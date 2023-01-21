Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
Governor Pillen, Lawmakers, talk support of Scholarship Opportunity Act Bill
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska is one of two states in the country that doesn’t help parents pay for their children to attend private schools using state education funds. Nebraska government officials Governor Jim Pillen, Senator Lou Ann Linehan, and other lawmakers are trying to change that. In this...
Measures seek to change Nebraska’s new voter-approved minimum wage provisions
LINCOLN — A few months after Nebraska voters approved a minimum wage increase schedule, two state lawmakers have introduced bills to try to change that course. A third state senator promptly objected with a legislative motion she calls a “red flag” of concern, signaling that the Legislature could be in for “lengthy and arduous” debate. […] The post Measures seek to change Nebraska’s new voter-approved minimum wage provisions appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
Measure to repeal motorcycle helmet law in Nebraska returns to Legislature
The perennial effort to repeal, or at least loosen, Nebraska’s law requiring motorcyclists to wear helmets returned to the Legislature on Tuesday. State law has required anyone riding a motorcycle to strap on a helmet since 1989, even as other states have reversed course and eliminated or relaxed their requirements.
KETV.com
Gov. Pillen backs school choice in Nebraska with proposed tax break
LINCOLN, Neb. — Joined by educators and students from private and parochial schools across Nebraska, Gov. Jim Pillen backed a new proposal to give tax breaks to families with children in private schools. "No matter what socio-economic background you come from, if public education isn't for you, you ought...
doniphanherald.com
'Moment of silence' bill in Nebraska Legislature spurs debate on prayer in schools
A public hearing in the Nebraska Legislature saw opposing testimony that focused heavily on resisting calls to bring prayer into the classroom, though one lawmaker claimed the bill wouldn't do that in the first place. The Education Committee held a public hearing Monday afternoon on three bills, the last of...
State senator touts using military veterans to help address ‘crisis’ in teacher shortage
LINCOLN — The number of teaching jobs in Nebraska left vacant or filled by less than fully qualified instructors rose significantly in 2022, according to a recent state survey. Many of those vacancies were because there were no applicants, or many fewer applicants, according to State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair. On Monday, Hansen said […] The post State senator touts using military veterans to help address ‘crisis’ in teacher shortage appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Bowmars Petition Court to Drop Probation Conditions and Win, in Part
Josh and Sarah Bowmar petitioned the court to drop the conditions of their probation in regard to their ability to possess weapons and hunt in states other than Nebraska. The Bowmars, who were sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023, in connection with their involvement in the largest poaching case in Nebraska state history, appeared in court today to petition for a modification to the terms of their probation.
News Channel Nebraska
A kolache, a pivo, and a plate...license plate, that is
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska State Senator has introduced a bill to create a Czech Heritage license plate in Nebraska. Senator Tom Brandt, of Plymouth, represents District 32, which has a large contingent of Czech descendants in the Saline County part of the district. "We're very fortunate to have...
Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense
It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they […] The post Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Think tank: Neb. tax plan would 'quickly drain' state coffers
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s $1.9 billion state revenue surplus would “quickly” disappear under proposals by new Gov. Jim Pillen to increase state aid to K-12 education and cut taxes, a Lincoln think tank said Friday. The OpenSky Policy Institute worked with the Institute on Taxation and Economic...
WOWT
Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the now-overturned decision that gave women the federal right to an abortion. Now 50 years later, some Nebraska doctors are standing in opposition to LB626, a bill introduced in the Unicameral that would prevent abortions after cardiac activity is detected around the sixth week of pregnancy.
KETV.com
Motorcycle riders over 21 would not have to wear helmets under proposed bill
Neb. — There's another effort to make motorcycle helmets optional for riders 21 and older, in Nebraska. State Sen. Ben Hansen is proposing LB 91, which would make helmets optional for people ages 21 and over, as long as they take a safety class. "The motorcycle riders themselves...
Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
KETV.com
Three Nebraska airports among national count with 2022 firearm discoveries
OMAHA, Neb. — Transportation Security Administration officers in Nebraska found 17 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2022, contributing to the 6,542 firearms discovered at 262 airports across the country. The previous record of firearms discovered by TSA was 5,972 in 2021. "As a responsible gun owner, we really...
Nebraska Residents Now Have To Get a REAL ID License by May 7, 2025, to Board Airline Flights or Enter Federal Buildings
Nebraska residents now have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license, instead of the earlier deadline of May 3, 2023, in order to board planes or federal buildings. This is what the Nebraska DMV says on its website.
klkntv.com
Lincoln, Grand Island casinos brought in $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska keeps raking in the tax dollars from its two casinos. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission on Tuesday released its final monthly gaming tax report for 2022. The report was the first that included the Grand Island Casino & Resort, which opened on Dec....
1011now.com
Nebraska casinos generate $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska casinos generated more than $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released its monthly gaming tax revenue report on Tuesday, which included all gaming tax revenue from 2022. “The cumulative gaming tax revenue of $2,806,557.33 generated in 2022 will...
doniphanherald.com
How 2022 Gun Sales in Nebraska Compare to the Rest of the Country
Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska GOP backs Californian Harmeet Dhillon as RNC chair
OMAHA — The Nebraska Republican Party stepped into the fight Saturday over picking the next chair of the Republican National Committee. State GOP chair Eric Underwood let the State Central Committee decide whom he should support. The party’s steering committee voted 62-41 to support California lawyer Harmeet Dhillon over...
klkntv.com
Snowbi-Wan Kenobi: Nebraska officials unveil winners of snowplow naming contest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Plowabunga are some highlights of the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Name a Snowplow contest. Elementary students across the state were tasked to come up with a name for the department’s snowplows. Officials whittled down the 700 submissions to 16 winners,...
Comments / 2