The world stood witness to the treacherous marital life of Britain’s Prince Charles and late Princess Diana. Although the grand Royal Wedding at the St. Paul Cathedral was no less than a fairytale, it did not last like one. Towards the terminal stage of the strained relationship, King Charles was publicly involved with his mistress and now Queen, Camilla. However, Princess Diana too did not hesitate to find comfort elsewhere. Unfortunately, this badly affected the lives of their children, especially Prince Harry, even to this day.

16 DAYS AGO