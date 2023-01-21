Read full article on original website
Galesburg pizza spot ranks in Yelp’s top 50 nationwide
(WMBD) — Yelp has released their annual list of their top 100 pizza restaurants across the United States and Canada, and a local name has infiltrated the ranks. baked in Galesburg came in at #40 on the list as the highest ranked Illinois restaurant on the list. Milly’s Pizza...
ourquadcities.com
MB’S food truck in Galesburg vandalized
Mohammed Ben Youness, MB’S food truck owner in Galesburg believes in keeping a positive attitude after his food truck was vandalized. It wasn’t until Youness went to open his truck for the day that he heard a weird noise. He originally thought due to the truck being parked for 10 days the sound was because of the cold weather.
KWQC
Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
City Council makes deal for downtown parking lot
The city of Kewanee will sell another downtown parking lot, thanks to action at Monday’s City Council meeting. The council approved the sale of the parking lot at the northwest corner of First and Chestnut streets to Gustafson Ford. The property would allow expansion of the dealership’s downtown location.
A Quad Cities Favorite Mexican and Breakfast Restaurant Has A New Location
When you want tacos and margaritas but the kids want pancakes and bacon do you go to a buffet or order Door Dash? Well now, there are three places open in the Quad Cities to satisfy all those cravings. More of the Quad Cities can now have chips and salsa...
UAW-CNH Industrial contract details revealed: Here's what workers agreed to
BURLINGTON, Iowa — A day after the United Autor Workers union and CNH Industrial agreed to terms on a new contract, ending a strike lasting almost 9 months, News 8 now has some details about the specifics of the agreement and how it was voted on. In a Zoom...
Body found after stolen Rockford funeral home van located in Chicago
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Update - 6:05 p.m. Rockford police have announced the discovery of the body previously missing from the stolen funeral home van. The police department's Twitter account released an update at 6:05 p.m. making the announcement. Police said that the man's body had been found in the...
Cute Alert: Meet Niabi Zoo’s Little New Addition
Niabi Zoo has announced the birth of a new animal that also marks a first for the zoo. Few things in this world are cuter than baby animals and there's a new one in Coal Valley that's making history at Niabi Zoo. On January 7th, Niabi Zoo welcomed it's first...
GoFundMe says it'll refund those who donated to Bettendorf woman's fake cancer fundraiser
BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of the arrest of the 19-year-old woman who allegedly faked a cancer diagnosis to solicit over $37,000 from community members on the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe, many might be wondering if they're able to take back their donations. Good news: they can. As part...
Watch QC-area businesses pitch their ideas at Fortress Bank's 'Bank Tank' contest
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Fortress Bank is hosting a "Bank Tank" contest, their version of a live Shark Tank event, in which current small businesses can pitch their business vision, or an idea for a business, with the winner taking home $10,000. The contest will take place on Feb. 8...
Did This Davenport Student Fake Cancer And Steal Over $37,000?
Bettendorf woman charged with theft after allegedly faking cancer and claiming $37,000 in donations from GoFundMe. Police say 19-year-old Madison Russo of Bettendorf said she'd been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, stage 2 pancreatic cancer, and a tumor, the size of a football, that wrapped around her spine. Those false...
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
'Slayer no more: New signage going up on the Vibrant Arena at the Mark
MOLINE, Ill. — The Vibrant Arena will finally be getting its name up on the side of the event center in Moline four and a half months after the official name change. News 8 crews caught the "Tax" coming off of "TaxSlayer Center," temporarily exciting fans of the hard-rock metal band Slayer.
Juveniles ram Moline police cruiser, lead officers on chase
MOLINE, Ill. — Two juveniles have been arrested after stealing a car and leading Moline police on a pursuit through Moline and Rock Island, according to a release. On Tuesday, Jan. 23 around 4 p.m., Moline police responded to the 700 block of 51st Street for a report that a Kia Sportage had just been stolen.
Timeline of Events: Bettendorf woman's alleged GoFundMe cancer scam
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The investigation continues after 19-year-old Maddie Russo from Bettendorf was arrested for allegedly scamming donors out of nearly $38,000 claiming she was diagnosed with cancer. Eldridge Police Department arrested Russo on Monday, Jan. 23, reportedly while in class at St. Ambrose University. She was then taken...
CNH Industrial workers approve new deal 8 months after hitting the picket lines
BURLINGTON, Iowa — More than 1,000 CNH Industrial workers who have been on strike since last May approved a new contract Saturday with the maker of tractors, bulldozers, backhoes and other heavy equipment. The United Auto Workers said union members in Racine, Wisconsin, and Burlington, Iowa, approved the deal...
Rock Island replacing 4 old storm warning sirens this week
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Out with the old and in with the new — the City of Rock Island is replacing four of its old outdoor weather sirens this week, it announced on Monday. The sirens are being replaced due to their ages and the need for ongoing repair. There will still be two fully-functioning weather sirens that aren't being replaced.
KWQC
First Alert Forecast: Snow moves in Tuesday night and Wednesday
City of Davenport now accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications. United Way’s free tax preparation program helping Quad Citizens. The service will be provided from Feb. 1 to April 12 at various locations around the Quad Cities. City of Rock Island to replace and test new storm warning sirens Monday...
KBUR
Multiple animals die in barn fire
Burlington, IA- Multiple animals were killed in a Barn fire Friday evening in Tama Township. According to a news release, at 7:11 PM Friday, Burlington and Mediapolis Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 9054 113th Street, rural Burlington in Tama Township. Burlington firefighters arrived at 7:16 PM to...
WQAD
