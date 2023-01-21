Read full article on original website
WGAL
Lancaster County woman sentenced to life in prison for 2021 killing
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Quarryville, Lancaster County woman was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder. Danielle Bewley, 30, was convicted of first-degree murder. Bewley shot and killed her husband, Mitchell Bewley, after luring him to a PNC Bank parking lot...
Woman in critical condition following pedestrian crash in Harrisburg: police
Update 10:20 p.m.: Police say the woman has died. A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Harrisburg on Tuesday evening. Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch confirmed that officers were dispatched around 6 p.m. to the 1600 block of State Street for a report of a pedestrian struck.
Man who burned down ex’s house with dog inside goes to prison
A Dauphin County man will spend the next four years in prison for burning a dog alive when he set fire to a woman’s home. Armonte Hamilton, 30, of Swatara Township, had threatened, during a phone call, to set a former housemate’s home on fire early in the morning of June 26, 2021, according to Dauphin County prosecutor Breese Lantzy.
Cumberland County man convicted for 2021 shooting, now on the run
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man was convicted for his role in a 2021 shooting and is now on the run. A jury returned a guilty verdict against Joel Richard Kent on Tuesday, Jan. 26 for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of a discharged firearm into an occupied structure and one count of carrying a firearm without a license.
local21news.com
Missing 16-year-old likely at unknown friend's home in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are currently searching for 16-year-old Katera Geyer, who they believe is at an unknown acquaintance's home. According to Penbrook Borough Police, Geyer was reported missing on Monday. Authorities say Geyer is a white teen with brown eyes and brown hair, is 5'4", and...
Cumberland County man blows off trial; gets split verdict in West Shore shooting incident
A Cumberland County man won a split verdict Tuesday on charges that he shot up a friend’s West Shore townhome, but he didn’t show up to hear it. Joel Kent, 33, with a last known address of Key Largo Drive, Silver Spring Township, skipped out on the second day of his jury trial in Cumberland County court, and a fresh bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Lancaster 'Chicken Man' sentenced for smuggling drugs into central Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania sentenced Ricardo Soto, 52, of Lancaster, to 47 months in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Soto, also known as "The Chicken Man," conspired with others to transport cocaine from Puerto...
pahomepage.com
Rally held in Harrisburg for 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
Rally held in Harrisburg for 50th anniversary of …. Rally held in Harrisburg for 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their …. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their own | Eyewitness News @ 5:00 a.m. Juvenile violent crimes on the rise in Luzerne...
Main Line Media News
‘Middleman’ in multi-county gun trafficking network sent to prison
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man will spend at least six years behind bars after admitting to his role as a “middleman” for a multi-county gun trafficking network that was dismantled by Montgomery County’s Violent Crime Unit. Tymir Kaseim Allen, 24, was sentenced to 6 to 16...
Woman enters child endangerment plea in toddler's 2018 death
YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has pleaded guilty to child endangerment, 2 1/2 weeks after jurors acquitted her ex-boyfriend of murder and other charges in the death of her 2-year-old son.Leah Mullinix, 26, entered an open plea to the third-degree felony charge last week in York County Court in the September 2018 death of Dante Mullinix.Last month, jurors deliberated for about two hours before acquitting 43-year-old Tyree Bowie of first- and third-degree murder as well as child endangerment in the child's death.Bowie had been caring for Mullinix while the boy's mother was in the hospital. Authorities said he...
Gun thieves crash stolen truck into Cumberland County shop, walk out with firearms: police
Two people used a stolen truck to drive into the front of a Hampden Township gun shop and steal firearms, police said. Surveillance footage recorded a pickup truck around 5 a.m. Saturday driving into the front of SPAR Firearms on the 6000 block of Carlisle Pike, police said. The pickup truck was allegedly stolen in Dauphin County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ID Reading's first homicide victim of 2023
READING, Pa. - Police have released the identity of Reading's first homicide victim this year. Investigators identified 47-year-old Eric Ferrar as the man shot in his car on the 300 block of Washington Street on January 18. He later died at the hospital of his injuries. Reading Police are still...
Berks County authorities seek 5 suspects from 'Operation Caribbean Snowfall'
READING, Pa. — Authorities in Berks County are attempting to locate five suspects charged with drug trafficking offenses as part of "Operation Caribbean Snowfall," an undercover operation designed to break up a large-scale drug distribution organization in Berks, Montgomery and surrounding counties. The men are five of 27 suspects...
local21news.com
Lack of action in the PA House causing "frustration" for members
Harrisburg, PA — Frustrations are mounting at the State Capitol where the House remains at a standstill with no end in sight. “It is absolutely frustrating. I believe we were elected to come and get things done in Harrisburg,” said Representative Thomas Kutz, (R) Cumberland County. Today marks...
local21news.com
47 month prison sentence for Lancaster Co. "Chicken Man" accused of smuggling cocaine
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Ricardo Soto of Lancaster, also known as "the Chicken Man", has been sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to 47 months in prison according to the Department of Justice. Officials say Soto, 52, plotted with other people to sneak kilograms of cocaine...
abc27.com
Police investigating Cumberland County gun store break-in
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating the break-in of a local gun shop. According to Hampden Township Police, a break-in was reported at Spar Gun Shop on the 6100 block of Carlisle Pike. The break-in is believed to have occurred overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
Illegal Arms Dealer Wanted In Lancaster County, Police Say
A 28-year-old Lancaster County man is wanted for multiple firearms violations— including illegal arms deals, authorities say. Isiah Robert Taloan of the first block of Brandon Court, conducted several firearms deals in the area, according to Lancaster County Crime Stoppers. He is wanted for 10 felonies related to illegal...
Suspect writes expletives on woman's apartment door
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An unknown suspect wrote explicit words in marker on a woman's apartment door in Snyder County, police say. The woman, who lives in an apartment at the 700 block of Salem Road in Penn Township, discovered the writing shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 20. She also found a note posted on the door, according to state police at Selinsgrove. PSP Selinsgrove is asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-374-8145.
local21news.com
Man arrested on robbery, aggravated assault charges in Berks Co.
READING, Pa. (WHP) — The Reading Police Department says officers have caught a man in connection to a shooting and robbery on the 400 block of Chestnut St. in Berks County. Police say Jose Escobar-Hernandez, 22, was a person of interest after the robbery and shooting of a 77-year-old man on Jan. 13.
abc27.com
Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect arrested
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department recently arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash who allegedly hit about 15 light posts in the center median and also drove the wrong way, according to a police report. On Jan. 19, 2023, Arthur Rickabaugh, 59, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania,...
