CENTRAL TEXAS — Today is the day we finally get needed rain in Central Texas. We'll start off with scattered showers, but as we head towards the middle of the day, we will see widespread rain set up with embedded storms that could produce heavy rain and potentially also some pea sized hail and lightning. Activity will be heaviest before lunch with drier air working in this afternoon bringing a slow end to the rain from west to east.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO