A Fremont man faces various charges after an incident Friday night. At about 9:48 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted in the 500 block of East 23rd Street. The stop resulted in the arrest of Manuel Gomez Lopez , 33, of Fremont for DUI .15+, child abuse — intentional not resulting in injury, driving during revocation, DUI with passenger younger than 16.

FREMONT, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO