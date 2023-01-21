Academy D20 proposing new start times for schools

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — At a meeting for Academy School District 20 (D20) on Thursday night, new start and end times for elementary, middle, and high schools were brought before the school board as a proposal that would bring younger children in earlier and older children in later.

According to a public relations specialist with D20, district leadership brought the proposal before the board on Thursday night, which comes amid questions about age-appropriate start times based on student performance.

A draft of recommended bell times shows the morning elementary bell time moving to 7:30 a.m., middle school bell time to 8:50 a.m. (with the exception of Challenger Middle School), and high school bell time to 8:10 a.m.

Those start times move elementary schools earlier and middle and high school students later. The exception to Challenger Middle School is due to students there sharing bus service with Pine Creek High School.

No decision has been made on the proposal and nothing has been finalized, D20 said. They are waiting to hear the next possible steps when the group of district leaders can convene again. The next regularly scheduled board meeting is set for Feb. 2.

