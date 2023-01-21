ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 2

Related
Nebraska Examiner

Measures seek to change Nebraska’s new voter-approved minimum wage provisions

LINCOLN — A few months after Nebraska voters approved a minimum wage increase schedule, two state lawmakers have introduced bills to try to change that course. A third state senator promptly objected with a legislative motion she calls a “red flag” of concern, signaling that the Legislature could be in for “lengthy and arduous” debate. […] The post Measures seek to change Nebraska’s new voter-approved minimum wage provisions appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Measure to repeal motorcycle helmet law in Nebraska returns to Legislature

The perennial effort to repeal, or at least loosen, Nebraska’s law requiring motorcyclists to wear helmets returned to the Legislature on Tuesday. State law has required anyone riding a motorcycle to strap on a helmet since 1989, even as other states have reversed course and eliminated or relaxed their requirements.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Gov. Pillen backs school choice in Nebraska with proposed tax break

LINCOLN, Neb. — Joined by educators and students from private and parochial schools across Nebraska, Gov. Jim Pillen backed a new proposal to give tax breaks to families with children in private schools. "No matter what socio-economic background you come from, if public education isn't for you, you ought...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

State senator touts using military veterans to help address ‘crisis’ in teacher shortage

LINCOLN — The number of teaching jobs in Nebraska left vacant or filled by less than fully qualified instructors rose significantly in 2022, according to a recent state survey. Many of those vacancies were because there were no applicants, or many fewer applicants, according to State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair. On Monday, Hansen said […] The post State senator touts using military veterans to help address ‘crisis’ in teacher shortage appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
GearJunkie

Bowmars Petition Court to Drop Probation Conditions and Win, in Part

Josh and Sarah Bowmar petitioned the court to drop the conditions of their probation in regard to their ability to possess weapons and hunt in states other than Nebraska. The Bowmars, who were sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023, in connection with their involvement in the largest poaching case in Nebraska state history, appeared in court today to petition for a modification to the terms of their probation.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

A kolache, a pivo, and a plate...license plate, that is

BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska State Senator has introduced a bill to create a Czech Heritage license plate in Nebraska. Senator Tom Brandt, of Plymouth, represents District 32, which has a large contingent of Czech descendants in the Saline County part of the district. "We're very fortunate to have...
NEBRASKA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense

It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they […] The post Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the now-overturned decision that gave women the federal right to an abortion. Now 50 years later, some Nebraska doctors are standing in opposition to LB626, a bill introduced in the Unicameral that would prevent abortions after cardiac activity is detected around the sixth week of pregnancy.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Three Nebraska airports among national count with 2022 firearm discoveries

OMAHA, Neb. — Transportation Security Administration officers in Nebraska found 17 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2022, contributing to the 6,542 firearms discovered at 262 airports across the country. The previous record of firearms discovered by TSA was 5,972 in 2021. "As a responsible gun owner, we really...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska casinos generate $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska casinos generated more than $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released its monthly gaming tax revenue report on Tuesday, which included all gaming tax revenue from 2022. “The cumulative gaming tax revenue of $2,806,557.33 generated in 2022 will...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

How 2022 Gun Sales in Nebraska Compare to the Rest of the Country

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska GOP backs Californian Harmeet Dhillon as RNC chair

OMAHA — The Nebraska Republican Party stepped into the fight Saturday over picking the next chair of the Republican National Committee. State GOP chair Eric Underwood let the State Central Committee decide whom he should support. The party’s steering committee voted 62-41 to support California lawyer Harmeet Dhillon over...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy