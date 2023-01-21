LAKEWOOD, Wis. (WLUK) -- In northern Oconto County, many say snow from Winter Storm Carson arrived just in time, leaving an impact on many area business leaders. "We had snow, double the snow we have right now, through most of the year. This year, the snow came late, but thank goodness it finally came because we need it," said Brian Bailey, Bailey's Pour Haus owner.

LAKEWOOD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO