49ers injury report: Jimmy Garoppolo, Ambry Thomas out; no others listed

By Kyle Madson
 3 days ago
The 49ers’ injury report for the second consecutive playoff game is relatively clean. Only quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and cornerback Ambry Thomas are listed for their divisional playoff game against the Cowboys. Both Garoppolo and Thomas have been ruled out after not practicing all week.

There was some concern during the week after defensive end Samson Ebukam, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and wide receiver Jauan Jennings were all limited the first two days of practice. All three were full participants Friday though and not on the injury report.

One interesting thing to watch will be Garoppolo’s status into next week. There was some discussion that he’d be able to return for the NFC championship. His non-participation throughout the week isn’t a great sign for his availability next week if the 49ers move on, though it certainly doesn’t rule him out.

Thomas’ absence likely means veteran CB Janoris Jenkins will come up from the practice squad to take his place.

