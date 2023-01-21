In early December, Jordan “JD” Domineck announced on social media that he would remain at Arkansas for his final year of college football eligibility. Then, the Razorbacks’ defensive coordinator, Barry Odom, took the head coaching job at UNLV. Domineck still thought he’d return to Fayetteville, Ark., but he said, “One thing led to another and I just felt God telling me, ‘Look, you need to enter the portal for your last year.’”

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 15 HOURS AGO