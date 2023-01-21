Read full article on original website
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, the State Senate Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure advanced Senate Bill 211, a bill that would allow individuals with a window placard for handicapped parking to be valid for the lifetime of the applicant. Under current state law, the window placards are valid for...
Cooper has scheduled a Jan. 30 final hearing in the case.
With the support of Louisiana District 5 U.S. Representative Julia Letlow and U.S. Senator Dr. Bill Cassidy, the city of West Monroe has received $7.4 million in federal funding to be put towards infrastructure improvements across the city.
Perpetrators in the Mississippi welfare scandal lawsuit are cooperating with federal prosecutors. High-profile officials confirm that a federal investigation into the misspending continues. Top defendants in the civil case have implored state prosecutors to pursue their boss, former Gov. Phil Bryant, who they say was responsible for much of the scandal.
A recent ruling by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals is ordering the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to explain why cases against Entergy have been delayed from litigation.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - House Bill 364, which aims to get Kratom off Mississippi shelves, seems to be stirring up as many opposers as supporters. People like Glenn Shipe, who has taken Kratom for many years to treat pain and depression, are letting their voices be heard. “I wouldn’t...
A proposal that would substantially overhaul how the state doles out money to help Mississippians pay for college was presented to a joint hearing of lawmakers on Tuesday. Jennifer Rogers, the director of the Office of Student Financial Aid, told lawmakers that she does not believe a “perfect plan” exists, but she can’t think of a proposal that has consensus and “would advance the state more than this one does.”
