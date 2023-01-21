Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Cramer's Lightning Round: Amicus Therapeutics Is an Ideal Spec
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Quantumscape Corp: "I think you should take the money and run." Inmode Ltd: "It sells for incredibly cheap. ... Frankly, I don't get...
NBC Miami
Jim Cramer Says to Consider an Analyst's Call Timeframe When Investing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. He used recent notes on Advanced Micro Devices to illustrate his point. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. "In the...
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One & More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Microsoft — The tech giant saw shares rise 4% in extended trading after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates, driven by the strong growth in its cloud unit. Microsoft's total revenue increased by 2% year over year in the quarter, marking the slowest rate since 2016, however.
NBC Miami
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Microsoft offers a gloomy outlook. Inflation is cooling, but it's sticking around for consumers. Rupert Murdoch gives up his quest to reunite Fox and News Corp. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. A lot more earnings to go. Markets have...
NBC Miami
Are Digital Wallets Safe? Here's What to Know as the Battle Between Big Banks and Apple Pay Heats Up
Several of the large banks behind Zelle are teaming up to create their own digital wallet that will take aim at Apple Pay and PayPal. For consumers, increased competition over digital payments could be a benefit, but there are still risks to consider. In the face of inflation, rising interest...
NBC Miami
When It Comes to the Energy Transition, One Analyst Sees the Market Making a Big Mistake
The head of sustainability research at Lombard Odier highlights the huge shifts taking place in the field of low and zero carbon technologies. "We've seen past industrial revolutions, including past energy transitions," Thomas Hohne-Sparborth says. "What we're really seeing now is the complete transformation of our entire economy." According to...
Comments / 0