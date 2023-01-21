Read full article on original website
The Presentation Sisters, the original sponsors of Presentation College, have a long history in the community of Aberdeen, from health care to affordable housing development. That history closes later this year when the college ceases its operations in the Hub City. Aberdeen mayor Travis Schaunaman said the city hasn’t forgotten...
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – Northern State University signed a teach-out agreement with Presentation College today to help students complete their degrees at Northern. Northern has been working toward an academic agreement with PC for quite some time, prior to Presentation’s recent announcement. Now, Northern has received approval from the Higher Learning Commission to move forward with the agreement.
Presentation is offering ‘teach-out’ agreements with other institutions to accept current students without needing an application or increase in tuition costs. This comes as the Aberdeen college prepares to permanent close its doors later this year. College president Paula Langteau said it’s part of administration’s effort to put...
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO.com) — Dakota Wesleyan University will enter into a Teach-Out agreement with Presentation College in Aberdeen, as an option for students to complete their course of study. A Teach-Out is an arrangement between two institutions, when one closes, to ensure academic credits for students and that they will graduate on the same timeline. Dakota Wesleyan will accept any currently enrolled Presentation student with automatic admission and no application fee. Presentation College announced earlier this week that it will close operations at the end of the 2023 summer term.
