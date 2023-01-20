Athletic Club Northeast To Permanently Close January 31

Wellbridge , a chain of fitness centers, this week announced it would close its North Druid Hills location at the end of the month. Its long-operating Athletic Club Northeast , at 1515 Sheridan Rd NE, will cease operations on January 31, 2023 .

“…The club has been able to celebrate countless pool parties with you, the Atlanta Braves winning the World Series, ALTA Tennis, the Olympics, and popular class after popular class in our studios,” Athletic Club Northeast wrote in this week’s announcement. “During this time, members and teammates have created a vibrant group that connects for all types of fitness as well as countless social events both inside the club and around town. The cliché “work hard, play hard” definitely describes the healthy community you’ve helped develop. That’s what makes this announcement so difficult.”

Athletic Club Northeast has setup an email account to field inquiries for members with questions regarding their membership. “We will have teammates dedicated to handling member emails, but it may take up to three business days to respond,” according to the note.

It’s unclear why Athletic Club Northeast will close its doors for good later this month as Wellbridge on Friday did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We wish you the best and hope you continue your fitness journey. It has been a pleasure to be a part of your extended family and watch you inspire active lifestyles.”

