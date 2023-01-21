Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Popculture
'I Am Jazz': Jazz Jennings Receiving 'Death Threats Almost Daily'
I Am Jazz returns for another season this week and will show viewers how Jazz Jennings handles a death threat while attending Harvard University. Jennings, 24, who has been sharing her experiences as a transgender woman with the world since she was 6, said she gets death threats daily. Although she feels safe at Harvard, knowing that a person who has her family's address wants to hurt her is upsetting.
Popculture
Comedian's Arm Sliced Open While Training for Reality TV Competition
Comedian Darren Harriott is recovering after he suffered a gruesome injury while training for the new season of Dancing On Ice. Before taking to the rink for his first performance Sunday night, the comedian, 34, "sliced" his arm open with a skate while practicing a lift with his pro partner, Tippy Packard.
Popculture
Chris Evans Jokingly Asks Jeremy Renner If Anyone Has Checked on Snowplow Following Accident
Actor Chris Evans still thinks of his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner as a superhero after Renner's near-fatal snow plow accident earlier this month. Renner shared an update with fans this weekend, posting a photo of himself receiving physical therapy at home. Evans left a comment joking that the snow plow might be damaged worse than Renner after their run-in.
Popculture
Brian McKnight and Wife Announce New Baby's Birth
Brian McKnight has some exciting news to share. As PEOPLE reported, McKnight and his wife, Leilani, have welcomed a baby boy. This is the third child for the couple and the sixth for McKnight, who has three children from other relationships. McKnight and his wife announced the news via a...
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Ginger Zee Revealed Flu Diagnosis, Hadn't 'Moved From Bed in 48 Hours'
Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee is probably going to need to take more sick time this week. Zee, 42, revealed on Friday, Jan. 20 that she was diagnosed with the flu. At the time she posted her most recent selfie on Instagram, she had not moved in 48 hours.
Popculture
'Teen Mom': Amber Portwood Preparing to Quit Show, Report Says
Is Amber Portwood getting ready to leave the Teen Mom franchise behind? According to a new report from The Sun, that may just be the case. A source told the publication that Portwood has started to tell her friends that she's leaving the MTV series and its spinoffs. Portwood has...
Popculture
Metal Drummer TJ De Blois Dead at 38
TJ de Blois, a founding member and drummer 2000s metal band A Life Once Lost, has died. De Blois' fellow former bandmate Vadim Taver confirmed in a Jan. 19 Instagram post that the drummer recently passed away at the age of 38. Taver did not specify exactly when de Blois passed away, and the musician's cause of death is not known at this time.
Popculture
Panic! at the Disco Officially Breaks Up, Brendon Urie Confirms
Longtime pop-rock band Panic! at the Disco is officially breaking up. The news was confirmed by band co-founder Brendon Urie, who is the only remaining member from Panic! at the Disco's early days. Urie shared the news in a lengthy post on Instagram, revealing that the band's upcoming European tour will be the last outing for the group.
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Lara Spencer's Foot Injury, Explained
Good Morning America co-anchor Lara Spencer has been rocking all-new accessories on the set of the popular ABC morning show: a surgical boot and scooter. The GMA host is currently in the midst of a weeks-long recovery after recently undergoing foot surgery, but that hasn't stopped her from greeting fans every morning on GMA.
Popculture
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Chris O'Donnell Speaks out on CBS Ending the Show
NCIS: Los Angeles stars have responded to CBS' decision to end the show after 14 seasons. Chris O'Donnell and Daniela Ruah shared their reactions to the news on Instagram Saturday. NCIS: Los Angeles will end its run with the Season 14 finale on May 14, with well over 300 episodes produced.
Popculture
Pete Davidson Appears to Remove Kim Kardashian Tattoos
Pete Davidson is removing one of the last traces of his relationship with Kim Kardashian. PEOPLE reported that he seemingly removed a tattoo that he got in Kardashian's honor. The reported removal comes months after Davidson and Kardashian's romance came to an end. While he was dating Kardashian, he got...
Popculture
Netflix Actor Na Chul Dead at 36 After His Health 'Suddenly Deteriorated'
South Korean actor Na Chul has died. Chul, who was known for his roles in various Netflix titles, including Once Upon a Small Town and Little Women, passed away while undergoing treatment for "exacerbated health issues" at the hospital, "entertainment industry officials" confirmed, per Star News Korea. At this time, the actor's cause of death has not been determined, though he was reportedly recently hospitalized after his health "suddenly deteriorated." He was 36.
Popculture
Ozzy Osbourne Under Consideration for Major Royal Honor
Ozzy Osbourne has many big achievements to his name, and now the heavy metal Prince of Darkness is under consideration for a major Royal honor. Loudwire reports that Australian Black Sabbath fan Helen Maidiotis has been trying for many years to get Osbourne considered for Knighthood. Now, she has gotten closer than ever, sharing a promising letter she received from the British government regarding her request.
Popculture
Two Peacock Shows Just Got Canceled
This week, news broke of two major cancellations at Peacock, and fans are devastated. Sources at the streamer told reporters from Entertainment Weekly that both Vampire Academy and One of Us Is Lying are now finished. Vampire Academy got just one season, while One of Us is Lying aired for two seasons.
Popculture
Paris Hilton Welcomes First Child With Husband Carter Reum
Paris Hilton is beginning the year by saying "that's hot" to motherhood. The businesswoman and media personality is officially a mom after she recently welcomed her first child, a baby boy, via surrogate with her husband, Carter Reum. Hilton confirmed the exciting news on Instagram Tuesday when she shared a sweet photo of her newborn's hand grasping her thumb, writing, "You are already loved beyond words," alongside a blue heart emoji.
Popculture
'Accused': Fox Stations Completely Ruined Ending of Latest Episode
Some Fox viewers hoping to see the resolution of the Accused series premiere were shocked when the ending was accidentally cut off Sunday night. The new legal drama premiered after the San Francisco 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL divisional playoff game and managed to draw record ratings for the network. The snafu only happened on Nexstar-owned Fox affiliates.
Popculture
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Reportedly Set for Major Cast Shakeup
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City might be in for a major shakeup next season. Page Six reported that Bravo wants to recast three of the Housewives in advance of Season 4. Of course, Season 4 will be without one of the show's biggest stars, Jen Shah, who was recently sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty in her federal telemarketing fraud case.
Popculture
Mom of Football Player Rhett Bazzo Dies in Boat Crash
The mother of Australian Football League (AFL) player Rhett Bazzo died in a boat accident on Saturday night, According to ABC News in Australia. 52-year-old Kylie Bazzo was reportedly thrown overboard during the boat crash, and police found her body at the Mandurah Estuary. Rhett Bazzo plays for the West Coast Eagles, and the team said they are "devastated" by the death of his mother.
Comments / 0