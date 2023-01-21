Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
Tommy Fury’s father John Fury claims his son’s defeat vs Jake Paul to see “no more boxing for him”
John Fury, who is the father of Tommy Fury, is not happy with his son’s career. As of late, John Fury has claimed that there won’t be any boxing left if he loses his next possible fight against Jake Paul. However, after one and a half years on...
John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is no longer motivated by money, names four opponents who could get him “out of the silk pajamas”
John Kavanagh has listed a handful of possible opponents who could tempt Conor McGregor to return to the Octagon. For so long now, fans have been watching and waiting to see if and when Conor McGregor would return. He appears to have recovered from his broken leg, with the only question being who he will fight upon returning.
Francis Ngannou reveals the UFC used Randy Couture as an example during failed negotiations: “Go ask him”
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has revealed he discussed his departure with Randy Couture. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his clash with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last January. That outing was an important one for Ngannou, as it could potentially be his last fight in the promotion due to his expiring contract. Despite fighting with a knee injury against ‘Bon Gamin’, he prevailed by unanimous decision.
Jose Aldo Reveals He’s Friends With Conor McGregor, Says ‘Notorious’ Dropped Red Panties At His Door At UFC 200
Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor are all buddy-buddy now. Of course, it wasn’t always like that between the UFC superstars. In McGregor’s monstrous climb to the top of the featherweight division, he’d make an iconic rival of the longtime defending champion. ‘The Notorious’ would do it all...
Tyson Fury issues challenge to free agent Francis Ngannou: 'You want to earn some big boy money?'
Tyson Fury says the interest is mutual. With Francis Ngannou no longer on the UFC roster, Fury is giddy about the prospect of a match against MMA’s current “baddest man on the planet” – with some hybrid bout features. “Francis Ngannou, I know you’re out of...
Neuroscientist feels slap fighter Chris Kennedy “may never be the same” following brutal KO in Power Slap
One American neuroscientist wonders if a Power Slap League competitor will ever be the same following a devastating KO loss. A lot has been made about Dana White’s Power Slap League series. Aside from the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White not facing repercussions, at least publicly, for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve in Mexico, many have called into question the safety and legitimacy of slap fighting as a sport.
sportszion.com
“That’s it?” Ariel Helwani blasts Dana White, UFC for Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards Trilogy announcement for UFC 286
There’s a lot going on in the UFC right now, but Ariel Helwani says the forthcoming trilogy bout between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman deserves more attention from Dana White. White confirmed Ngannou’s departure from the promotion during his most recent press conference because the two parties were unable...
sportszion.com
“If he doesn’t he can stay in Saudi Arabia” Tyson Fury puts pressure on Tommy Fury to cold-bloodedly KO Jake Paul
A bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is expected to take place in February, and Tyson Fury has placed his money for Tommy Fury to win the fight regardless of the outcome. Jake and Tommy had been bitter enemies for quite some time; a year ago, they were scheduled to settle their score in the ring, but the bout was called off when Tommy was unable to get to the United States in time. However, the opportunity for a battle between the two undefeated boxers reopened recently.
TMZ.com
Luke Rockhold Challenges Jake Paul, I'll Beat You In My Sleep
Luke Rockhold has two hands and he wants to use them to punch Jake Paul. TMZ Sports ran into the 38-year-old (retired, for now, at least) former UFC champion at LAX on Friday ... and asked him about the Problem Child's foray into MMA. "Stop trying to fight little dudes....
sportszion.com
“They should be ashamed” former WWE star brutally mocks Dana White following brain damage ‘memory loss’ injury in Power Slap
The combat sports community has been inundated with mixed reactions to Dana White’s new controversial Power Slap League. This time, Christopher Nowinski and Brendan Schaub took aim at UFC president Dana White for introducing such a lethal combat sport. The Power Slap League was announced by Dana White, president...
Israel Adesanya Gets Emotional Over Jamahal Hill’s UFC 283 Win: ‘Very Few Humans Will Understand That Feeling’
Israel Adesanya got emotional watching Jamahal Hill win the light heavyweight strap at UFC 283. Izzy’s team thinks he deserves a rematch despite his history with Alex Pereira. Isreal Adesanya tuned in to UFC 283 main event and watched closely how Jamahal Hill outclassed Glover Teixeira to become the...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermall Charlo should be stripped of WBC title
By Adam Baskin: Jermall Charlo has been sitting on his WBC middleweight title for the last two years without defending it, making him a prime candidate to be stripped of his belt by the sanctioning body. Some boxing fans believe the main reason Jermall hasn’t been stripped is that he’s...
BoxingNews24.com
George Kambosos Jr picks Haney over Lomachenko
By Adam Baskin: George Kambosos Jr is picking Devin Haney to successfully defend his four lightweight belts against Vasyl Lomachenko in May. If the recent pictures of Haney are real and not a photoshop job, Lomachenko will be fighting a junior middleweight on the night and giving away an enormous amount of weight. Haney lacks power, but when you have that size competing against a small lightweight in Lomachenko, you will win just by being the bigger guy.
BoxingNews24.com
Eubank Jr’s team should be “concerned” about fighting Conor Benn says Eddie Hearn
By Barry Holbrook: Chris Eubank Jr’s management team should have serious “concerns” about letting him fight Conor Benn after the way Liam Smith beat him, says promoter Eddie Hearn. Benn isn’t expected to be the next opponent for Eubank Jr (32-3, 23 KOs), who appears to have...
BoxingNews24.com
Joe Joyce “gauged” Tyson Fury from last fight against Chisora
By Jake Tiernan: Joe Joyce says he “gauged” Tyson Fury in his scouting mission during his last fight against Derek Chisora on December 3rd. Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) could be next up after WBC heavyweight champion Fury faces IBF, WBA & WBO champ Oleksandr Usyk in April. If Fury wins that fight, Joyce, the WBO interim champ, will be next up unless Tyson decides to vacate that belt to avoid him.
MMAmania.com
Former UFC fighter offered Power Slap fight, reveals embarrassingly low payout
The Power Slap League has arrived. TBS aired the debut of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White’s, newest project this past week (Jan. 18, 2023). Slap fighting’s most prominent stage yet will enjoy an eight, one-hour episode run to kick things off before a live finale akin to The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Therefore, the competitors all lived in a house for several weeks as the season progressed and was recorded in a reality-television-like fashion.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder says Andy Ruiz Jr needs an “extra recipe” to beat him
By Allan Fox: Deontay Wilder says Andy Ruiz Jr doesn’t possess enough elements to his game to defeat him when they fight in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator in their still-being-negotiated clash. Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs), who is coming off a big first round knockout win over Robert Helenius,...
BoxingNews24.com
“Joshua don’t want to fight me” – Deontay Wilder
By Charles Brun: The talented former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder reveals that Anthony Joshua has no intention of fighting him, and he doesn’t understand why fans are still asking about the two of them meeting inside the ring. Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) points out...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez can earn Canelo fight by defeating Caleb Plant on March 25th
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says that a victory by David Benavidez over Caleb Plant on March 25th could be the “statement” needed for him to get the elusive fight he’s been longing for against Canelo Alvarez. Hearn isn’t sure whether Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) will agree...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez begins training for May 6th fight
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez posted on social media video of him having his cast removed from his surgically repaired left hand and him beginning his training for his May 6th fight on Cinco de Mayo. Canelo will have to take it easy in training camp if he doesn’t want...
