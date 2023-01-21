ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

WFAA

Faced with a sad puppy, North Texas woman creates a way to play

RICHARDSON, Texas — A couple years ago, at the same time Alexandra Smith was stuck at home with an illness, her dog was sick with cabin fever. Wiggle, Smith’s 3-year-old poodle, loves taking walks, but was growing restless being stuck in the house. “It made me feel real...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining

It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
PLANO, TX
crosstimbersgazette.com

Study ranks Flower Mound best place to live in Texas

Flower Mound ranks No. 1 in a list of the best places to live in Texas, according to study by Rocket Homes, a real estate and mortgage lending company. To create this ranking, Rocket Homes analyzed 70 of the most populated cities in Texas using key metrics including crime and unemployment rates, housing costs, median monthly income and more. Flower Mound was ranked No. 1 in all of Texas thanks to its low property and violent crime rates, a proportionate housing cost to income ratio, low unemployment rate and more, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Scooter's Coffee brings drive-thru coffee and pastries to Plano

Scooter's Coffee opened its first location in Bellevue, Nebraska in 1998, according to its website. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Scooter's Coffee opened its first Plano location on Dec. 26, according to a news release from the company. The drive-thru coffee shop is located at 3305 Custer Road and offers iced coffee, smoothies, teas, breakfast items and baked-from-scratch pastries. The shop is open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. The location does not have a phone number yet. www.scooterscoffee.com.
PLANO, TX
CW33

Award-winning sandwich shop opens new location in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — You can never have too many sandwich shops to pick from for your lunch or even dinner desire, but looking to find award-winning sandwich shops could prove difficult. Well, it would be difficult, unless you’re living in North Texas as another Capiotti’s location is opening up...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
12newsnow.com

Proposed Universal Studios theme park in Frisco not a done deal yet

FRISCO, Texas — A Universal Studios theme park and the city of Frisco might just be a perfect fit. But the deal isn’t quite finalized and residents have expressed some concerns. Mayor Jeff Cheney joined us on Inside Texas Politics this week and told us that planning and...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chick-fil-A to bring chicken sandwiches to northwest Plano

Chick-fil-A serves chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, salads and sides. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be coming to northwest Plano later this year. A new location of the fast-food chicken chain is set to start construction at the corner of Preston Road and SH 121 in April, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The project is slated for completion on Sept. 28. A phone number and exact address for the new Chick-fil-A are not yet available.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas

DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Einstein Bros. Bagels offers breakfast sandwiches, iced coffee in east Frisco

The bagel shop primarily sells bagels and bagel sandwiches while also offering cinnamon rolls, muffins and other pastries. (Community Impact Staff) Einstein Bros. Bagels opened its second Frisco location at 12025 University Drive, Ste. 300, Frisco, in early January. The new bagel shop primarily sells bagels and bagel sandwiches while also offering cinnamon rolls, muffins and other pastries.
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Observer

L’Aqua Is a New Moroccan-French Food Haven in Plano

Moroccan food comes with a French twist at the recently opened L’Aqua. The interior of L’Aqua lacks the vibes of your typical French café. Instead, minimalist furniture and modern light fixtures give it an edgy feel, perhaps in accord with the rebellious fusion menu here. It’s not quite French food, but it can’t be called authentic Moroccan, either. L’Aqua’s food instead treads the hazy area between the two, with options like Moroccan shakshuka, French florentines and a lot in between.
PLANO, TX

