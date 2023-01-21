ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Galesburg pizza spot ranks in Yelp’s top 50 nationwide

(WMBD) — Yelp has released their annual list of their top 100 pizza restaurants across the United States and Canada, and a local name has infiltrated the ranks. baked in Galesburg came in at #40 on the list as the highest ranked Illinois restaurant on the list. Milly’s Pizza...
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

MB’S food truck in Galesburg vandalized

Mohammed Ben Youness, MB’S food truck owner in Galesburg believes in keeping a positive attitude after his food truck was vandalized. It wasn’t until Youness went to open his truck for the day that he heard a weird noise. He originally thought due to the truck being parked for 10 days the sound was because of the cold weather.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
BETTENDORF, IA
Mike Berry

City Council makes deal for downtown parking lot

The city of Kewanee will sell another downtown parking lot, thanks to action at Monday’s City Council meeting. The council approved the sale of the parking lot at the northwest corner of First and Chestnut streets to Gustafson Ford. The property would allow expansion of the dealership’s downtown location.
KEWANEE, IL
97X

Cute Alert: Meet Niabi Zoo’s Little New Addition

Niabi Zoo has announced the birth of a new animal that also marks a first for the zoo. Few things in this world are cuter than baby animals and there's a new one in Coal Valley that's making history at Niabi Zoo. On January 7th, Niabi Zoo welcomed it's first...
COAL VALLEY, IL
97X

Did This Davenport Student Fake Cancer And Steal Over $37,000?

Bettendorf woman charged with theft after allegedly faking cancer and claiming $37,000 in donations from GoFundMe. Police say 19-year-old Madison Russo of Bettendorf said she'd been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, stage 2 pancreatic cancer, and a tumor, the size of a football, that wrapped around her spine. Those false...
BETTENDORF, IA
98.1 KHAK

‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business

A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
TIPTON, IA
WQAD

Juveniles ram Moline police cruiser, lead officers on chase

MOLINE, Ill. — Two juveniles have been arrested after stealing a car and leading Moline police on a pursuit through Moline and Rock Island, according to a release. On Tuesday, Jan. 23 around 4 p.m., Moline police responded to the 700 block of 51st Street for a report that a Kia Sportage had just been stolen.
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Timeline of Events: Bettendorf woman's alleged GoFundMe cancer scam

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The investigation continues after 19-year-old Maddie Russo from Bettendorf was arrested for allegedly scamming donors out of nearly $38,000 claiming she was diagnosed with cancer. Eldridge Police Department arrested Russo on Monday, Jan. 23, reportedly while in class at St. Ambrose University. She was then taken...
BETTENDORF, IA
WQAD

Rock Island replacing 4 old storm warning sirens this week

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Out with the old and in with the new — the City of Rock Island is replacing four of its old outdoor weather sirens this week, it announced on Monday. The sirens are being replaced due to their ages and the need for ongoing repair. There will still be two fully-functioning weather sirens that aren't being replaced.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

First Alert Forecast: Snow moves in Tuesday night and Wednesday

City of Davenport now accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications. United Way’s free tax preparation program helping Quad Citizens. The service will be provided from Feb. 1 to April 12 at various locations around the Quad Cities. City of Rock Island to replace and test new storm warning sirens Monday...
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Multiple animals die in barn fire

Burlington, IA- Multiple animals were killed in a Barn fire Friday evening in Tama Township. According to a news release, at 7:11 PM Friday, Burlington and Mediapolis Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 9054 113th Street, rural Burlington in Tama Township. Burlington firefighters arrived at 7:16 PM to...
BURLINGTON, IA
WQAD

WQAD

