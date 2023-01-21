ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Some refunds issued, questions remain with Maize speed limit discrepancy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following up on Sunday’s FactFinder 12 investigation unveiling discrepancies in some Maize speed limits, more information comes to light as we’re asking more questions. FactFinder 12 investigator Hailey Tucker found 70 people were ticketed for speeding on the roads, but some weren’t technically speeding as the posted limit didn’t match what’s in the city’s ordinance.
MAIZE, KS
KWCH.com

Youth Educational Empowerment Program receives Helping Hand

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local youth mentoring program teaches teens the importance of setting goals and reaching them. As its name indicates, the Youth Educational Empowerment Program is designed to empower youth to be successful in all aspects of life. In recognition of the efforts, KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers lent the program a $1,200 Helping Hand.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita man pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Javyn Johnson, a 24-year-old Wichita man, pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl this week. According to court documents, Johnson sold 29-year-old Chanelle Pratt of Wichita what she thought to be two Percocet pills in August 2019. Later that day, Pratt was found dead in her home after she took one of the pills. An autopsy on determined her cause of death to be Fentanyl toxicity.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

FF 12 investigation finds some drivers wrongfully ticketed for speeding

KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect’s death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. Updated: 19 hours ago. A woman who lives in the home said she's glad her family...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police investigating suspicious death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating the death of 63-year-old Loyd Alexander of Wichita on Monday. At around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of N. New York. Police spoke with a 53-year-old woman who said she found Alexander dead in the living room of his home.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

KBI: 3 deputies injuried, suspect dead in SW Kansas shootout

KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect’s death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. Updated: 5 hours ago. A woman who lives in the home said she's glad her family...
DODGE CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Bungee Fit

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re looking for a new way to get fit, there’s a new spot in town hoping you jump in. Bungee Fit uses bungee stations to create low-impact workouts that let you fly around while getting fit! You can find more information at bungeefitict.com.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Open house held for new Caldwell hospital

Even with all of the snowfall, the Wetlands Education Center says more moisture is needed to make difference in the area. Another deep playoff run for the Kanas City Chiefs is again paying off for businesses. KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. Updated: Jan. 23,...
CALDWELL, KS
KWCH.com

WSU Shockers celebrate Lunar New Year of the Rabbit and Cat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University hosted a Lunar New Year celebration Monday. Students and community members gathered at the Rhatigan Student Center as the Office of Diversity and Inclusion hosted the annual Lunar New Year celebration. “We want to celebrate all cultures, within our office. Lunar New Year...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita man returns home safely, Silver Alert canceled

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirmed Mario Solis-Davila returned home safely. The Silver Alert is canceled. The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a missing 72-year-old man. The WPD issued a Silver Alert for Mario Solis-Davila, reported to have short-term memory loss and showing signs of dementia.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sheriff: Dog shoots man in fatal Sumner County hunting accident

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said a man died from his injuries in a weekend shooting that, the preliminary investigation shows, was a hunting-related accident, caused by a dog stepping on a gun. A little before 10 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office said deputies...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita, Sedgwick County crews prep for wintry mix Tuesday evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:45 p.m. Update: The City of Wichita held a briefing on Tuesday as snowfall lulled across the metro. City officials said they’re equipped with several thousand tons of a salt and sand mixture to treat roads impacted by winter weather. As in previous events, crews will begin treating major roads near hospitals and schools first and then move to secondary streets as snow moves in overnight.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita teen injured in early morning shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A teenage girl was injured in a shooting near Harry and Oliver early Sunday morning, the Wichita Police Department said. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of E. Harry. Police learned a 17-year-old girl was in a car with two men...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Winter storm moves into Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a powerful winter storm will move across Oklahoma and Texas today placing Kansas on the northern fringe. A light mix of rain and snow is expected over southern parts of the state this afternoon before changing to all snow after sunset. Areas...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy