Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Buzz Aldrin gets married at 93, Kylie Jenner reveals the name of her baby boy, and more celeb news
Buzz Aldrin tied the knot for the fourth time on his 93rd birthday. The astronaut - who was part of the historic first-ever moon landing mission in 1969, alongside Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins - took to Twitter to share that he and Dr. Anca Faur, 63, had wed in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles.
Liz Garbus: Buckingham Palace tried to 'discredit' Harry and Meghan series
'Harry and Meghan' director Liz Garbus has accused Buckingham Palace of trying to "discredit" the series. The 52-year-old filmmaker described making the Netflix programme - which followed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they stepped down as senior royals to start a new life in California - as a polarising experience which gave her an insight into the "alleged palace mind games" that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have experienced.
Madonna's biopic axed
Madonna's biopic has been scrapped. The 'Vogue' hitmaker had been planning to direct the movie - which was due to star 'Ozark' actress Julia Garner in the lead role - herself but the project has now been put on hold in definitely while the 64-year-old singer focuses on her newly-announced world tour.
