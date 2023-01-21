It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they […] The post Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO