Read full article on original website
Related
wfxl.com
School closures announced in SWGA ahead of severe weather possible Wednesday
Ahead of possible impacts from severe weather possible Wednesday, some Southwest Georgia schools are announcing closures and delays. Albany Beauty Academy will not be in school Wednesday. Baconton Charter will be closed. Baker County School will be closed for staff and students due to the severe weather Wednesday. Calhoun County...
Multiple schools closed to students Wednesday due to threat of severe weather
Ahead of projected severe weather, several school districts are closed to students Wednesday.
WALB 10
6 years later, some in Southwest Ga. still recovering after deadly tornadoes
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marked six years since deadly tornadoes tore through southwest Georgia homes and businesses. Several people died from the tornadoes — including five in Dougherty County and seven in Cook County. On that day, five tornadoes touched down in South Georgia. That included an EF-3 tornado in south Albany packed with 150-mile-per-hour winds.
wfxl.com
Damage in southeastern Coffee County caused by EF-1 tornado
Damage was reported in multiple counties across Southwest Georgia as storms moved through the area Sunday. National Weather Service meteorologists have confirmed that damage seen in southeastern Coffee County was a result of an EF-1 tornado. The survey crew found damage along the path to include a portion of a...
WALB 10
2 arrested in connection to a Moultrie stabbing
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested as part of a stabbing investigation in Moultrie, according to the city of Moultrie. In a release, the city said that the Moultrie Poice Department was searching for suspects wanted in connection to a stabbing on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Both suspects,...
Eastman teen dies in crash in Twiggs County
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — An Eastman teen died in a crash in Twiggs County just before 2 a.m. on Monday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The vehicle was traveling south on State Route 87 before leaving the roadway and hitting several trees before flipping onto the passenger side.
WALB 10
The day after: Damage left behind after EF-2 tornado strikes Cook Co.
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Storms that went through Southwest Georgia on Sunday left behind damage to deal with on Monday morning. The majority of the damage is in Cook County after the National Weather Service believes a tornado touched down — six years to the exact date a deadly EF-3 tornado claimed the lives of seven people in Cook County.
wfxl.com
Southwest Georgia communities rebuilding after Sunday storms
Damage reports followed not long after numerous severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service Sunday. At the time of publication, no word on if there were any injuries reported. This weekend is the sixth anniversary of the 2017 tornado outbreak that spawned over 50 tornadoes...
wfxl.com
Cook County tornado with 115 mph winds rated EF-2
National Weather Service meteorologists have rated damage seen in Cook County during storms Sunday. An EF-2 tornado touched down around 5:20 p.m. one mile north-northeast of the Cook County airport and lifted eight minutes later in Massee. Meteorologists say the tornado began just west of Interstate 75 before crossing through...
wfxl.com
Bullet strikes Cedar Avenue home as homeowner watches football game
Albany police are investigating following a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police arrived to a home in the 500 block of Cedar Avenue for a shooting just after 5 p.m. Saturday. The victim told police he was sitting in the living room watching football when he heard something hit the house. When the victim got up, he told officers he checked the living room area and looked out the front door to see if there was anyone outside. While closing the door, the victim reports that he noticed a bullet hole in the guest bedroom wall west of the residence. Police also observed this bullet hole.
WALB 10
Former Dawson mayor recovering after being shot during armed robbery
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Dawson Business Owner Robert Albritten was shot during an armed robbery on Monday morning, according to Dawson and Terrell County officials. Albritten, the former mayor of Dawson, was robbed and shot at Albritten Funeral Services in the 300 block of Cedar Hill Ave SE in Dawson around 11:30 a.m.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Valdosta Felon Arrested Tuesday
VALDOSTA, Georgia – About 2:30 a.m., Monday, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the intersection of West Magnolia Street and North St. Augustine Road after E911 received a call of a vehicle sitting at the stop sign with loud music coming from the vehicle. When officers approached the vehicle they found the driver, later identified as Lakenry Roberts 28), who appeared to be sleeping.
wfxl.com
Adel police look to speak with man seen on surveillance video
Adel police need help to locate a man seen on surveillance video. The police department posted a photo on their Facebook page and said, "if anybody knows who this guy is, we need to have a conversation with him. Sorry the picture is not Lifetouch quality, but he didn't stop long enough to pose. You can remain anonymous."
WALB 10
2 cars, 2 men with ‘long guns’ involved in Wednesday Albany shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were shot at and one was injured in a Wednesday night shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting incident happened in the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue. Witnesses told police that around five people in two different cars were driving on...
Methamphetamine, fentanyl are most prevalent illegal drugs in Albany area
ALBANY — The national deluge of fentanyl hasn’t bypassed southwest Georgia, and the highly toxic opioid is turning up everywhere and in all types of street drugs, from heroin to cocaine, a state drug enforcement officer told the Dougherty County Commission Monday. Methamphetamine also is ubiquitous and often mixed with fentanyl, a potentially deadly cocktail.
valdostatoday.com
Updated P-EBT information for Valdosta, Georgia
VALDOSTA – Due to an error in processing, the 2022 Valdosta graduating seniors were not included in the original upload for P-EBT eligibility. Due to an error in processing, the 2022 graduating seniors were not included in the original upload for P-EBT eligibility. Because of this error, the $391 benefits were not issued on or around December 20, 2022 when the other benefits were processed for Valdosta City Schools’ students. This error has been corrected and the names and ID numbers have been accurately reported so that their benefits can be processed quickly.
wgxa.tv
Florida mother arrested after missing 11-year-old found in Valdosta
A Florida juvenile reported missing weeks ago has been located in South Georgia. On January 18, around 10:45 p.m., Valdosta police responded to the 2900 block of Tyndall Drive, after E911 received a call that a juvenile who was reported missing out of Florida, was seen in the area. Our...
wfxl.com
Turner Center presents “I Have A Dream” live performance at Valdosta High School
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts presents a free live performance of “I Have a Dream” on Fri., January 27, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. The touring cast of the Virginia Repertory Theatre will stage the performance at the Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center at 3101 Barack Obama Blvd.
South Georgia church loses more than $50k after former secretary uses money to buy things on Amazon
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga — A south Georgia church lost more than $50,000 after it was discovered secretary was using the funds for personal purchases, according to WALB-TV. Debbi Howell. a former member and secretary of Celebration Church in Thomasville, was arrested earlier this month after the church’s pastor found some inconsistencies with credit card purchases on Amazon, but also bought lawnmowers and window air conditioners, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department.
wfxl.com
VSU students rank 8th in Global Sales Competition
Six students from Valdosta State University's Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration recently participated in a RNMKRS College Sales Skills Competition. This was VSU's first time competing in the global virtual sales competition, and VSU finished in eighth place overall out of more than 60 colleges and universities. Mallory...
Comments / 0