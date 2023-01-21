Read full article on original website
Proposal reimagines strolling Colfax Avenue in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Voters to decide future of Park Hill Golf CourseDavid HeitzGlendale, CO
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
The second richest person in Denver, ColoradoLuay RahilDenver, CO
Have Your Say: Will banning assault weapons in Colorado stop mass shootings?Kelly E.Colorado State
buffzone.com
Road push required for Colorado men’s basketball to make late season noise
The Colorado men’s basketball team had been a strong road team the previous two seasons. Two years ago, when the Buffaloes last reached the NCAA Tournament, they went 6-6 on the road. With a revamped rotation last season, the Buffs were 6-4 in true road games, winning the final four in a row during a late push that landed an NIT berth.
buffzone.com
Former CU Buffs, others to be honored by Sportswomen of Colorado
Several Colorado Buffaloes and others from the area are being honored by the Sportswomen of Colorado. This week, the SWOC announced its list of honorees for the 49th annual awards celebration, which will take place on March 12 at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center. The SWOC is honoring women,...
buffzone.com
Women’s basketball: CU Buffs slip, but remain in AP Top 25
Following Sunday’s loss to Stanford, the Colorado women’s basketball team dropped slightly, but remained in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings for the second consecutive week. CU fell one spot to No. 25 in this week’s poll, which was released Monday. The Buffs collected 56 points to edge...
buffzone.com
Colorado men’s basketball notes: KJ Simpson returns to form; Lawson Lovering’s key D
Three weeks ago, KJ Simpson was a late-game terror during a two-game run through the Bay Area. Afterward, however, Simpson was derailed by injury and illness. And he struggled to regain that dominant form in the four games that followed. That changed on Sunday. Simpson was at his best when...
buffzone.com
Late heroics: Clutch KJ Simpson 3-pointer lifts CU Buffs men’s basketball past WSU
Turning point: CU trailed by 10 midway through the first half, but used a 13-0 run to help take a one-point lead a the break. The Buffs then held WSU scoreless for two stretches of play in the second half totaling 9 minutes, 40 seconds to hold off the Cougars.
buffzone.com
Offense sputters as No. 24 CU Buffs women fall at No. 4 Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. – Eleven of Colorado’s first 12 shots Sunday were off the mark. The Buffaloes got a bit better from there, but the start set the tone for a 62-49 loss to Stanford at Maples Pavilion. No. 24 CU (15-4, 6-2 Pac-12) played with the fourth-ranked Cardinal...
buffzone.com
Arkansas transfer JD Domineck embracing new opportunity with CU Buffs
In early December, Jordan “JD” Domineck announced on social media that he would remain at Arkansas for his final year of college football eligibility. Then, the Razorbacks’ defensive coordinator, Barry Odom, took the head coaching job at UNLV. Domineck still thought he’d return to Fayetteville, Ark., but he said, “One thing led to another and I just felt God telling me, ‘Look, you need to enter the portal for your last year.’”
