Alabama 6-year-old beaten to death was brother of infant killed in 2019
A young boy who died in east Alabama last week was fatally beaten, according to court records. Jessie Taylor McCormack, 6, died Friday at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham. His father, 29-year-old Joshua D. Clark is charged with capital murder. New-released court records state Jessie was “beaten by a...
81-year-old Trussville man indicted in wife’s strangulation/suffocation death
An 81-year-old man has been indicted in the 2022 slaying of his wife at their Trussville home. John B. Harris is charged with murder in the death of 82-year-old Jo Ann Henry Harris. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Harris in December, and the indictment was made public Tuesday. According...
Alabama school system raising money for headstones for 6-year-old, 18-month-old brothers killed in alleged abuse cases
The alleged beating death of an Alabama first grader, just several years after the similar slaying of his younger brother, has shaken his community and his school system. Jessie Taylor McCormack, a 6-year-old first grader at Alexandria Elementary School in Calhoun County, died Friday at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.
Man arrested in Goodwater fatal shooting
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A man from Alexander City has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting in Goodwater. The Coosa County Sheriff's Office reported Lei-Keston Ford, 21, is charged with murder. The CCSO stated the charge is in relation to the shooting death of Robin Braswell on...
UPDATE: Oxford Police find missing Calhoun County woman
UPDATE: Oxford Police say Megan Carlisle was found safe. The department thanked everyone for the messages and tips that were used to help locate her. The Oxford Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public's help in finding 25-year-old Megan Rebecca Carlisle. Carlisle, 25, was last seen several...
Police investigating after teen shot near Birmingham package store
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation that occurred Sunday, Jan. 22. According to police, around 11:29 p.m., a shot spotter notification alerted shots had been fired at 1501 3rd Avenue W, Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot at the location.
Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested and charged in the January 20 shooting of a 9-year-old girl and her father. Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22, both of Birmingham, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Ellington has also been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Alabama police searching for missing 24-year-old woman
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing woman. According to JPD, Bethany Pettus, 24, left on her own accord, but her family is concerned that she has not returned home. Pettus is described as being 5’7″, 275 pounds, with blue eyes and “auburn” hair. […]
Shooting outside west Birmingham store leaves teen boy wounded
A late-night shooting outside a Birmingham business left a teen boy shot. Shot Spotter alerted Birmingham police at 11:29 p.m. Sunday to shots fired at 1501 Third Avenue West, which is the Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot, said Sgt....
Alabama pit bull mix euthanized over woman’s attack in case that reached state’s highest court
A dog which reportedly attacked a Marshall County woman 16 months ago was euthanized this morning following several court challenges. WAFF is reporting that Havoc was euthanized at 11:30 a.m., citing Guntersville City Prosecutor Kelsey Yoste. The procedure had already been postponed last month, and the dog’s owner also filed an unsuccessful federal lawsuit in hopes of stopping the procedure.
Centre Police Arrest Man on Multiple Counts
On the morning of January 20th, Centre Police Department Chief Investigator Randy Mayorga, Investigator Will Clark, and Officer Josh Thompson located and apprehended Dillion O’Cain, age 31 of Leesburg – whom they’d been actively looking for. O’Cain had outstanding felony warrants for Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Receiving...
Coroner: 34 people have died from suspected drug overdoses so far in 2023 in Birmingham area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With January coming to a close, there have already been nearly three dozen deaths across Jefferson County that have been suspected to have been caused by drugs, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. On Monday, Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates released a new report about deaths his office has investigated that […]
Coroner called to Mortimer Jordan High School
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says it has been called to an incident at Mortimer Jordan High School Wednesday morning. They got the call just before 7:30 a.m. The coroner's office did not release anything on the nature of the call. Classes have been canceled...
Inmate Found Unresponsive in Calhoun County Jail
Anniston, AL. – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has reported that on January 22, 2023, at approximately 5:10 pm, an inmate being held in the medical section of the jail was found unconscious and unresponsive. Ricky Newell, 73, was served his evening meal from a correctional officer at approximately 4:51 pm and appeared to be alert and normal. Approximately 20 minutes later other inmates alerted correctional officers that Newell appeared to be suffering from a medical emergency.
Fatal shooting at Birmingham apartment complex ruled justifiable
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A deadly shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex has been ruled as justifiable. Jayvonne Banks was shot and killed on Jan. 11 at the Adona Apartments on Aspen Run. When police arrived, they found a man with a gun, and they saw a firearm near Banks,...
Drug recovery groups respond to opioid overdose spike in Black community
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Deadly drug overdoses continue to rise in Jefferson County, but there's a new alarming trend that has the county coroner and drug recovery groups worried. Those overdoses are happening more in the Black community among men and women. Detretch Black Jr. is a recovering addict...
31-year-old killed in Goodwater shooting
GOODWATER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead in Goodwater. According to CCSO, officers received a call around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 14, to assist Goodwater Police in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, officers found Robin Durell Braswell suffering from […]
Man killed in Coosa County shooting
GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coosa County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. Around 2:40 a.m., the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to assist the Goodwater Police Department in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, law enforcement and medical personnel were on the scene evaluating the incident.
After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers
Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
Community leaders offer safe spaces for kids after recent gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — With recent shootings across the country and even here in Birmingham, many local organizations are pushing their mission to keep kids safe and off the streets. Staff with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Alabama and the Huffman High School band have one goal —...
