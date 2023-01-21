South Korean actor Na Chul has died. Chul, who was known for his roles in various Netflix titles, including Once Upon a Small Town and Little Women, passed away while undergoing treatment for "exacerbated health issues" at the hospital, "entertainment industry officials" confirmed, per Star News Korea. At this time, the actor's cause of death has not been determined, though he was reportedly recently hospitalized after his health "suddenly deteriorated." He was 36.

2 DAYS AGO