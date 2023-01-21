ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bjpenndotcom

Francis Ngannou reveals the UFC used Randy Couture as an example during failed negotiations: “Go ask him”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has revealed he discussed his departure with Randy Couture. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his clash with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last January. That outing was an important one for Ngannou, as it could potentially be his last fight in the promotion due to his expiring contract. Despite fighting with a knee injury against ‘Bon Gamin’, he prevailed by unanimous decision.
bjpenndotcom

Neuroscientist feels slap fighter Chris Kennedy “may never be the same” following brutal KO in Power Slap

One American neuroscientist wonders if a Power Slap League competitor will ever be the same following a devastating KO loss. A lot has been made about Dana White’s Power Slap League series. Aside from the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White not facing repercussions, at least publicly, for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve in Mexico, many have called into question the safety and legitimacy of slap fighting as a sport.
sportszion.com

“If he doesn’t he can stay in Saudi Arabia” Tyson Fury puts pressure on Tommy Fury to cold-bloodedly KO Jake Paul

A bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is expected to take place in February, and Tyson Fury has placed his money for Tommy Fury to win the fight regardless of the outcome. Jake and Tommy had been bitter enemies for quite some time; a year ago, they were scheduled to settle their score in the ring, but the bout was called off when Tommy was unable to get to the United States in time. However, the opportunity for a battle between the two undefeated boxers reopened recently.
TMZ.com

Luke Rockhold Challenges Jake Paul, I'll Beat You In My Sleep

Luke Rockhold has two hands and he wants to use them to punch Jake Paul. TMZ Sports ran into the 38-year-old (retired, for now, at least) former UFC champion at LAX on Friday ... and asked him about the Problem Child's foray into MMA. "Stop trying to fight little dudes....
BoxingNews24.com

Jermall Charlo should be stripped of WBC title

By Adam Baskin: Jermall Charlo has been sitting on his WBC middleweight title for the last two years without defending it, making him a prime candidate to be stripped of his belt by the sanctioning body. Some boxing fans believe the main reason Jermall hasn’t been stripped is that he’s...
BoxingNews24.com

George Kambosos Jr picks Haney over Lomachenko

By Adam Baskin: George Kambosos Jr is picking Devin Haney to successfully defend his four lightweight belts against Vasyl Lomachenko in May. If the recent pictures of Haney are real and not a photoshop job, Lomachenko will be fighting a junior middleweight on the night and giving away an enormous amount of weight. Haney lacks power, but when you have that size competing against a small lightweight in Lomachenko, you will win just by being the bigger guy.
BoxingNews24.com

Joe Joyce “gauged” Tyson Fury from last fight against Chisora

By Jake Tiernan: Joe Joyce says he “gauged” Tyson Fury in his scouting mission during his last fight against Derek Chisora on December 3rd. Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) could be next up after WBC heavyweight champion Fury faces IBF, WBA & WBO champ Oleksandr Usyk in April. If Fury wins that fight, Joyce, the WBO interim champ, will be next up unless Tyson decides to vacate that belt to avoid him.
MMAmania.com

Former UFC fighter offered Power Slap fight, reveals embarrassingly low payout

The Power Slap League has arrived. TBS aired the debut of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White’s, newest project this past week (Jan. 18, 2023). Slap fighting’s most prominent stage yet will enjoy an eight, one-hour episode run to kick things off before a live finale akin to The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Therefore, the competitors all lived in a house for several weeks as the season progressed and was recorded in a reality-television-like fashion.
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder says Andy Ruiz Jr needs an “extra recipe” to beat him

By Allan Fox: Deontay Wilder says Andy Ruiz Jr doesn’t possess enough elements to his game to defeat him when they fight in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator in their still-being-negotiated clash. Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs), who is coming off a big first round knockout win over Robert Helenius,...
BoxingNews24.com

“Joshua don’t want to fight me” – Deontay Wilder

By Charles Brun: The talented former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder reveals that Anthony Joshua has no intention of fighting him, and he doesn’t understand why fans are still asking about the two of them meeting inside the ring. Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) points out...
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez begins training for May 6th fight

By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez posted on social media video of him having his cast removed from his surgically repaired left hand and him beginning his training for his May 6th fight on Cinco de Mayo. Canelo will have to take it easy in training camp if he doesn’t want...

