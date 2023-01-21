Winters can feel like they will never end in Montana. When the holidays are over and the new year has begun, there is still a lot of cold weather left. There are agencies available in Missoula to help people who may be having a hard time. There is the Poverello Center, the Missoula Food Bank, just to name a couple. But sometimes there is something that is small, simple and can still help.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO