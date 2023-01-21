ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
netflixjunkie.com

Did You Know Prince Harry’s Alleged Father Major James Hewitt Was Banned From His Marriage by King Charles?

The world stood witness to the treacherous marital life of Britain’s Prince Charles and late Princess Diana. Although the grand Royal Wedding at the St. Paul Cathedral was no less than a fairytale, it did not last like one. Towards the terminal stage of the strained relationship, King Charles was publicly involved with his mistress and now Queen, Camilla. However, Princess Diana too did not hesitate to find comfort elsewhere. Unfortunately, this badly affected the lives of their children, especially Prince Harry, even to this day.
msn.com

Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
The Independent

Prince Harry fallout ‘could mark beginning of the end’ of monarchy, says King Charles biographer

Prince Harry’s memoir and the continuous toxicity of the royal family rupture could “mark the beginning of the end of the monarchy”, a biographer of King Charles has suggested.The book’s release is “not just a celebrity knockabout story”, Catherine Mayer warned, arguing that “the status of a significant institution of state” is ultimately at stake – its peril exacerbated by the “layers of secrecy and obfuscation” surrounding the royals.A wave of leaked extracts of the Duke of Sussex’s book Spare days ahead of its publication, fuelled by its accidental early release in Spain, crashed over Buckingham Palace this week,...
The Independent

Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles

The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says

King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
Us Weekly

Queen Elizabeth II ‘Probably Would’ve Taken Some Action’ Against Prince Harry After ‘Spare’ Memoir, Expert Claims

A different reaction. Queen Elizabeth II likely wouldn't have ignored Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, royal expert Christopher Andersen said. "Nothing could rattle the Queen, apparently," the author of The King: The Life of King Charles III exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 11. "Keep calm and carry on. She would've probably taken some action […]
owlcation.com

Princess Feodora of Leiningen: Queen Victoria's Half Sister

Feodora was born Princess Anna Feodora Auguste Charlotte Wilhemina of Leiningen on the 7th December 1807 in Amorbach, then in Leiningen and now in Bavaria, Germany. She was the only daughter of Emich Karl, 2nd Prince of Leiningen and his second wife, Victoire of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld. Her brother Karl was three...
The List

Sarah Ferguson Honors Lisa Marie Presley At Her Funeral With Touching Queen Elizabeth Quote

Family, friends, and fans flocked to Graceland on January 22 to pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley following her heartbreaking death earlier this month. The public memorial attracted Memphis locals, admirers from far and wide, and diehard Elvis Presley fans, reports The New York Times. Several famous names were also in attendance, including music legends Alanis Morissette, Billy Corgan, and Axl Rose, who each offered solemn performances in honor of their late friend. Film director Baz Luhrmann, who just accompanied Lisa Marie at the Golden Globes on January 10, also appeared at Graceland to pay his respects.
MEMPHIS, TN
The List

The List

