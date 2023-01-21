ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin COVID cases hold steady, deaths increase over the weekend

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases held steady over the weekend, while the seven-day average of deaths increased. The first Department of Health Services report of the week showed 587 new confirmed cases reported on Monday. The seven-day average was at 536, the same level as on Saturday and slightly above Sunday's 529.
Gas prices keep rising nationwide and across Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.19/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 42.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 9.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Lamers Dairy celebrating 110 years!

Lamers Dairy is a family owned and operated dairy in Appleton. Since 1913, five generations of the Lamers family have taken pride in producing the highest quality milk and other dairy products. Lamers Dairy products are distributed under the Dairyland’s Best name and can be found at local grocery stores all over the area.
Menasha schools superintendent to retire

MENASHA (WLUK) -- A Fox Valley school leader is wrapping up his career. Menasha schools superintendent has notified the school board that he plans to retire. The board accepted his notice earlier this month. "I have greatly enjoyed my time at MJSD and have been fortunate to work with such...
Halfway through winter season; How different is it from last 3 winters?

(WLUK) -- This winter so far has been seemingly milder in terms of temperature and snow amounts but how does it compare to other Wisconsin winters?. Let's take a look at the average temperatures, precipitation and snowfall totals from the last three winters. The average temperatures have been above the...
Manitowoc welcomes online input on future plans

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The city of Manitowoc is offering another opportunity for the public to give their input for development of the community. Officials held an in-person open house earlier this month, revealing their Comprehensive Plan Update and Comprehensive Park and Outdoor Recreation Plan (CORP). The current draft plans, maps...
Check out Bitter Neumann's Anniversary Sale on Feb. 17th & 18th

Dan from Bitter Neumann joined the Living with Amy show to talk about their Anniversary & President's Day Sales coming up at their locations. Dan also talk about their Hansen Furniture location in Waupaca and everything it has to offer. Watch for more information. Bitter Neumann is a family owned...
Recent snow impacts Lakewood businesses and trails

LAKEWOOD, Wis. (WLUK) -- In northern Oconto County, many say snow from Winter Storm Carson arrived just in time, leaving an impact on many area business leaders. "We had snow, double the snow we have right now, through most of the year. This year, the snow came late, but thank goodness it finally came because we need it," said Brian Bailey, Bailey's Pour Haus owner.
Missing Sheboygan County teen could be in Manitowoc area

(WLUK) -- A Sheboygan County teen missing for nearly a month may be in the Manitowoc area, authorities say. Colt Klinzing, 13, was last seen leaving his foster residence at W4375 Lake Drive in Waldo on Dec. 26, 2022, wearing a gray jacket. Klinzing is described as 5'2", 130 lbs,...
Ukrainian refugee brings art to the Fox Valley

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WLUK) -- A woman in the Fox Valley knows first-hand how devastating the situation in Ukraine is. Painting on old kilims, or rugs -- Irina Visnevscaia draws inspiration from her culture. Irina is an accomplished journalist and artist from Odessa, Ukraine. After visiting family in the U.S....
Power restored in Denmark area

DENMARK (WLUK) -- The lights are on once again the Denmark area after a substation sustained damage Tuesday morning. Wisconsin Public Service's outage map showed two outages in the area of its electrical substation at 4563 Denmark Rd. About 3,600 customers were without power. The power was restored at 12:15...
Coast Guard to close southern Green Bay for commercial traffic

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Coast Guard will be closing southern Green Bay for commercial traffic use. In a press release, the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25th at noon. This...
Twin moms get a Monday morning makeover

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Double the fun with this Monday Morning Makeover! Twins Ashley and Amber, from Manitowoc, are looking for new styles that fit their individual personalities. The twins are busy moms, each with a set of their own twins at home. Josif Wittnik gave them brand new looks with...
Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh gives update on construction project

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A five-part construction plan for the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh is moving along. The project will expand the club’s elementary and middle school age spaces, create a new teen center, add a new playground and multi-purpose field, a community center and a second gym.
