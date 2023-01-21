ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.5 KISSFM

Five Places in Idaho that Look Like Another World

Idaho is unique and has a lot to see for one state. From the panhandle to the southern boarder the gem state varies greatly in landscape and visuals. Check out some of the most unique, beautiful, awe inspiring landscapes and places that look like they are in another world entirely.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Surprise! Award Winning Lobster Rolls Are Coming to Boise After All

Typically when something is put on indefinite hold, that's business speak for "ain't gonna happen." But that's how Lorin Smaha, the owner of Freshies Lobster Co., described the highly anticipated Freshies location that was supposed to open in The Warehouse Food Hall in Downtown Boise. It was a HUGE letdown for seafood lovers waiting to try the best lobster roll in the world. (They earned the honor by participating in the Down East Lobster Roll Festival in Maine in 2017.)
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America; 2 Are Based in Idaho

Idaho may be growing at a rapid rate, but to many of us living in the state’s capital city, it still feels more like a small town than a bustling metro. According to driver’s license migration data available through the Idaho Department of Transportation, more than 27,000 people moved into Ada and Canyon County in 2021. That number sounds enormous, but the truth is it still feels like Boise has six degrees of separation. Everyone knows someone who knows you.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Tour The Unique, Historic Tombstones Of Star Cemetery [Part I]

Star, Idaho. Star Cemetery is one of the most interesting, ornate, and best maintained gravesites in the Treasure Valley. Located at 9350 W. Floating Feather Road, James and Jemima Ayers generously transferred the ownership title to Star Cemetery's land to the city in 1900. In 1901, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows became the cemetery's trustees and erected a white fence around the graveyard.
STAR, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance

It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint

I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
TWIN FALLS, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Oscar Mayer Is Looking For Idahoans Who Want to Drive the Wienermobile

A few years ago, we wrote about a hypothetical situation where your kid graduated from Boise State and was struggling to visualize what their next step in life looked like. They had a degree but didn’t know what they wanted to do with it. They were weighing the pros and cons of jumping right into the workforce or taking time to travel and discover who they really were as an adult.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho

Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Raul Labrador: “Caldwell Policy Appears To Violate Idaho Law”

The era of Raul Labrador's stewardship has begun in Idaho with another significant announcement. A few weeks ago, the attorney general announced that he would move to dismiss the trespassing charge against Meridian mom Sara Brady. As we've covered here, the Caldwell School District is currently embroiled in a controversy over implementing a 'woke' agenda upon students, parents, and teachers.
CALDWELL, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Experts Agree It’s Time To Go To These Proven Dive Bars In Boise

Wikipedia calls a dive bar "a dive bar is typically a small, unglamorous, eclectic, old-style drinking establishment with inexpensive drinks; it may feature dim lighting, shabby or dated decor, neon beer signs, packaged beer sales, cash-only service, and a local clientele." There's nothing better than walking into a dive bar,...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Updates: Officer-Involved Shooting on Fairview & Records in Boise

Boise, Idaho — Last night (Monday, January 23rd) the Boise Police Department and the Meridian Police Department responded to an officer-involved shooting near Fairview and Records. And while the police departments were posting advisories on their Twitter accounts encouraging drivers and patrons to avoid the area — we didn't really get any updates regarding the story of what happened.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Hilarious Vintage TV Clip From 1960’s Gets Idaho Totally Wrong

There are very few people more proud of their home than those who live in Idaho--and especially, here in the Treasure Valley. From time to time (these days it feels more often than not), Idaho will make national headlines. Usually, it is for something political, ridiculous, or viral. But did you know that Idaho has, many times, been front and center in some of television and the big screen's biggest productions?
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

20 Fun, Warm and Indoor Things to Do in Boise and Meridian

We don't currently have the usual piles of snow out our doors to help keep the kids entertained outside and worn out. Yet it is still too darn cold to be out for a long time. So what to do? Lots actually. It doesn't matter if you are new to the area or a native in need of reminders of all of the fantastic activities, and places to play, explore, learn and entertain indoors in Boise, Meridian and a few in surrounding areas.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy