Anniston, AL. – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has reported that on January 22, 2023, at approximately 5:10 pm, an inmate being held in the medical section of the jail was found unconscious and unresponsive. Ricky Newell, 73, was served his evening meal from a correctional officer at approximately 4:51 pm and appeared to be alert and normal. Approximately 20 minutes later other inmates alerted correctional officers that Newell appeared to be suffering from a medical emergency.

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO