Boulder, CO

Road push required for Colorado men’s basketball to make late season noise

The Colorado men’s basketball team had been a strong road team the previous two seasons. Two years ago, when the Buffaloes last reached the NCAA Tournament, they went 6-6 on the road. With a revamped rotation last season, the Buffs were 6-4 in true road games, winning the final four in a row during a late push that landed an NIT berth.
BOULDER, CO
Former CU Buffs, others to be honored by Sportswomen of Colorado

Several Colorado Buffaloes and others from the area are being honored by the Sportswomen of Colorado. This week, the SWOC announced its list of honorees for the 49th annual awards celebration, which will take place on March 12 at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center. The SWOC is honoring women,...
BOULDER, CO
Women’s basketball: CU Buffs slip, but remain in AP Top 25

Following Sunday’s loss to Stanford, the Colorado women’s basketball team dropped slightly, but remained in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings for the second consecutive week. CU fell one spot to No. 25 in this week’s poll, which was released Monday. The Buffs collected 56 points to edge...
BOULDER, CO
Offense sputters as No. 24 CU Buffs women fall at No. 4 Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. – Eleven of Colorado’s first 12 shots Sunday were off the mark. The Buffaloes got a bit better from there, but the start set the tone for a 62-49 loss to Stanford at Maples Pavilion. No. 24 CU (15-4, 6-2 Pac-12) played with the fourth-ranked Cardinal...
STANFORD, CA
Arkansas transfer JD Domineck embracing new opportunity with CU Buffs

In early December, Jordan “JD” Domineck announced on social media that he would remain at Arkansas for his final year of college football eligibility. Then, the Razorbacks’ defensive coordinator, Barry Odom, took the head coaching job at UNLV. Domineck still thought he’d return to Fayetteville, Ark., but he said, “One thing led to another and I just felt God telling me, ‘Look, you need to enter the portal for your last year.’”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

