigned on manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter charges in the death of 23-year-old Xavier Pena...
hamlethub.com
Robbery at gunpoint, Milford police make arrest
On December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:01 pm, Milford Police were dispatched to 3 Maple Street, on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. The victim stated that they listed a vehicle on Offer Up and was scheduled to show the vehicle to a potential buyer. A male arrived on foot and the victim accompanied him on a test drive of the vehicle.
New Haven Board of Ed. security officer fires gun at teen who was breaking into his car: PD
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A security officer for the New Haven Board of Education was arrested after allegedly shooting at a teen who was attempting to steal items from his car. New Haven police said on Sunday around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a home on Hallock Avenue. When they arrived, they located Tiquentes […]
Armed Carjacker Makes Off With Honda Civic In New Haven, Police Say
A New Haven man was carjacked at gunpoint seconds after he pulled into his driveway.The incident took place in New Haven around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22 on Blathcley Avenue.The victim told officers he had pulled into his driveway when he was confronted by a masked man holding a gun. The…
Shooting Suspect On Loose In Stratford, Man Hospitalized: Police
Police are searching for the suspect of a shooting in Stratford that left one man in the hospital. The shooting happened on Thursday, Jan. 19 around 11:20 p.m., when several shots were fired at a residence on Priscilla Lane, hitting a man and giving him non-life-threatening injuries, according to Stratford Police.
News 12
Monsey man charged in New Hempstead school bus accident that injured children
A Monsey man who was driving a school bus that crashed into a house and injured children in the Village of New Hempstead last year was arrested and charged on Tuesday. Police say Chiam Feder, 37, is charged with three counts of assault, one count of reckless endangerment, and 21 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of reckless driving, and 31 traffic infractions.
Man Injured In Fight Outside Stop & Shop In Trumbull
Two men outside a supermarket store were arrested after allegedly getting into a fight and causing a disturbance. The incident took place in Fairfield County at the Stop & Shop on Quality Street in Trumbull on Friday, Jan. 20. Robert Zacchia, age 55, of Trumbull, and Emmanuel Andriotis, age 19,...
New Haven Independent
Shelton Police Release Body Camera Footage In Connection To Arrest
SHELTON — The Shelton Police Department on Friday released body camera footage in connection to the Dec. 29, 2022 arrest of a 27-year-old man. About 30 minutes of footage is included, along with two news stories, in the latest episode of ‘Navel Gazing: The Valley Indy Podcast.’
Burglars Stole $82K Worth Of Goods From Nassau County Homes, Police Say
Four men are facing charges in connection with a string of home break-ins on Long Island. Police were called to a Lake Success home on Pine Hill Road Wednesday, Jan. 18, after someone triggered the home’s security alarm, according to Nassau County Police. As officers were responding to the...
News 12
Suffolk officers save choking baby in Coram
Two Suffolk County police officers saved a choking baby at a Coram home on Monday. They say when they arrived at the scene, the 1-month-old infant was choking on a piece of candy and having difficulty breathing. Officers Peter Laub and Patrick Hanley say they applied back slaps and used...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Men charged in fight outside Trumbull grocery store
TRUMBULL — Police say two men involved in a fight outside a local supermarket late Friday afternoon have been arrested. A 55-year-old Trumbull man was charged with two counts of second-degree breach of peace, and a 19-year-old Bridgeport man was charged with one count of second-degree breach of peace, Trumbull Police Lt. Brian Weir said Monday.
Man wanted for armed robbery of Central Islip vape shop
It's not clear how much money or merchandise he took.
Know Him? Man Wanted For Sneaking Into Occupied Homes In New Haven
Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly snuck into two occupied homes in New Haven. The burglar snuck into the two homes on Clark Street around lunchtime last week, police said. Know who he is? Seen him lurking about? Call 203-946-6304 or email ECIC@newhavenct.gov. Tips...
NBC Connecticut
5 Vehicles Involved in Crash on Route 15 in Hamden
Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Route 15 South in Hamden Tuesday, according to state police. The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. and traffic was getting by on the shoulder. State police said no injuries were immediately reported.
