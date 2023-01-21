Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Some refunds issued, questions remain with Maize speed limit discrepancy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following up on Sunday’s FactFinder 12 investigation unveiling discrepancies in some Maize speed limits, more information comes to light as we’re asking more questions. FactFinder 12 investigator Hailey Tucker found 70 people were ticketed for speeding on the roads, but some weren’t technically speeding as the posted limit didn’t match what’s in the city’s ordinance.
KWCH.com
New hospital gives big health care boost to rural Sumner County community
CALDWELL, Kan. (KWCH) - A new hospital in Caldwell is providing a substantial health care boost for the rural community in Sumner County. The new facility marks a new era for rural health care in Caldwell. “I would never dream a facility like this would be here,” Caldwell resident Darren...
KWCH.com
Youth Educational Empowerment Program receives Helping Hand
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local youth mentoring program teaches teens the importance of setting goals and reaching them. As its name indicates, the Youth Educational Empowerment Program is designed to empower youth to be successful in all aspects of life. In recognition of the efforts, KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers lent the program a $1,200 Helping Hand.
KWCH.com
Wichita man pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Javyn Johnson, a 24-year-old Wichita man, pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl this week. According to court documents, Johnson sold 29-year-old Chanelle Pratt of Wichita what she thought to be two Percocet pills in August 2019. Later that day, Pratt was found dead in her home after she took one of the pills. An autopsy on determined her cause of death to be Fentanyl toxicity.
KWCH.com
FF 12 investigation finds some drivers wrongfully ticketed for speeding
KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect's death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City.
KWCH.com
Wichita police investigating suspicious death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating the death of 63-year-old Loyd Alexander of Wichita on Monday. At around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of N. New York. Police spoke with a 53-year-old woman who said she found Alexander dead in the living room of his home.
KWCH.com
KBI: 3 deputies injuried, suspect dead in SW Kansas shootout
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Bungee Fit
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re looking for a new way to get fit, there’s a new spot in town hoping you jump in. Bungee Fit uses bungee stations to create low-impact workouts that let you fly around while getting fit! You can find more information at bungeefitict.com.
KWCH.com
Open house held for new Caldwell hospital
Even with all of the snowfall, the Wetlands Education Center says more moisture is needed to make difference in the area. Another deep playoff run for the Kanas City Chiefs is again paying off for businesses. KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. Updated: Jan. 23,...
KWCH.com
KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting
Law enforcement confirmed that the suspect is connected to a double homicide out of Arizona. WSU Shockers celebrate Lunar New Year of the Rabbit and Cat. Students and community members gathered at the Rhatigan Student Center as the Office of Diversity and Inclusion hosted the annual Lunar New Year celebration.
KWCH.com
WSU Shockers celebrate Lunar New Year of the Rabbit and Cat
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University hosted a Lunar New Year celebration Monday. Students and community members gathered at the Rhatigan Student Center as the Office of Diversity and Inclusion hosted the annual Lunar New Year celebration. “We want to celebrate all cultures, within our office. Lunar New Year...
KWCH.com
Wichita man returns home safely, Silver Alert canceled
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirmed Mario Solis-Davila returned home safely. The Silver Alert is canceled. The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a missing 72-year-old man. The WPD issued a Silver Alert for Mario Solis-Davila, reported to have short-term memory loss and showing signs of dementia.
KWCH.com
Sheriff: Dog shoots man in fatal Sumner County hunting accident
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said a man died from his injuries in a weekend shooting that, the preliminary investigation shows, was a hunting-related accident, caused by a dog stepping on a gun. A little before 10 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office said deputies...
KWCH.com
Wichita, Sedgwick County crews prep for wintry mix Tuesday evening
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:45 p.m. Update: The City of Wichita held a briefing on Tuesday as snowfall lulled across the metro. City officials said they’re equipped with several thousand tons of a salt and sand mixture to treat roads impacted by winter weather. As in previous events, crews will begin treating major roads near hospitals and schools first and then move to secondary streets as snow moves in overnight.
KWCH.com
Wichita teen injured in early morning shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A teenage girl was injured in a shooting near Harry and Oliver early Sunday morning, the Wichita Police Department said. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of E. Harry. Police learned a 17-year-old girl was in a car with two men...
KWCH.com
FactFinder 12 uncovers discrepancies in Maize speed limit, ticketed drivers to be reimbursed
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a tip to FactFinder 12, investigators learned some drivers have been wrongly ticketed for speeding in the City of Maize. Some paid hundreds of dollars in fines and have had insurance rates raised for tickets when they technically were not speeding. Driving down the road,...
KWCH.com
Wichita bakeries among businesses benefiting from another Chiefs postseason run
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While there’s a lot at stake for the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, another deep playoff run is again paying off for businesses. Local bakeries are among the businesses benefiting from the Chiefs’ success. At Cheri’s...
KWCH.com
Mike Pompeo releases new book, says no decision yet on 2024 presidential run
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sat down with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King on Tuesday to talk about his new book titled, “Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.”. In the interview, King asked Pompeo if his book is an...
KWCH.com
Winter storm moves into Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a powerful winter storm will move across Oklahoma and Texas today placing Kansas on the northern fringe. A light mix of rain and snow is expected over southern parts of the state this afternoon before changing to all snow after sunset. Areas...
