Plumas County News

Feather River College welcomes students for spring semester

The spring semester at Feather River College gets underway today, Jan. 23, with day and evening classes set to begin, along with some welcome back activities. Coffees and pastries were offered to students this morning along with a free college travel mug. Then on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 4 to...
QUINCY, CA

