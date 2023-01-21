Read full article on original website
HRDC extends annual event to increase donations
BOZEMAN, Mont. — HRDC is extending its annual event, the Ungala through the end of the month to increase proceeds. All the money raised will be used to support Bozeman’s greatest needs. The organization has $250,000 out of $300,000 raised. The biggest challenge right now, the high cost...
Belgrade looks for approval on 2 projects
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The city of Belgrade plans to ask Gallatin County commissioners for approval on two projects. Belgrade officials hope to establish a park, trail and recreation district. If that’s approved, they also want to ask for a $49 million bond to construct an aquatics center. With...
HRDC extends fundraiser until end of January
MISSOULA, Mont. — The HRDC in Bozeman will extend its annual December fundraiser, the UnGala, until the end of January. All funds raised will go to supporting the emergency shelter, affordable housing, food insecurity, programming for seniors, energy assistance and much more.
Bozeman mayor presents state of the city address
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus presented her state of the city address during Tuesday night’s City Commission meeting. Andrus gave an overview of the accomplishments and the challenges Bozeman faced last year. Some of the accomplishments Andrus highlighted were the opening of the Bozeman Public Safety...
Winter storm to bring travel impacts, arctic cold
WINTER STORM WATCH Thursday night through Saturday morning for Gallatin County. Total possible snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches at lower elevations, and 8 to 14 inches in the mountains. Occasional snow showers will remain in the forecast today. No significant accumulation is expected, but roads will be slick...
Victims identified in Bozeman semi crash
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The victims in a semi crash on I-90 at the East Main interchange in Bozeman have been identified as 33-year-old Abdiaziz Adan and 36-year-old Sharmarke Ali, both residents of Minnesota. The following was sent out by Office of the Sheriff/Coroner in Gallatin County:. In the early...
MSU to host Native Student Preview Day
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University will host high school and transfer students during Native Student Preview Day on campus. The event offers Native students a culturally relevant campus visit experience and includes meeting faculty, staff and engaging with current students. Native Student Preview Day takes place on Jan....
Law enforcement concerned about rise in fentanyl overdoses
BUTTE, Mont. — An urgent message from law enforcement across the state regarding fentanyl. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says information passed on to him by the Montana Department of Justice shows a noticeable spike in medical emergencies involving fentanyl overdoses in at least 10 counties. This includes Silver Bow, Flathead, Gallatin, Lake, Missoula and Ravalli.
Shinedown to play show at MSU in May
MISSOULA, Mont. — The chart-topping rock band Shinedown will make a stop at Montana State University this May. MSU is one of 21 stops on the band's 2023 Revolutions Tour. They'll be joined by opening bands Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New on May 3 in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
MSU nursing doctoral student wins business competition for invention
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University nursing doctoral student won the Big Idea Challenge by creating a medical device. Riesa Overstreet is on track to receive her doctor of nursing practice degree in 2024. Overstreet invented a device called Grav-PR, which assists in the administration of fluids or...
MSU historian to give talk on book about slavery
MISSOULA, Mont. — An assistant professor at Montana State University will deliver a talk on her book about slavery. Katherine Johnson is a historian studying slavery, race and the environment in Atlantic plantation societies. Her new book, "The Nature of Slavery," examines how attitudes of late 18th century plantation...
