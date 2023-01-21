Read full article on original website
Cramer's Lightning Round: Amicus Therapeutics Is an Ideal Spec
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Quantumscape Corp: "I think you should take the money and run." Inmode Ltd: "It sells for incredibly cheap. ... Frankly, I don't get...
Cramer's Lighting Round: Teck Resources Is a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Paysafe Ltd: "It is a good company. ... I bless that for a trade to $25." Teck Resources Ltd: "I am going to...
Elon Musk Testifies He Would Have Sold SpaceX Stock to Take Tesla Private in 2018
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is being sued by shareholders for a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share. Under oath, Musk said he could have sold shares of SpaceX, the reusable rocket maker that he...
Are Digital Wallets Safe? Here's What to Know as the Battle Between Big Banks and Apple Pay Heats Up
Several of the large banks behind Zelle are teaming up to create their own digital wallet that will take aim at Apple Pay and PayPal. For consumers, increased competition over digital payments could be a benefit, but there are still risks to consider. In the face of inflation, rising interest...
When It Comes to the Energy Transition, One Analyst Sees the Market Making a Big Mistake
The head of sustainability research at Lombard Odier highlights the huge shifts taking place in the field of low and zero carbon technologies. "We've seen past industrial revolutions, including past energy transitions," Thomas Hohne-Sparborth says. "What we're really seeing now is the complete transformation of our entire economy." According to...
