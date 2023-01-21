Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Evers lays out promises, plans for compromise during State of the State address
MADISON (WLUK) -- From renewing campaign promises to pledging to find common ground with the Republican Legislature, Gov. Tony Evers laid out his plans for the future during his 2023 State of the State address Tuesday night. State lawmakers and leaders met in the state capitol building Tuesday night to...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin politicians respond to Evers' State of the State address
MADISON (WLUK) -- It didn’t take long for members of the Wisconsin state legislature to weigh in after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers delivered his fifth state of the state address Tuesday night. State Rep. Lori Palmeri, D-54th District, says the speech laid out a solid foundation for the Evers'...
Fox11online.com
Evers to promise tax relief, call for spending some of surplus in State of the State
MADISON (WLUK) -- Gov. Tony Evers will promise lower taxes -- but he will also call for spending some of Wisconsin's nearly $7 billion budget surplus in Tuesday's State of the State address. Evers' office released excerpts of the speech Tuesday. "When we deliver tax relief -- and we will...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin COVID cases hold steady, deaths increase over the weekend
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases held steady over the weekend, while the seven-day average of deaths increased. The first Department of Health Services report of the week showed 587 new confirmed cases reported on Monday. The seven-day average was at 536, the same level as on Saturday and slightly above Sunday's 529.
Fox11online.com
Evers to give 5th State of the State address, detail his hopes for Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- On the eve of Gov. Tony Evers' fifth State of the State address, some lawmakers are preparing themselves for what to expect. "Usually the governor's state of the state address is a little bit more of a wish list than grounded in reality," State Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, said.
Fox11online.com
Gas prices keep rising nationwide and across Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.19/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 42.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 9.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin sees blue skies, sunshine after weeks of gloom
(WLUK) -- If it feels like 2023 has been a gloomy year so far weather-wise, you aren't imagining things. Sunshine has been hard to come by over the last few weeks. The sun made a rare appearance in the skies over Northeast Wisconsin Monday afternoon. Winter can be a gray...
Fox11online.com
Lamers Dairy celebrating 110 years!
Lamers Dairy is a family owned and operated dairy in Appleton. Since 1913, five generations of the Lamers family have taken pride in producing the highest quality milk and other dairy products. Lamers Dairy products are distributed under the Dairyland’s Best name and can be found at local grocery stores all over the area.
Fox11online.com
Menasha schools superintendent to retire
MENASHA (WLUK) -- A Fox Valley school leader is wrapping up his career. Menasha schools superintendent has notified the school board that he plans to retire. The board accepted his notice earlier this month. "I have greatly enjoyed my time at MJSD and have been fortunate to work with such...
Fox11online.com
Halfway through winter season; How different is it from last 3 winters?
(WLUK) -- This winter so far has been seemingly milder in terms of temperature and snow amounts but how does it compare to other Wisconsin winters?. Let's take a look at the average temperatures, precipitation and snowfall totals from the last three winters. The average temperatures have been above the...
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc welcomes online input on future plans
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The city of Manitowoc is offering another opportunity for the public to give their input for development of the community. Officials held an in-person open house earlier this month, revealing their Comprehensive Plan Update and Comprehensive Park and Outdoor Recreation Plan (CORP). The current draft plans, maps...
Fox11online.com
Check out Bitter Neumann's Anniversary Sale on Feb. 17th & 18th
Dan from Bitter Neumann joined the Living with Amy show to talk about their Anniversary & President's Day Sales coming up at their locations. Dan also talk about their Hansen Furniture location in Waupaca and everything it has to offer. Watch for more information. Bitter Neumann is a family owned...
Fox11online.com
Recent snow impacts Lakewood businesses and trails
LAKEWOOD, Wis. (WLUK) -- In northern Oconto County, many say snow from Winter Storm Carson arrived just in time, leaving an impact on many area business leaders. "We had snow, double the snow we have right now, through most of the year. This year, the snow came late, but thank goodness it finally came because we need it," said Brian Bailey, Bailey's Pour Haus owner.
Fox11online.com
Missing Sheboygan County teen could be in Manitowoc area
(WLUK) -- A Sheboygan County teen missing for nearly a month may be in the Manitowoc area, authorities say. Colt Klinzing, 13, was last seen leaving his foster residence at W4375 Lake Drive in Waldo on Dec. 26, 2022, wearing a gray jacket. Klinzing is described as 5'2", 130 lbs,...
Fox11online.com
Ukrainian refugee brings art to the Fox Valley
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WLUK) -- A woman in the Fox Valley knows first-hand how devastating the situation in Ukraine is. Painting on old kilims, or rugs -- Irina Visnevscaia draws inspiration from her culture. Irina is an accomplished journalist and artist from Odessa, Ukraine. After visiting family in the U.S....
Fox11online.com
Power restored in Denmark area
DENMARK (WLUK) -- The lights are on once again the Denmark area after a substation sustained damage Tuesday morning. Wisconsin Public Service's outage map showed two outages in the area of its electrical substation at 4563 Denmark Rd. About 3,600 customers were without power. The power was restored at 12:15...
Fox11online.com
Brown County receives complaint about Native American statue and mural at courthouse
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Brown County is being asked to remove a statue and painting from the courthouse. At least one Native American says they are offensive. The courthouse is on the National Registrar for Historic Places, which could play a role if the complaint is addressed. The "Spirit of...
Fox11online.com
Coast Guard to close southern Green Bay for commercial traffic
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Coast Guard will be closing southern Green Bay for commercial traffic use. In a press release, the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25th at noon. This...
Fox11online.com
Twin moms get a Monday morning makeover
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Double the fun with this Monday Morning Makeover! Twins Ashley and Amber, from Manitowoc, are looking for new styles that fit their individual personalities. The twins are busy moms, each with a set of their own twins at home. Josif Wittnik gave them brand new looks with...
Fox11online.com
Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh gives update on construction project
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A five-part construction plan for the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh is moving along. The project will expand the club’s elementary and middle school age spaces, create a new teen center, add a new playground and multi-purpose field, a community center and a second gym.
Comments / 0