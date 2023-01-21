Read full article on original website
Parking Lot Crash Leads to a Felony DUI Arrest for a Missoula Man
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 11:42 a.m. on January 22, 2023, a Missoula Police Department officer received a report of an accident injury in the Montana Club parking lot on Brooks Street. The complainant stated a male in a white Ford Ranger had just rear-ended someone in the parking lot and was passed out in their vehicle.
Man Punches Pregnant Woman in the Stomach at the Missoula Shelter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 1:11 a.m. on January 23, 2023, a Missoula Police Department Officer received a notification from the dispatch center regarding an assault that had just occurred at the Johnson Street warming shelter. The initial report indicated that an adult male had assaulted a pregnant female by punching her and possibly strangled her.
Hess Invites Missoulians to ‘Wednesdays with the Mayor’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess stopped by the KGVO studios on Tuesday to invite the public to the ‘Wednesdays with the Mayor’ program at the Missoula Public Library. Hess explained what the program was all about. “It's a monthly forum that I...
Covey Found Guilty of Homicide in Bludgeoning Missoula Murder
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - 44-year-old Charles Covey was found guilty of deliberate homicide on Thursday after a nearly week-long trial for the murder of wheelchair-bound Lee Roy Nelson in 2020. KGVO News spoke to Lead Attorney for the Missoula County Major Crimes Unit, Mac Bloom about the verdict. Justice...
6 Ways Missoula Montana Changed in the 20 Years I’ve Been Gone
Good news, Montana, your youth are in fact coming back. One of the most common narratives in Montana is that young people are raised here and then they move away for school, or to find a job, and never bring those skills back to the state. Not me. I came back.
Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan
One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
Montana’s airport gun seizures set new record
Nearly twice as many people tried to carry a gun through security at a Montana airport in 2023. But officers with the Transportation Security Administration say while that's a concerning number, it actually mirrors the trend of more gun seizures in other states. And it was Billings, not Missoula with...
Missoula Man on Probation Gets Caught Driving With Meth and No License
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 15, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was patrolling the area of Lolo and noticed a green vehicle in the parking lot of Town Pump. The deputy noticed that this vehicle did not have a front license plate affixed to the front bumper.
Missoula Bank President Warns of Check Fraud and Financial Scams
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News reached out to Scott Burke, President and CEO of Missoula's First Security Bank (a division of Glacier Bank) this week after receiving an email from the bank warning customers to beware of attempts at fraud and other financial scams that are becoming more prevalent throughout his industry.
Drunk Driver Crashes Stolen Car and Resists Arrest in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 17, 2023, at approximately 11:22 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of 700 West Spruce Street for a vehicle collision. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect vehicle involved was a white 2021 Dodge Ram Roadmaster 2500. Within minutes of...
Missoula Fire Figuring Out Cause for Dangerous RV Blaze
Missoula Fire Department investigators are trying to figure out what caused a dangerous fire over the weekend that destroyed an RV and came close to burning down a building in the Rattlesnake. The fire was reported Saturday afternoon on Rattlesnake Drive, with callers reporting the blaze and a possible explosion.
Another Well-Established Missoula Restaurant Closes Its Doors
My first indications should have been two cars in the parking lot and a U-Haul backed up to the service door. Enjoying Sunday breakfast at a Missoula restaurant can be an adventure in gridlock unless you get an early jump on things. With fewer choices, gathering crowds by mid-morning can lead to waiting in line.
A Small Gesture Of Love Can Be Powerful In Missoula
Winters can feel like they will never end in Montana. When the holidays are over and the new year has begun, there is still a lot of cold weather left. There are agencies available in Missoula to help people who may be having a hard time. There is the Poverello Center, the Missoula Food Bank, just to name a couple. But sometimes there is something that is small, simple and can still help.
Barkey Says More Difficult Economic Times Ahead for Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Uncertainty is the keyword for the state's economy in the coming months, according to Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana. Montana is Headed into Uncertain Economic Times. Barkey appeared on Friday’s Talk Back show...
Who’s scared of 10-mile runs in the cold? Not these Missoula girls!
While most of us stay indoors complaining about winter weather or going to great expenses to take up winter sports, a group of Missoula girls is using the cold to get strong and learn more about themselves. And next month they plan to run 10 miles no matter what the...
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Grandmother Assaulted Young Kids
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 13 new criminal complaints this week, which is five less than last week and closer to what the weekly average used to be. According to Couty Attorney Kirsten Pabst, four of those cases involved some form of violence.
Missoula Has 5th and 7th Most Needed Road Improvement Projects
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to TRIP (a national transportation research nonprofit), two highway projects near Missoula have been rated as the 5th and 7th roadways most in need of improvement in the state. At a press conference in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Mack Long, Director of the Montana...
Popular Missoula Bar Was Once a Bootlegger HQ During Prohibition
It has been over a century since the US Congress passed the 18th amendment to the US Constitution. Prohibition was signed into law on January 17th, 1920, making the production and sale of alcohol illegal in the United States. Making all those who manufactured beer or liquor criminals. After giant raids of bars and alcohol manufacturing locations, anyone who sold booze on the black market was now considered a "bootlegger."
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Missoula vacation rental fees could soar to over $500 annually
If you own a vacation rental home in the City of Missoula, it looks like you could be forced into channeling some of your profits for higher fees to operate within the Garden City. The Missoula City Council is pressing ahead with plans to hold a public hearing on boosting...
