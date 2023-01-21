ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

With record high employment, Central Texas businesses see more applicants

WACO, Texas — Texas marked its 14th consecutive month for record employment in the state, surpassing the pre-COVID employment number set in November 2021. Many businesses are seeing the increase of applicants as they work through the backlash from the pandemic. Texas' unemployment rate declined for the first time...
TEXAS STATE
Body found in Lampasas River near I-35 bridge last week identified

BELTON, Texas – A fisherman on Thursday discovered a body face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge, Belton police reported Friday. Police said the man matched the description of a missing person from Taylor. The discovery was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The Morgan’s Point...
BELTON, TX
Rainy Tuesday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today is the day we finally get needed rain in Central Texas. We'll start off with scattered showers, but as we head towards the middle of the day, we will see widespread rain set up with embedded storms that could produce heavy rain and potentially also some pea sized hail and lightning. Activity will be heaviest before lunch with drier air working in this afternoon bringing a slow end to the rain from west to east.
