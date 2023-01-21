Read full article on original website
The Amarillo Pioneer
City Council to Consider $2.9 Million in Spending
As long as forecasted snows don’t delay Tuesday’s meeting at City Hall, Amarillo City Council will be considering various spending items totaling nearly $3 million. As is often the case, the bulk of spending items on the agenda are on the consent agenda, which will allow the council to consider all items at once with a single vote. The spending item not included on the consent agenda, item 3B, is consideration of a $469,438.00 contract with BerryDunn to manage the implementation of the new Paymentus online customer-facing payment portal.
Potter County donates land to house homeless veterans
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Monday, the Potter County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to donate about 10 acres of land to Amarillo non-profit Homeless Heroes to start a housing development for homeless veterans in the Panhandle. The land is in Willow Creek and will be the site for at least 10 tiny homes. “We finally […]
Randall County Creates Special Court For Soaring DV Cases
Domestic violence reports rose significantly in Amarillo over the last few years. The pandemic and lockdowns of 2020 brought about a unique set of complicating factors in how domestic violence cases are processed. In an effort to provide relief to a court system besieged by a staggering backlog of pending...
KFDA
Potter County deputies, Amarillo police to receive new equipment for active shooter situations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office and the Amarillo Police Department are in the process of getting new bullet-resistant shield for school liaison officers. Potter County Sheriff’s Office says these shields will help in case of an active shooter situation. “My opinion is it came after...
KFDA
School and business closings for Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Tuesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business closures/delays:. Roosevelt County offices...
kgncnewsnow.com
Young People Scams In The Panhandle
Young people are the target of scams in the Texas Panhandle. Even though young people ages 18 to 24-years-old are more proficient in social media, they are more likely due to their online presence, and are not aware of how to prevent scammers from hitting them. Amarillo Police say they’re...
Man pleads guilty to drug possession after November 2020 traffic stop in Oldham County
A man recently pled guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to drug possession after officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety allegedly found methamphetamine when he was pulled over in Oldham County in November 2020.
KFDA
VIDEO: Childress man sentenced to 40 years after escaping county jail
VIDEO: Potter County deputies, Amarillo police to receive new equipment for active shooter situation. VIDEO: ASID, CISD, other panhandle schools cancel and postpone games amid inclement weather. Updated: 13 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo High Sandies boys basketball posting best record since 2015. Updated: Jan. 23,...
Weather Closings and Cancellations for the Texas Panhandle 2023
As the snow and weather move into the Amarillo Area, here are the current closings and cancellations. This list will be updated regularly. Booker ISD - Classes start at 9 a.m. Bovina ISD - Classes start at 10 a.m.; Buses will operate on a 2 hour delay, run in town routes only.
Amarillo ISD, Canyon ISD cancel school on Tuesday due to winter weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District reported on Facebook that all AISD schools along with Canyon ISD schools have been canceled on Tuesday due to winter weather. AISD detailed in the post that the decision was made as snowfall is expected to continue throughout the morning. “Making […]
KWTX
Amarillo Joint Operation: Law enforcement arrest 5 suspects involved in human trafficking
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - During a joint operation, Law Enforcement arrested five suspects who were involved in human trafficking. According to DPS, on Thursday, Jan. 19, DPS along with Amarillo police and Homeland Security Investigations arrested multiple people who were involved in human trafficking. As a result, the following suspects...
KFDA
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Wednesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.
“Letters Soaked With Meth” Mailed to Capital Murder Suspect in Potter County Detention Center
I've said it once before, I'll say it again. I love the chaos that surrounds Amarillo's SWAT team. In a media release from the Potter County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested after an investigation linked them to "letters soaked with narcotics (methamphetamines)" being sent to an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center via United States Postal Service.
KFDA
ASID, CISD, other panhandle schools cancel and postpone games amid inclement weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Various schools across the Texas panhandle, including Canyon and Amarillo schools, have canceled and/or postponed sporting events that were set to take place on Tuesday due to inclement weather. This change will not impact the basketball games set to take place on Friday night. Canyon ISD...
abc7amarillo.com
'Lady ButterScotch' files to run for Amarillo Mayor
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Tonya Winston, also known as Lady ButterScotch, is running for Amarillo mayor. Winston said she filed her paperwork to run on December 16, 2022. But it was not official until Wednesday, the first day of the filing period. She kicked off her campaign on Jan....
Winter snow storm reaches the Texas Panhandle, closes parks
Charge your phone, just in case.
KFDA
Train and semi crash shuts down FM 2943 east of Hereford
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A train and semi crash has shut down Farm-to-Market Road 2943 just east of Hereford. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley said on Monday evening, a train crashed into the trailer of a truck tractor on FM 2943 and U.S. 60. No injuries were...
Winter Weather Closures/Delays for Jan. 24
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Panhandle prepares for winter weather coming early Tuesday, entities are expected to have cancellations or delays throughout Tuesday. KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris said that he expects the snow to begin for parts of the Texas Panhandle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the region accumulating […]
Another Greyhound Drug Bust In Amarillo. No Bag Checks?
It's not a big secret that Amarillo seems to have a bit of a drug problem. We hear of a lot of arrests being made due to drugs. Some of them small busts, some of them big ones. There's one bust that seems to happen more often than it should...
abc7amarillo.com
Body found west of Amarillo confirmed to be man missing since June
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Human remains found in December near Indian Hill and Hope Road have been confirmed as that of a man missing since June. Wade Benjamin Pierce, 28, was reported missing on June 6, 2022, after family members had not seen him for six days. The...
