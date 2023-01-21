Missing person report for woman filed in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it received a missing person report for a 42-year-old woman.

Pamela Jaye was seen leaving her residence early Thursday morning in the Chula Vista Mountain area, according to the SCCSO. Her last known sighting was near the DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa.

The SCCSO stated Jaye is believed to be wearing short brown lace up boots with white fuzz or fur around the ankle tops. Those with information on her location are asked to contact SCCSO investigator Buddy McBride at 205-884-3333.

