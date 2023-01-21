In the mid-19th century, Orramel Whittlesey founded a music conservatory in Salem, Connecticut. The conservatory served as a boarding school attended primarily by young women who came from all over the country. First known as Mr. Whittlesey’s School, then the Salem Normal Academy of Music, and finally the Music Vale Seminary and Normal Academy of Music, the school is often credited with being the first music conservatory in the United States. A determination of its founding date varies from 1835 to 1839 (due in part to its modest early enrollment), but the institution served as a music conservatory for approximately 40 years, before finding a second life as a nature preserve over a century later.

