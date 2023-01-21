WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Javyn Johnson, a 24-year-old Wichita man, pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl this week. According to court documents, Johnson sold 29-year-old Chanelle Pratt of Wichita what she thought to be two Percocet pills in August 2019. Later that day, Pratt was found dead in her home after she took one of the pills. An autopsy on determined her cause of death to be Fentanyl toxicity.

WICHITA, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO