NBCMontana
Montana sets record job growth in December
MISSOULA, Mont. — New numbers show Montana's workforce set more records in December. The Bureau of Labor Statistics published new job figures that show the Treasure State is doing well. Montana's unemployment fell to 2.8%, putting the total employment and labor force at an all-time high. Total employment rose...
NBCMontana
Legislative curtain opens on Gianforte’s ‘red-tape relief’ push
HELENA, Mont. — A trio of bills that constitute the most prominent thrust of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s sprawling red-tape relief push drew praise and pushback in their initial hearings before a legislative committee this week. The three bills, heard by the House Business and Labor Committee Wednesday and...
NBCMontana
Helena man's birdhouses built from pieces of Montana history
HELENA, Mont. — When birds are building nests for their new families, it's nice to find homes that look and feel like their natural environment. Helena's Kirk Johnson builds birdhouses from pieces of Montana history. NBC Montana met Kirk at his shop, where he keeps a steady supply of...
NBCMontana
MCT to hold productions in Dillon, Missoula schools
MISSOULA, Mont. — Children from the Dillon community will perform the epic tale of Aladdin at the University of Montana - Western on Saturday. The Missoula Children’s Theater is featuring all ages in its enormously fun musical adaptation. It’s a sandstorm of famous Arabian Tales. In Missoula,...
NBCMontana
MSU Extension to offer webinar series on estate, legacy planning
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State Extension is teaming up with 4-H organizations to a six-part webinar series called Fabulous Fridays. The Montana 4-H Foundation and Montana State 4-H Center will join MSU Extension to offer the series focused on estate and legacy planning. Episodes will run from Jan. 27...
NBCMontana
Local farmers look to combat avian flu
MISSOULA, Mont. — Local farmers are coming up with a new strategy to keep their poultry safe from the highly pathogenic avian flu. The disease has spread mostly through wild birds coming into contact with domesticated birds and the outbreak triggered issues for farmers across the country. The first...
NBCMontana
Montana Freedom Caucus launches with Rosendale as its north star
HELENA, Mont. — The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us from practicing our faith, and they’re trying...
NBCMontana
Western Fire Chiefs Association to hold wildfire webinar Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Western Fire Chiefs Association is going to outline the continuing challenges with wildfires in a webinar Wednesday. They also will give information on forecast data solution available to mitigate the risk of wildfires to land, lives and property. Climate and weather experts also will preview...
NBCMontana
Gianforte to deliver State of the State address
MISSOULA, Mont. — Governor Greg Gianforte is to deliver the State of the State address on Wednesday. His second State of the State will go before a joint session of the Montana Legislature at 7 p.m. in the state House of Representatives' Chamber.
NBCMontana
3 Missoula businesses close their doors
MISSOULA, Mont. — Tough times are hitting home for several Missoula businesses. The popular chain restaurant Red Robin located within Missoula's Southgate Mall closed in November due to a staffing shortage. Franchise developer and owner Jake Jones said the closure would remain in place until they could hire and...
NBCMontana
Flathead officials get pushback after calling on community to stop helping homeless people
KALISPELL, Mont. — Advocates for homeless people in northwest Montana are pushing back after the Flathead County Board of Commissioners called on community members to stop enabling the “homeless lifestyle” and blamed the valley’s growing homeless population on the opening of a low-barrier shelter. At least...
NBCMontana
MDT seeks public comment on bridge preservation
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is opening public comment on a proposal to preserve 41 bridges south of Missoula. The bridges are located on Highway 93 between Florence and Sula, the Eastside Highway, Victor Crossing and Main Street in Hamilton. Proposed work includes bridge deck repairs...
NBCMontana
Missoula Midtown Master Plan team to meet Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Midtown Master Plan team has been exploring options for midtown's future. Plan draft concepts have been developed and the project team would like to share them with the community. A public workshop will be held Thursday, Jan. 26 from 5:30 -7 p.m. at the...
NBCMontana
Victims identified in Bozeman semi crash
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The victims in a semi crash on I-90 at the East Main interchange in Bozeman have been identified as 33-year-old Abdiaziz Adan and 36-year-old Sharmarke Ali, both residents of Minnesota. The following was sent out by Office of the Sheriff/Coroner in Gallatin County:. In the early...
NBCMontana
Community supports Sentinel High teacher after accident
MISSOULA, Mont. — Community members set up a GoFundMe to help a Sentinel High School teacher who was hit by a vehicle the night of Jan. 15. Lori Messenger suffered broken ribs, ankle and spinal injuries in the accident. She was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The...
NBCMontana
3D Weather: Rime ice vs. hoarfrost
Malary Hathcox of Victor sent in photos of rime ice coating the trees outside her home and wanted an explanation as to what is the difference between rime ice and hoarfrost. Watch the video above as Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs describes what makes these types of ice different. Both are common...
NBCMontana
Highway 93 open again south of Missoula, after accident
MISSOULA, Mont. — Dispatchers at the Missoula County 911 Center confirm that all lanes of Highway 93, South of Missoula are open again. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office had closed the southbound lanes at mile marker 87, after 10:00 p.m. Sunday. Officials said an accident happened in the S-curves...
NBCMontana
Kalispell Firefighters train for ice rescue
MISSOULA, Mont. — Kalispell firefighters are ready for anything that goes wrong out on the ice. Several just trained in ice rescues with the Whitewater Rescue Institute. Whitefish and Evergreen emergency rescuers also took part. Authorities advise that if you choose to recreate on the ice, make sure you...
NBCMontana
Missoula City Council passes JEDI resolution
MISSOULA, Mont. — On a 9-2 vote, City Council members approved a resolution that will establish a Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board in Missoula. The board -- known as JEDI -- will work to make the city and county more inclusive and develop more equitable structures and systems, especially with regard to Black, Indigenous and persons of color.
NBCMontana
TGI...T? New Maryland bill proposes 4-day workweek
WASHINGTON (7News) — Could Thursday be the new Friday? Marylanders could see a shorter workweek under a new bill in the General Assembly. According to the "Four-Day Workweek Act of 2023, or House Bill 181, a pilot program in the Maryland Department of Labor would study the effects of a shortened workweek over the next five years.
