ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

4 Injured, Including 2 Police Officers, in Lawndale Crash

Two Chicago police officers and two other individuals were injured after a crash in the Lawndale neighborhood on Tuesday evening. According to authorities, a marked CPD vehicle was traveling westbound through the intersection of Harrison and California at approximately 7:23 p.m. when it struck a box truck that was traveling eastbound on Harrison.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man carjacked in Lakeview, second incident reported nearby

Chicago — Four armed men robbed and carjacked a driver in Lakeview on Monday night, Chicago police said. The same group of offenders is suspected of trying to carjack another driver in Boystown a few minutes earlier. A 30-year-old man was in the 800 block of West Barry when...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Gunmen rob cab driver outside River North hotel

Chicago — A group of men armed with rifles and handguns robbed a cab driver as he picked up a passenger in River North overnight. The cabbie, 49, was outside the Hyatt Place Chicago hotel, 66 West Illinois, when a white SUV pulled up next to him around 5 a.m., according to a Chicago police report.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD: 5 people shot — 2 fatally — in South Shore home invasion

CHICAGO — Two people are dead and three more are in critical condition after a home invasion in South Shore Monday afternoon, according to the Chicago Police Department. CPD said the shooting happened in the 2900 block of East 78th Street and appears to be a targeted attack, as-in, the shooting was not a random […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Efforts underway in Cook County to combat vehicle thefts

EVANSTON, Ill. - Motor vehicle thefts are on the rise with thieves particularly targeting Hyundais and Kias. In an effort to fight this alarming trend, Evanston police launched a series of upcoming events to give away steering wheel clubs. In order to take advantage of the programs, officials say you...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Lawlor's Bar closed by city after weekend overdoses, citing hazardous conditions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Mount Greenwood bar, where five men overdosed on a fentanyl laced drug on Sunday was shut down by the city.The Chicago Department of Buildings closing Lawlor's after inspectors found what they called dangerous and hazardous conditions inside.They include exposed wiring, as well as structural and plumbing issues. CBS 2 found the bar failed previous annual inspections in 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018.Among the issues then, emergency lights not working and performing work without permits.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Chicago Car Jackers Steal Car in the Most POLITE Way Possible

No one wants to be car jacked. Let’s just make that clear. However, if you ARE going to be the victim of a car jacking in Chicago, these are probably the guys you want on the other side of the pistol. CWB Chicago, a website dedicated to tracking crime...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy