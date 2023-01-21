ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Lancaster County woman sentenced to life in prison for 2021 killing

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Quarryville, Lancaster County woman was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder. Danielle Bewley, 30, was convicted of first-degree murder. Bewley shot and killed her husband, Mitchell Bewley, after luring him to a PNC Bank parking lot...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Cumberland County man convicted for 2021 shooting, now on the run

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man was convicted for his role in a 2021 shooting and is now on the run. A jury returned a guilty verdict against Joel Richard Kent on Tuesday, Jan. 26 for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of a discharged firearm into an occupied structure and one count of carrying a firearm without a license.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Missing 16-year-old likely at unknown friend's home in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are currently searching for 16-year-old Katera Geyer, who they believe is at an unknown acquaintance's home. According to Penbrook Borough Police, Geyer was reported missing on Monday. Authorities say Geyer is a white teen with brown eyes and brown hair, is 5'4", and...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County man blows off trial; gets split verdict in West Shore shooting incident

A Cumberland County man won a split verdict Tuesday on charges that he shot up a friend’s West Shore townhome, but he didn’t show up to hear it. Joel Kent, 33, with a last known address of Key Largo Drive, Silver Spring Township, skipped out on the second day of his jury trial in Cumberland County court, and a fresh bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Rally held in Harrisburg for 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Rally held in Harrisburg for 50th anniversary of …. Rally held in Harrisburg for 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their …. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their own | Eyewitness News @ 5:00 a.m. Juvenile violent crimes on the rise in Luzerne...
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman enters child endangerment plea in toddler's 2018 death

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has pleaded guilty to child endangerment, 2 1/2 weeks after jurors acquitted her ex-boyfriend of murder and other charges in the death of her 2-year-old son.Leah Mullinix, 26, entered an open plea to the third-degree felony charge last week in York County Court in the September 2018 death of Dante Mullinix.Last month, jurors deliberated for about two hours before acquitting 43-year-old Tyree Bowie of first- and third-degree murder as well as child endangerment in the child's death.Bowie had been caring for Mullinix while the boy's mother was in the hospital. Authorities said he...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police ID Reading's first homicide victim of 2023

READING, Pa. - Police have released the identity of Reading's first homicide victim this year. Investigators identified 47-year-old Eric Ferrar as the man shot in his car on the 300 block of Washington Street on January 18. He later died at the hospital of his injuries. Reading Police are still...
READING, PA
local21news.com

Lack of action in the PA House causing "frustration" for members

Harrisburg, PA — Frustrations are mounting at the State Capitol where the House remains at a standstill with no end in sight. “It is absolutely frustrating. I believe we were elected to come and get things done in Harrisburg,” said Representative Thomas Kutz, (R) Cumberland County. Today marks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Police investigating Cumberland County gun store break-in

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating the break-in of a local gun shop. According to Hampden Township Police, a break-in was reported at Spar Gun Shop on the 6100 block of Carlisle Pike. The break-in is believed to have occurred overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect writes expletives on woman's apartment door

Selinsgrove, Pa. — An unknown suspect wrote explicit words in marker on a woman's apartment door in Snyder County, police say. The woman, who lives in an apartment at the 700 block of Salem Road in Penn Township, discovered the writing shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 20. She also found a note posted on the door, according to state police at Selinsgrove. PSP Selinsgrove is asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man arrested on robbery, aggravated assault charges in Berks Co.

READING, Pa. (WHP) — The Reading Police Department says officers have caught a man in connection to a shooting and robbery on the 400 block of Chestnut St. in Berks County. Police say Jose Escobar-Hernandez, 22, was a person of interest after the robbery and shooting of a 77-year-old man on Jan. 13.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect arrested

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department recently arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash who allegedly hit about 15 light posts in the center median and also drove the wrong way, according to a police report. On Jan. 19, 2023, Arthur Rickabaugh, 59, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania,...
HERSHEY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy