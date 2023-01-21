ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Former LA Councilmember José Huizar pleads guilty to racketeering, tax evasion in corruption case

By Marc Cota-Robles via
ABC7 Los Angeles
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles

4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near Malibu

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Malibu, California, at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, U.S. Geological Survey officials said. The quake was "too small" to trigger alerts to local cellphones, the USGS said on Twitter. The quake's center was about 10 miles south of Malibu Beach, according to preliminary USGS data.
MALIBU, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy