Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Charts Suggest Investors Should Ignore ‘Crypto Cheerleaders' and Stick With Gold, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors to stay away from crypto despite bitcoin’s recent gains and instead look to gold. Bitcoin, the world’s top cryptocurrency, continued to gain on Monday as investors continued to bet that the Federal Reserve will ease its pace of interest rate cuts or stop them altogether.
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Says to Consider an Analyst's Call Timeframe When Investing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. He used recent notes on Advanced Micro Devices to illustrate his point. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. "In the...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One & More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Microsoft — The tech giant saw shares rise 4% in extended trading after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates, driven by the strong growth in its cloud unit. Microsoft's total revenue increased by 2% year over year in the quarter, marking the slowest rate since 2016, however.
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. Boeing – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. News Corporation, Fox News — Shares...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Wayfair, Meta, Apple, Spotify, Qualcomm and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Wayfair — Shares of the furniture retailer jumped 26.8% on Monday after Wayfair received upgrades from multiple Wall Street firms, include a double upgrade to overweight from underweight at JPMorgan. The company announced on Friday that it would lay off about 10% of its global workforce as part of a cost-cutting plan. JPMorgan cited Wayfair management's "newfound commitment to controlling expenses" in its upgrade note.
NBC Los Angeles
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Microsoft offers a gloomy outlook. Inflation is cooling, but it's sticking around for consumers. Rupert Murdoch gives up his quest to reunite Fox and News Corp. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. A lot more earnings to go. Markets have...
NBC Los Angeles
When It Comes to the Energy Transition, One Analyst Sees the Market Making a Big Mistake
The head of sustainability research at Lombard Odier highlights the huge shifts taking place in the field of low and zero carbon technologies. "We've seen past industrial revolutions, including past energy transitions," Thomas Hohne-Sparborth says. "What we're really seeing now is the complete transformation of our entire economy." According to...
NBC Los Angeles
Inflation Is Cooling, But Prices on Many Items Are Going to Stay High for Months
Slowing inflation hasn't brought relief for consumers yet because prices are still well above where they were a year ago. Commodity and freight costs are falling, but won't immediately trickle down to consumers in part due to supplier contracts and some companies' desire to boost profit margins. But retailers are...
Comments / 0