FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
These Texas Residents Could See Up to $50,000 in Homeowner AssistanceTom HandyDallas, TX
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Governor Greg Abbott Claimed He Could Kick Better Than the Dallas Cowboy’s KickerTom HandyTexas State
Escapes and murders. What is happening at Dallas Zoo?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
A 'prohibition experience' bar - secret phone number required - is coming to North Texas
THE COLONY, Texas — Flappers, prohibition and Jazz music galore!. If the "Roaring Twenties" sparks your fancy, then get ready to light up a cocktail and a cigar! There is a new, 1920s-inspired prohibition experience coming to North Texas in March. It's a speakeasy called "Red Phone Booth." Red...
WFAA
Faced with a sad puppy, North Texas woman creates a way to play
RICHARDSON, Texas — A couple years ago, at the same time Alexandra Smith was stuck at home with an illness, her dog was sick with cabin fever. Wiggle, Smith’s 3-year-old poodle, loves taking walks, but was growing restless being stuck in the house. “It made me feel real...
These Texas pizza places ranked among best in North America: report
Pizza, there's truly no better gameday or cheat meal that exists on this earth other than a beautiful doughy, saucy, cheesy pizza with toppings galore (or no toppings for you plain pizza lovers).
dmagazine.com
This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining
It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
crosstimbersgazette.com
Study ranks Flower Mound best place to live in Texas
Flower Mound ranks No. 1 in a list of the best places to live in Texas, according to study by Rocket Homes, a real estate and mortgage lending company. To create this ranking, Rocket Homes analyzed 70 of the most populated cities in Texas using key metrics including crime and unemployment rates, housing costs, median monthly income and more. Flower Mound was ranked No. 1 in all of Texas thanks to its low property and violent crime rates, a proportionate housing cost to income ratio, low unemployment rate and more, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.
Scooter's Coffee brings drive-thru coffee and pastries to Plano
Scooter's Coffee opened its first location in Bellevue, Nebraska in 1998, according to its website. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Scooter's Coffee opened its first Plano location on Dec. 26, according to a news release from the company. The drive-thru coffee shop is located at 3305 Custer Road and offers iced coffee, smoothies, teas, breakfast items and baked-from-scratch pastries. The shop is open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. The location does not have a phone number yet. www.scooterscoffee.com.
Award-winning sandwich shop opens new location in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — You can never have too many sandwich shops to pick from for your lunch or even dinner desire, but looking to find award-winning sandwich shops could prove difficult. Well, it would be difficult, unless you’re living in North Texas as another Capiotti’s location is opening up...
12newsnow.com
Proposed Universal Studios theme park in Frisco not a done deal yet
FRISCO, Texas — A Universal Studios theme park and the city of Frisco might just be a perfect fit. But the deal isn’t quite finalized and residents have expressed some concerns. Mayor Jeff Cheney joined us on Inside Texas Politics this week and told us that planning and...
Chick-fil-A to bring chicken sandwiches to northwest Plano
Chick-fil-A serves chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, salads and sides. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be coming to northwest Plano later this year. A new location of the fast-food chicken chain is set to start construction at the corner of Preston Road and SH 121 in April, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The project is slated for completion on Sept. 28. A phone number and exact address for the new Chick-fil-A are not yet available.
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
2 Texas coffee shops ranked among the 25 best in the entire country: Report
Everyone loves a good cup of coffee, whether it's to get your day started or get you through the afternoon to push to the end of the work day. If you're looking for a good latte, macchiato, or just a cup of black coffee, there's no shortage of amazing coffee shops in the country.
Einstein Bros. Bagels offers breakfast sandwiches, iced coffee in east Frisco
The bagel shop primarily sells bagels and bagel sandwiches while also offering cinnamon rolls, muffins and other pastries. (Community Impact Staff) Einstein Bros. Bagels opened its second Frisco location at 12025 University Drive, Ste. 300, Frisco, in early January. The new bagel shop primarily sells bagels and bagel sandwiches while also offering cinnamon rolls, muffins and other pastries.
WFAA
SUV plows through fence, plunges into Texas pool
The crash happened in Lake Worth. The driver was not hurt.
DFW weather: Timeline, amounts, what to expect as rain and possible snow head to North Texas
DALLAS — Quick recap of what we're expecting:. Rain/snow mix or snow is possible for parts of North Texas. Freezing rain or sleet (icy conditions) do not look likely. Temps stay above freezing all day Tuesday for most of the area. Significant snow totals are not likely for DFW,...
WFAA
Snow flurries falling in Wise County, Texas
Snow flurries are expected through parts of North Texas on Tuesday. Here's a look from Wise County.
Dallas Observer
L’Aqua Is a New Moroccan-French Food Haven in Plano
Moroccan food comes with a French twist at the recently opened L’Aqua. The interior of L’Aqua lacks the vibes of your typical French café. Instead, minimalist furniture and modern light fixtures give it an edgy feel, perhaps in accord with the rebellious fusion menu here. It’s not quite French food, but it can’t be called authentic Moroccan, either. L’Aqua’s food instead treads the hazy area between the two, with options like Moroccan shakshuka, French florentines and a lot in between.
Texas eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report
Desserts can bring anyone's spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor.
WFAA
DFW weather: Tracking winter precipitation chances for North Texas
Mariel Ruiz is tracking our snow chances. Spoiler: They're not that high.
Country duo Brooks & Dunn announce North Texas stop on upcoming tour
FORT WORTH, Texas — The "Boot Scootin' Boogie" is coming to Dickies Arena this Spring. Duo Brooks & Dunn announced a May 6 stop at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth for their Reboot 2023 Tour. “Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk...
