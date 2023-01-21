Read full article on original website
4 Injured, Including 2 Police Officers, in Lawndale Crash
Two Chicago police officers and two other individuals were injured after a crash in the Lawndale neighborhood on Tuesday evening. According to authorities, a marked CPD vehicle was traveling westbound through the intersection of Harrison and California at approximately 7:23 p.m. when it struck a box truck that was traveling eastbound on Harrison.
cwbchicago.com
Man carjacked in Lakeview, second incident reported nearby
Chicago — Four armed men robbed and carjacked a driver in Lakeview on Monday night, Chicago police said. The same group of offenders is suspected of trying to carjack another driver in Boystown a few minutes earlier. A 30-year-old man was in the 800 block of West Barry when...
cwbchicago.com
Gunmen rob cab driver outside River North hotel
Chicago — A group of men armed with rifles and handguns robbed a cab driver as he picked up a passenger in River North overnight. The cabbie, 49, was outside the Hyatt Place Chicago hotel, 66 West Illinois, when a white SUV pulled up next to him around 5 a.m., according to a Chicago police report.
Chicago shooting: Father of 2 gunned down in Belmont Cragin while letting dog out
"Ramiro was a funny dad. He was a loving dad. He was a present dad... He was just a regular person trying to live and trying to make it in the city of Chicago."
Carjacking crew leads suburban police on high-speed chase; two Chicago men in custody
Two Chicago men have been accused of being involved in a carjacking crew after they were arrested in Barrington over the weekend. Barrington police said the men allegedly stole multiple vehicles from Motor Werks at 1475 S. Barrington Road Sunday.
CPD: 5 people shot — 2 fatally — in South Shore home invasion
CHICAGO — Two people are dead and three more are in critical condition after a home invasion in South Shore Monday afternoon, according to the Chicago Police Department. CPD said the shooting happened in the 2900 block of East 78th Street and appears to be a targeted attack, as-in, the shooting was not a random […]
16-year-old boy shot at South Chicago bus stop, police say
A teen boy was shot at a South Side bus stop, Chicago police said.
Armed suspects at large after $100K stolen from Huntington Bank in West Ridge, authorities say
Authorities are searching for two bank robbers who got away with $100,000.
2 critically shot in South Side armed robbery, police say
The men, 22 and 23, were near a parking lot at 84th and Holland when a dark-colored vehicle approached and two occupants exited before demanding the pair’s property at gunpoint, Chicago police said. The men complied and were shot, officials said.
Body Missing After Funeral Home Van Stolen From Rockford Found in Chicago
Authorities in Chicago are searching for a man’s remains after someone stole a van from a Rockford funeral home. The Rockford Register Star reports that someone took the van Saturday afternoon from Collins & Stone Funeral Home, 128 S. 5th St., The man’s body was inside. Rockford Police...
fox32chicago.com
Efforts underway in Cook County to combat vehicle thefts
EVANSTON, Ill. - Motor vehicle thefts are on the rise with thieves particularly targeting Hyundais and Kias. In an effort to fight this alarming trend, Evanston police launched a series of upcoming events to give away steering wheel clubs. In order to take advantage of the programs, officials say you...
cwbchicago.com
Arrested 32 times since 2014, man allegedly engaged in a ‘firefight’ with a concealed carry holder on a CTA train
Chicago — A man who has been arrested 32 times by Chicago police since 2014 robbed and then engaged in a “firefight” with a concealed carry holder on a Green Line train during the Friday afternoon rush hour, authorities said Sunday. “It is a pure miracle by...
Father mourns after transgender daughter slain in South Shore mass shooting: 'I still can't believe it'
Monday evening, Omar Burgos learned that Unique Banks and her mother, Alexsandra Olmo, had been gunned down in their South Shore apartment in an attack that left three other people badly wounded.
3 hurt in crash after driver runs red light on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three people were injured, one seriously, in a crash early Tuesday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. A male driving a red SUV ran through a stop light around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of North Cicero Avenue and struck a white Ford sedan that was traveling westbound on Ohio Street, according to police.
FBI searches for 2 suspects who robbed Chicago Huntington Bank
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI is still searching for two men who robbed a bank in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood. It happened just before 5:00 Monday afternoon at the Huntington Bank on Peterson near California. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.
After Recent Incidents, Hazel Crest Officials Unveil New Plan to Combat Violent Crime
Police are ramping up patrols and officials are urging parents to pick their children up from school in Hazel Crest following two recent incidents that have some alarmed. On Jan. 11, there was a drive-by shooting just two blocks from Jesse White Learning Academy near 169th Street and Anthony Avenue, according to police.
Caller, cameras lead Evanston police to suspect with gun
Evanston Police say they were able to arrest a man for unlawful use of a weapon, thanks to a call to 9-1-1 – and to the city’s security camera system.
fox32chicago.com
Six people hospitalized after possible overdoses at bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood
CHICAGO - Six people were hospitalized after possible overdoses at a bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood on Sunday. The Chicago Fire Department said they were called to Lawlor's Bar, 3636 West 111th Street, around 2:45 p.m. Ambulances took two men in yellow condition to Christ Hospital and three in...
Lawlor's Bar closed by city after weekend overdoses, citing hazardous conditions
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Mount Greenwood bar, where five men overdosed on a fentanyl laced drug on Sunday was shut down by the city.The Chicago Department of Buildings closing Lawlor's after inspectors found what they called dangerous and hazardous conditions inside.They include exposed wiring, as well as structural and plumbing issues. CBS 2 found the bar failed previous annual inspections in 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018.Among the issues then, emergency lights not working and performing work without permits.
959theriver.com
Chicago Car Jackers Steal Car in the Most POLITE Way Possible
No one wants to be car jacked. Let’s just make that clear. However, if you ARE going to be the victim of a car jacking in Chicago, these are probably the guys you want on the other side of the pistol. CWB Chicago, a website dedicated to tracking crime...
