This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWilmington, DE
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs in Biden’s Home – AFTER Attorneys Claim to Have Conducted Thorough SearchesThe Veracity ReportWilmington, DE
President Biden expresses no remorse for not informing the public sooner about classified information.A. U. IGNATIUSWilmington, DE
Camden High Bests St. Augustine, 82-51
CAMDEN, NJ — Tenth-ranked St. Augustine put up more of a fight than most South Jersey teams against second-ranked Camden High. It didn't make a difference in the Camden High gym on Jan. 23. The Camden High Panthers were only up by one point after one quarter and seven points up at one point in the third. But in the end, the Panthers pulled away, didn't look back and won by a wide margin, 82-51 Next up for the Panthers is a 7 p.m. home game against Cherry Hill West on Jan. 24.
njspotlightnews.org
Camden High boys’ basketball team under spotlight over recruitments
Reporting by Kevin Armstrong of NJ Advance Media that accused Camden High School of skirting state recruiting rules to attract high-powered stars from out of town sparked an investigation by the agency that oversees high school sports, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. Camden High School’s boys’ basketball team...
Group 1 girls basketball powerhouse banned from state tournament after altercation
Woodbury, one of the state’s Group 1 championship contenders, has been disqualified from the state tournament after the team was hit with seven disqualifications after stepping on the court following a bench-clearing incident during the Thundering Herd’s contest against Delran last Wednesday, Woodbury athletic director Dan Howey told NJ Advance Media on Monday.
bvmsports.com
Only 1 former Eagles player will advance to Conference Championship weekend
Filed under: Only 1 former Eagles player will advance to Conference Championship weekend The list of Philly alumni competing in the playoffs has been whittled down to just one. By Alexis Chassen@Lovelybuckeye Jan 24, 2023, 1:10am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Only…
The 10 Best Atlantic City, NJ Area Sports Bars to Watch Eagles-49ers Game
The Philadelphia Eagles will face the San Fransisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, January 29th at 3:00 PM. So you're definitely looking for a place to watch the game. But where? There are plenty of options in the Atlantic City area to watch football with a few drinks.
Vineland, NJ’s Pacheco Major Factor in Kansas City Chiefs Playoff Win
Isiah Pacheco, an NFL player in his rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs, was a major factor in the team advancing in the playoffs. Pacheco, who hails from Vineland, had a big game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday night, helping the Chiefs win by a score of 27-20. Give...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Greenhill Car Wash opens 5th location in north Wilmington
Greenhill Car Wash opened its fifth location in Delaware at 4024 Concord Pike in Wilmington. The new location is adjacent to Wawa, CVS and The Jewish Community Center, off Garden of Eden Road. Greenhill’s new location features license plate recognition for club members, a “Dry and Shine” machine to provide...
WDEL 1150AM
Carnage continues on Delaware roads
Two people were killed, none of them students, in two separate accidents in Sussex County in which school buses were involved on Monday, January 23, 2023. Meanwhile in New Castle County Monday night, EMS and firefighters were scrambling between four serious wrecks in a three-and-a-half hour time frame, three of the crashes along the Route 13 corridor.
wilmtoday.com
Best Places to Live in Wilmington, DE!
We’ve highlighted so many amazing things to DO in Wilmington, but an even better question is… where should you LIVE? We’ve got you covered! We know the city has a ton of options, so we honed in on apartment buildings for this edition. Take a look at our list of some of the best places to live in Wilmington, DE!
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
Extra Points: Hedging my NFL bets
If anyone knows about hedges, it's me. One of my many chores as a kid involved trimming the row of bushes at our house that stretched about 10 yards along Trenton Avenue in Cape May. And I'm talking about the days before electric or battery-powered hedge trimmers. Shaping them required wielding a giant pair of shears, climbing up a down a rickety ladder, and cutting errant branches and leaves from the top and sides until my arms ached.
WDEL 1150AM
Incyte updates plans to build complex at site of current Lower School of Wilmington Friends
Three years after an agreement to purchase the property where Wilmington Friends' Lower School is located, Incyte is still working to convince the Alapocas community on their plans. A virtual public meeting was held Monday night, detailing the plan to put up to a 400,000 sq. ft. office building that...
knightcrier.org
The brains behind Fox 29’s “Good Day Philidelphia”
“Breakfast with Bob” and “Dr.Mike” are some segments you might recognize from a popular morning show. For Fox 29’s 8am and 9am hours of Good Day Philadelphia, Liana Daywalt is the heart of this operation. Having a lot of responsibilities in her job as a producer,...
Flyers-Jets Preview: Taking Flight?
After a quick trip to Detroit, the Flyers are back on home ice on Sunday night. The team has won nine of their 12 games since returning from the holiday break, but has mostly had the benefit of facing teams in equal or lower position in the standings. That's about...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Capano construction subsidiary marks completion of Newark school project
LC Construction, a subsidiary of Capano Management, north Wilmington, marked the completion and opening of the Academia Antonia Alonso Charter School, Newark. The dual-language charter school serves bilingual, biliterate and multicultural children in grades K-5. Located at 300 N. Wakefield Drive, the new 115,000 square foot Spanish-immersion charter school was...
Temple holds safety town hall after student attacked near campus
A Temple University student was attacked Sunday night by a group of males while walking near 18th and Norris streets, according to police.
'Wick Squad' Drug Organization Members In West Baltimore Indicted: Maryland AG
Nine members and associates of an alleged West Baltimore drug trafficking organization have been indicted on a myriad of drug and weapons charges, the Maryland Attorney’s General Office announced on Monday morning. Attorney General Anthony Brown said that following a long-term investigation into trafficking throughout the region, the "Wick...
Willingboro police release wanted poster warning community about Girl Scout Cookies
WILLINGBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are sending out a warning to community members. They released a wanted poster for Girl Scout Cookies calling the iconic Thin Mints and Carmel deLites "highly addictive items." The sign warns that these highly addictive items are being sold by young entrepreneurs who can distract citizens with their smiles and charisma. Police are asking the public to turn over these "items" adding that the department will properly dispose of them.
Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a Wilmington area Applebee’s that occurred on Monday night. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., troopers responded to the Applebee’s […] The post Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Wednesday's storm will bring measurable snow to parts of region
PHILADELPHIA - It's been a mostly snow-less winter across the Delaware Valley, but forecasters say an incoming storm will bring a rush of snow to some areas while other place will see drenching rain showers. The storm that will sweep across our region will come from the far west, picking...
