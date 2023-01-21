Read full article on original website
Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like This Royal in a Recent Photo
Royal fans are commenting on just how much the Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter, Princess Charlotte, looks like another member of the royal family.
Did You Know Prince Harry’s Alleged Father Major James Hewitt Was Banned From His Marriage by King Charles?
The world stood witness to the treacherous marital life of Britain’s Prince Charles and late Princess Diana. Although the grand Royal Wedding at the St. Paul Cathedral was no less than a fairytale, it did not last like one. Towards the terminal stage of the strained relationship, King Charles was publicly involved with his mistress and now Queen, Camilla. However, Princess Diana too did not hesitate to find comfort elsewhere. Unfortunately, this badly affected the lives of their children, especially Prince Harry, even to this day.
See what Crown Princess Marie-Chantal posted about Prince Harry’s book
Prince Harry ’s memoir is officially out! Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to post a photo of the Duke of Sussex’s newly released book, Spare, displayed at a bookstore alongside copies of another book titled How to Kill Your Family. RELATED: ...
Prince Harry ‘Wanted to Go Home’ After Seeing Prince William at Prince Philip’s Funeral
Prince Harry reportedly recalled seeing Prince William at Prince Philip's funeral in his 'Spare' memoir, noting changes in his brother's appearance before asking himself one question.
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
King Charles' Coronation Could Reportedly Be Invalidated Due To His Affair With Camilla, According To A Royal Expert
Prince Harry is in the spotlight right now due to all the bombshells from his memoir Spare, but the other royals aren’t completely out of the woods either! King Charles is still making headlines, as insiders are reportedly hinting that his coronation could be invalidated due to his past affair with Camilla – and we have so many questions!
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Prince Harry fallout ‘could mark beginning of the end’ of monarchy, says King Charles biographer
Prince Harry’s memoir and the continuous toxicity of the royal family rupture could “mark the beginning of the end of the monarchy”, a biographer of King Charles has suggested.The book’s release is “not just a celebrity knockabout story”, Catherine Mayer warned, arguing that “the status of a significant institution of state” is ultimately at stake – its peril exacerbated by the “layers of secrecy and obfuscation” surrounding the royals.A wave of leaked extracts of the Duke of Sussex’s book Spare days ahead of its publication, fuelled by its accidental early release in Spain, crashed over Buckingham Palace this week,...
Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles
The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Gave Sly Answer When He Asked For Permission To Propose
In their Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, detailed how their romance grew. "I fell head over heels in love with her because my heart told me that she was the one I was going to spend the rest of my life with," Harry recalled during one of the series' more emotional moments, per Today.
King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says
King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
Prince Harry Says Prince William Never Told Him About Kate Middleton Engagement: Inside Their Royal Rift
From young boys bonded by their unique positions and the tragic death of their mother, to grown men with obvious tension, Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has become more strained in recent years. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the breakdown of his relationship with his brother.
Queen Elizabeth II ‘Probably Would’ve Taken Some Action’ Against Prince Harry After ‘Spare’ Memoir, Expert Claims
A different reaction. Queen Elizabeth II likely wouldn't have ignored Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, royal expert Christopher Andersen said. "Nothing could rattle the Queen, apparently," the author of The King: The Life of King Charles III exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 11. "Keep calm and carry on. She would've probably taken some action […]
Inside royal home ranked higher than Buckingham Palace where Meghan Markle was baptised – but Queen never lived there
It's been revealed that the world-famous Buckingham Palace is not in fact the highest ranked British royal residence. Despite it's impressive 775 rooms and host of incredible artefacts, the honour is reserved for St James' Palace, which is just a few metres away from its much grander counterpart. It was...
Prince Harry's Interviews Made Him Millions But Cost Him His Reputation
Prince Harry is days away from the release of his long-awaited memoir after an Oprah Winfrey interview and a six-hour Netflix documentary.
Prince Harry Eliminated From Key Moment in King Charles III’s Coronation After Changes to Ceremony Rules
Prince Harry has been eliminated from a key moment in King Charles III's coronation after key changes to ceremony rules.
Former Royal Family Butler Remembers Prince Harry Was ‘Excited’ About Charles and Camilla’s Wedding so What He’s Saying Now ‘Makes No Sense’
A former royal butler is weighing in on what Prince Harry said about not wanting Charles to marry Camilla now-queen consort. And why hearing that was so surprising to him.
Princess Feodora of Leiningen: Queen Victoria's Half Sister
Feodora was born Princess Anna Feodora Auguste Charlotte Wilhemina of Leiningen on the 7th December 1807 in Amorbach, then in Leiningen and now in Bavaria, Germany. She was the only daughter of Emich Karl, 2nd Prince of Leiningen and his second wife, Victoire of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld. Her brother Karl was three...
Sarah Ferguson Honors Lisa Marie Presley At Her Funeral With Touching Queen Elizabeth Quote
Family, friends, and fans flocked to Graceland on January 22 to pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley following her heartbreaking death earlier this month. The public memorial attracted Memphis locals, admirers from far and wide, and diehard Elvis Presley fans, reports The New York Times. Several famous names were also in attendance, including music legends Alanis Morissette, Billy Corgan, and Axl Rose, who each offered solemn performances in honor of their late friend. Film director Baz Luhrmann, who just accompanied Lisa Marie at the Golden Globes on January 10, also appeared at Graceland to pay his respects.
Princess Diana and Princess Beatrice's Met Gala Moments Have Fans Swooning
A video showing members of the British royal family at the annual Met Gala has been viewed nearly half a million times on TikTok.
